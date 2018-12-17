بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
162بازدید
‍ پ

Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli PM, gets brief ban on Facebook

Facebook has briefly blocked the page of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair, after he shared previously banned content calling for "all Muslims (to) leave" Israel.
کد خبر: ۸۶۱۲۸۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۱۰ 17 December 2018

Facebook has briefly blocked the page of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair, after he shared previously banned content calling for "all Muslims (to) leave" Israel.

In a message posted Thursday on his Facebook page, after the latest flare-up in violence saw at least five Palestinians and three Israelis, including two soldiers, being killed in recent days, Yair Netanyahu had called for the expulsion of Palestinians.

"Do you know where there are no attacks? In Iceland and in Japan where coincidentally there are no Muslims," the prime minister's son wrote.

In another post, he wrote that there were only two possible solutions for peace, either "all Jews leave (Israel) or all Muslims leave".

"I prefer the second option," added the 27-year-old, who has faced criticism of being a grown man living in the prime minister's residence despite having no official role and benefitting from a bodyguard, a driver and other perks.

Facebook deleted Yair Netanyahu's posts, in which he called for "avenging the deaths" of the two Israeli soldiers.

Yair Netanyahu, who shared a screenshot of the earlier post in violation of Facebook's community rules, took to Twitter to criticise the social networking giant, calling it a "dictatorship of thought".

Facebook blocked his account for 24 hours.

Double standards

Palestinian journalists and activists have long accused social media platforms such as Facebook of double standards regarding the enforcement of their policies, as well as an imbalance in how they deal with censorship in the Israeli-Palestinian context.

Last last year, a damning report by The Intercept said that Facebook is deleting content and blocking usersat the orders of the Israeli and the US governments.

In March, dozens of Palestinian journalists rallied outside the United Nations office in Gaza City to protest against the website's practice of blocking Palestinian Facebook accounts, denouncing it as "a major violator of freedom of opinion and expression.

"Facebook blocked roughly 200 Palestinian accounts last year - and 100 more since the start of 2018 - on phony pretexts," Salama Maarouf, a spokesperson for Hamas, the group that administers the besieged Gaza Strip, said at the time.

He also said that some 20 percent of Israeli Facebook accounts "openly incite violence against Palestinians" without facing any threat of closure.

In April, a report by 7amleh, the Arab Centre for Social Media Advancement, said that the cyber unit of the Israeli government officially stated that Facebook accepted 85 percent of the government's requests to delete content, accounts and pages of Palestinians in 2017.

"This kind of Israeli monitoring and control of Palestinian digital content on social media has become a tool for mass arrests and gross human rights and digital rights violations," the report said.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بالا گرفتن مناقشه میان عربستان و کویت بر سر میادین نفتی/ سفر ناگهانی رئیس‌جمهور سودان به سوریه و دیدار با بشار اسد/واکنش وزبر مشاور امارات به اظهارات مقام آلمانی در مورد طرح حمله به قطر/شرط ترکیه برای آغاز همکاری ها با بشار اس

آیا پدیده، ستاره اش را به پرسپولیس می دهد؟

ابطال معاینه فنی خودروهای تصادفی

پیامک‌های فیلتر اینستاگرام از کجا ارسال می‌شود؟

پاسخ وزیر ارتباطات به تهدید استخر فرح!

مرگ سالانه ۲ هزار بیمار بر اثر سوختگی در کشور

حسین شریعتمداری: بعد از فروش پس گرفته نمی‌شود

وب گردی

راه اندازی نخستین اپلیکیشن اتوبوس اشتراکی توسط مهندسان داخلی در تهران/ DRT

10 سکانس اکشن برتر فیلم های مارول

شاهکار مهندسی؛ مشخصات موتور استون مارتین والکری اعلام شد

یکصد و هفتمین جلسه علنی شورای شهر تهران

تغذیه ای برای تقویت هوش و حافظه تمام گروه سنی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سالم بمانید،ساده درمان شوید.

سئو سایت

قیمت دلار

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

چرا تحرکات اخیر «رضا پهلوی» یادآور حمله آمریکا به عراق است!؟
پنج اشتباه فاحش در دیکته رئیسی که برای خود و همکارانش پاداش میلیاردی تجویز کرده! +جوابیه
انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان
انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار
قاتل خاشقجی بخشیده شد
آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!
تصادف مرگبار در اتوبان تهران - کرج
واکنش یک بازیگر به حاشیه مراسم تدفین همسر بروفه
حضور مهناز افشار در دادسرای تهران
وزیر جوان به همراه خانواده در پارک ساعی
قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان با انتصاب دوباره بازنشسته‌ها لوث می‌شود؟
اظهارات وکیل «شهلا»، ۸ سال پس از اعدام
بنز لاکچری در میدان بهارستان جزغاله شد
هدیه میلیاردی تاجر برای همسرش درحین طلاق
روحانی داماد خود را از معاونت وزارت صنعت عزل کرد

آیا با افزایش یا چند نرخی کردن قیمت بنزین موافقید؟  (۳۴۴ نظر)

رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری  (۲۶۰ نظر)

انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان  (۲۳۶ نظر)

آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!  (۲۳۰ نظر)

آیا با نصب دوربین در معابر عمومی به منظور مقابله با جرایم موافقید؟  (۲۳۰ نظر)

انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار  (۲۱۰ نظر)

لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

حقوق بگیران بیشترین آسیب را از وضعیت موجود دیده اند/ آوار گرانی بر سر مردم خراب شده و کسی پاسخگو نیست  (۱۹۵ نظر)

افزایش حقوق و دستمزد کارگران و کارمندان در سال آینده،باید چقدر باشد؟  (۱۸۵ نظر)

آقای مطهری! تا حالا نیمه ماه کفگیرتان ته دیگ خورده؟/ نمی‌شود درآمدهای مردم ریالی باشد، هزینه‌ها دلاری!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد، مکرون را نصیحت کرد/پاسخ ذوالنور به ادعایی در مورد رفع حصر/ضرغامی: فیلترینگ تلگرام با دستور روحانی انجام شد/پاسخ تند آشنا به کسانی که مسئولان را خائن می دانند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

زمان ابطال حکم داماد روحانی و توبیخ وزیر صمت را اعلام کنید/ بعد از آقازاده‌ها، نوبت به مدیر شدن دامادها و سایر فامیل رسید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

تا زمانی که این خودروساز‌ها هستند، مهار آلودگی هوا امکان‌پذیر نیست/در هیچ کشوری، یک صنعت زیان‌ده را به هر بهایی نگه نمی‌دارند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله سبحانی:نباید بچه ها را نُنُر بار آورد/برایان هوک: موضوع فرزندان مقامات ایران را بررسی می‌کنیم  (۱۱۶ نظر)