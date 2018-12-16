بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
118بازدید
‍ پ

EU migrants will have to earn £30,000 before they can work in UK

EU migrants who wish to come to Britain after Brexit will have to earn at least £30,000 before being allowed to work, state plans due to be announced next week.
کد خبر: ۸۶۱۰۳۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۴۶ 16 December 2018

EU migrants who wish to come to Britain after Brexit will have to earn at least £30,000 before being allowed to work, state plans due to be announced next week.

According to the proposal, which forms part of the delayed Immigration White Paper, skilled migrants will have to have a job offer before they can come to the UK for a five-year period.

Low skilled migrants meanwhile will be able to come to the UK on one-year visas on a ‘temporary’ basis as long as they have jobs.

Upon the expiry of their visas, they will be required to leave the country and won’t be able to apply to return until a ‘cooling off’ period of a year has passed.

The plans have reportedly caused a cabinet rift, with Home Secretary Sajid Javid preferring a more open approach to cheap foreign labour.

The Sun reported earlier in the month that Mr Javid did not want to be ‘rigid’ in setting a £30,000 salary threshold.

The details that have emerged mark a victory for Theresa May, who told the G20 in Argentina that a Government-backed Migration Advisory Committee had been very clear about a salary threshold being needed.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom has said this week that she ‘expects’ the immigration white paper to be published before the House rises for the Christmas break next Thursday.

A Downing Street source told the Telegraph: ‘The Prime Minister has got nothing from Brussels and this is a good bit of red meat.

‘She needs this but the Cabinet isn’t with her.’

As of yet it is not known if the crackdown will take effect from next March, or at the end of the transition period the Government hopes will kick in from April 2019 to December 2020.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

رابطه «کتاب‌های کمک آموزشی» با «مشق شب»!

الهلال هافبک تیم ملی آرژانتین را هم می خرد

وب گردی

تغذیه ای برای تقویت هوش و حافظه تمام گروه سنی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سالم بمانید،ساده درمان شوید.

سئو سایت

قیمت دلار

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

پنج اشتباه فاحش در دیکته رئیسی که برای خود و همکارانش پاداش میلیاردی تجویز کرده! +جوابیه
انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان
گله تُند محقق داماد از رئیس جمهور/ماجرای هجوم به خانه یکی از علمای قم/جعفرزاده: پرونده کشف امامزاده را یک جایی باید بست/غرویان: به آیت الله جنتی گفتم در روز قیامت جلوی شما را می گیرم
انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار
تصادف مرگبار در اتوبان تهران - کرج
ترس جهان از پیشگویی هولناک زن بلغاری
آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!
واکنش یک بازیگر به حاشیه مراسم تدفین همسر بروفه
قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان با انتصاب دوباره بازنشسته‌ها لوث می‌شود؟
وزیر جوان به همراه خانواده در پارک ساعی
اظهارات وکیل «شهلا»، ۸ سال پس از اعدام
انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!
روحانی داماد خود را از معاونت وزارت صنعت عزل کرد
کره جنوبی نفت ایران را تحریم کرد
احضارمجری معروف تلویزیون همراه دلالان به دادسرا!

واکنش‌های جدی به سخنان قومیتی دو نماینده مجلس/ «محمودزاده» و «حضرت‌پور» سخنانشان را اصلاح کنند  (۴۰۶ نظر)

آیا با افزایش یا چند نرخی کردن قیمت بنزین موافقید؟  (۳۳۲ نظر)

رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری  (۲۵۱ نظر)

آیا با نصب دوربین در معابر عمومی به منظور مقابله با جرایم موافقید؟  (۲۱۸ نظر)

انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان  (۲۰۹ نظر)

توضیحات سیداحمد خمینی درباره انتشار تصویر حاشیه ساز/قالیباف: چهار درصدی‌ها خون مردم را می‌مکند/آخرین خبر از استعفای دسته‌جمعی ۱۸ نماینده مجلس/واکنش مهناز افشار به خبر احضارش به دادسرا  (۲۰۰ نظر)

لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

افزایش حقوق و دستمزد کارگران و کارمندان در سال آینده،باید چقدر باشد؟  (۱۸۵ نظر)

آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

حقوق بگیران بیشترین آسیب را از وضعیت موجود دیده اند/ آوار گرانی بر سر مردم خراب شده و کسی پاسخگو نیست  (۱۷۲ نظر)

آقای مطهری! تا حالا نیمه ماه کفگیرتان ته دیگ خورده؟/ نمی‌شود درآمدهای مردم ریالی باشد، هزینه‌ها دلاری!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد، مکرون را نصیحت کرد/پاسخ ذوالنور به ادعایی در مورد رفع حصر/ضرغامی: فیلترینگ تلگرام با دستور روحانی انجام شد/پاسخ تند آشنا به کسانی که مسئولان را خائن می دانند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

تا زمانی که این خودروساز‌ها هستند، مهار آلودگی هوا امکان‌پذیر نیست/در هیچ کشوری، یک صنعت زیان‌ده را به هر بهایی نگه نمی‌دارند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار  (۱۲۴ نظر)

انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)