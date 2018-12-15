بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
170بازدید
‍ پ

Australia Recognizes West Jerusalem as Israeli Capital

Australia recognized West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
کد خبر: ۸۶۰۶۶۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۴۳ 15 December 2018

Australia recognized West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"Australia now recognizes West Jerusalem, being the seat of the [Israeli legislature] Knesset and many of institutions of the government, is the capital of Israel. West Jerusalem is the capital of Israel … We look forward to moving our embassy to West Jerusalem when practical in support of and after final status determination," Morrison said during a speech in Sydney as broadcast by the SBS broadcaster.

Morrison added that the Australian government had decided to start work to identify a suitable site for the embassy in West Jerusalem. Moreover, the prime minister said, citing Israel’s preferences that states do not set up consulates in West Jerusalem, that Australia would establish a trade and defense office there.

The prime minister added that Australia recognized the aspirations of the Palestinians for having their own state with a capital in East Jerusalem. Morrison argued that this position showed Australia’s respect for the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the relevant UNSC resolution.

In May, the United States relocated its embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem prompting the outrage of the Muslim world. Brazil, the Czech Republic, Guatemala and Honduras have also recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

Meanwhile, the United Nations urges its member states to refrain from moving diplomatic missions to Jerusalem until the city’s legal status is settled.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

۲۱ بار نقض توافقنامه سوئد توسط عربستان

الهلال، ملی‌پوش سابق اسپانیا را 70میلیارد خرید!

دستیارکی‌روش:شرمم می‌آید بگویم پیروانی درباره برانکوچه‌گفت!

طرح تازه نمایندگان آمریکا برای فشار به ایران

ردپای افغانستانی‌ها در گرانی آجیل شب یلدا

یحیی توره درآستانه انتقال به حریف آسیایی استقلال یا پرسپولیس

ارزش روز سبد سهام عدالت آب رفت

دستور خودرویی جهانگیری به وزیر صنعت

مراقب دزدیده شدن هویت‌تان باشید

وب گردی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سالم بمانید،ساده درمان شوید.

توریست شوید!

سئو سایت

قیمت رقابتی همراه با تضمین بلیط‌های چارتر

قیمت دلار

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

انوشیروان محسنی بندپی کیست؟
«همه می‌دانند» نامزد هشت جایزه اسکار سینمای اسپانیا شد
رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری
گله تُند محقق داماد از رئیس جمهور/ماجرای هجوم به خانه یکی از علمای قم/جعفرزاده: پرونده کشف امامزاده را یک جایی باید بست/غرویان: به آیت الله جنتی گفتم در روز قیامت جلوی شما را می گیرم
بی‌قراری زیبا بروفه در مراسم تشییع «پیام صابری»
پنج اشتباه فاحش در دیکته رئیسی که برای خود و همکارانش پاداش میلیاردی تجویز کرده!
انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان
آیت‌الله سبحانی:نباید بچه ها را نُنُر بار آورد/برایان هوک: موضوع فرزندان مقامات ایران را بررسی می‌کنیم
«رشید پور» در آنتن زنده از حال رفت
راز قرار دادن پیاز داخل جوراب توسط ژاپنی‌ها
ترس جهان از پیشگویی هولناک زن بلغاری
نقطه پایان اوج در بازار مسکن
تصادف مرگبار در اتوبان تهران - کرج
مدیرعامل بازنشسته پرسپولیس به کانادا رفت
بادامچیان: دوره اصلاح‌طلبی و اصولگرایی تمام شده است/بازگشت دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی به نماز جمعه/جدال توییتری ضرغامی و آشنا به «زنونابین» ختم شد

واکنش‌های جدی به سخنان قومیتی دو نماینده مجلس/ «محمودزاده» و «حضرت‌پور» سخنانشان را اصلاح کنند  (۴۰۶ نظر)

آیا با افزایش یا چند نرخی کردن قیمت بنزین موافقید؟  (۳۳۲ نظر)

رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری  (۲۲۶ نظر)

آیا با نصب دوربین در معابر عمومی به منظور مقابله با جرایم موافقید؟  (۲۱۸ نظر)

توضیحات سیداحمد خمینی درباره انتشار تصویر حاشیه ساز/قالیباف: چهار درصدی‌ها خون مردم را می‌مکند/آخرین خبر از استعفای دسته‌جمعی ۱۸ نماینده مجلس/واکنش مهناز افشار به خبر احضارش به دادسرا  (۲۰۰ نظر)

لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

افزایش حقوق و دستمزد کارگران و کارمندان در سال آینده،باید چقدر باشد؟  (۱۸۵ نظر)

چقدر به اجرای قانون «منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان» برای همه امیدوارید؟  (۱۶۷ نظر)

آقای مطهری! تا حالا نیمه ماه کفگیرتان ته دیگ خورده؟/ نمی‌شود درآمدهای مردم ریالی باشد، هزینه‌ها دلاری!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

آیا دمینوی آزادسازی قیمت خودرو با شروع فروش فوری چهار خودروی ایران خودرو آغاز شده است؟ وزیر صنعت: قیمت خودرو را باید حتما پایین بیاوریم/ ایران خودرو تندر پیکاپ را بیش از ۳۸ میلیون تومان گران کرد!  (۱۵۱ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد، مکرون را نصیحت کرد/پاسخ ذوالنور به ادعایی در مورد رفع حصر/ضرغامی: فیلترینگ تلگرام با دستور روحانی انجام شد/پاسخ تند آشنا به کسانی که مسئولان را خائن می دانند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان  (۱۳۹ نظر)

تا زمانی که این خودروساز‌ها هستند، مهار آلودگی هوا امکان‌پذیر نیست/در هیچ کشوری، یک صنعت زیان‌ده را به هر بهایی نگه نمی‌دارند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله سبحانی:نباید بچه ها را نُنُر بار آورد/برایان هوک: موضوع فرزندان مقامات ایران را بررسی می‌کنیم  (۱۱۶ نظر)