بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
156بازدید
‍ پ

US, Turkish Presidents Talk as Ankara Ratchets Up Syria Tension

The Turkish and U.S. presidents spoke by telephone Friday, as Ankara threatens to attack a key Washington ally in the U.S. effort against Islamic State in Syria.
کد خبر: ۸۶۰۶۴۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۳۶ 15 December 2018

The Turkish and U.S. presidents spoke by telephone Friday, as Ankara threatens to attack a key Washington ally in the U.S. effort against Islamic State in Syria.

The White House said U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the "security concerns" of the two countries in Syria and the fight against terrorism.

"The presidents agreed to continue coordinating to achieve our respective security objectives in Syria," a White House statement said.

Turkish officials said the two leaders "agreed on the need for more effective coordination within the context of Syria.”

The conversation came as Turkish forces continued a buildup on the Syria border. Erdogan on Wednesday said a military operation would be launched in a “few days” against the Syrian YPG Kurdish militia.

Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist organization affiliated with the PKK rebel group that has been fighting a decades-long insurgency inside Turkey. The YPG, however, is a crucial ally in Washington’s war against Islamic State in Syria.

On Friday, Erdogan further ratcheted up tensions, targeting the Syrian City of Manbij.

"Manbij is a place 85-90 percent populated by Arabs, but they [the U.S.) have completely given it to a terrorist organization. They said we're going to eject them. They did not. If you don't, we will enter Manbij," Erdogan said in a speech to an Istanbul meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The YPG, as part of the SDF coalition, seized the Syrian city from Islamic State. Ankara accuses Washington of reneging on its commitment for the militia to withdraw.

Earlier this year, Ankara and Washington agreed to a road map to defuse tensions over Manbij. Part of the deal is already in effect with joint U.S.-Turkish military patrols outside Manbij.

Erdogan, however, accused Washington of deliberately delaying the critical part of the road map, the YPG’s withdrawal.

Turkish forces, along with its Arab militia allies, are close to Manbij. The U.S. Defense Department, in a statement Thursday, said any unilateral action against the YPG would be" unacceptable."

Erdogan said Wednesday Turkish forces would remove the militia's presence from hundreds of kilometers of Syrian territory bordering Turkey.

Local media report Turkish forces are continuing to reinforce an already large military presence on the Syrian border, facing off against the YPG.

The Turkish military buildup comes as the YPG engages in heavy fighting against Islamic State on the Syria-Iraq border. On Friday, the YPG claimed to have captured the town of Hajin, one of the last strongholds of the jihadist group.

The YPG commander, Mazloum Kobani, in comments to the news agency Reuters, warned that any attack by Turkish forces would impact the war against Islamic State.

“If there is a Turkish attack, the YPG forces will be forced to come to protect the borders, to defend their families,” Kobani said. Without them, “The battle against Daesh is not possible,” he added, using an Arab acronym for Islamic State.

Earlier this year, the YPG briefly suspended military operations in response to heavy shelling by Turkish artillery. In a bid to defuse tensions, Washington deployed three observation bases between the militia and the Turkish frontier.

Analysts say Turkey is calculating that, with Islamic State all but defeated in Syria, Washington is unlikely to risk a confrontation with Ankara over the YPG.

“I understand the assumption of President Erdogan that they can overcome these political difficulties,” said former senior Turkish diplomat Aydin Selcen, adding, “Or it will not break out of control to a full conflict level, but with some protests or whatever, then it will be business as usual with the U.S.”

detention resulted in the Trump administration imposing financial sanctions on Ankara, triggering a collapse in the Turkish lira, the effects of which continue.

“The Brunson affair showed dollar-TL (Turkish lira) peaked at 7.3. We were inches away from a balance of crisis - our banks couldn’t roll over maturing loans for a month,” said analyst Atilla Yesilada of Global Source Partners.

“And the economy's so fragile that any event could deal a lethal blow. We can no longer afford these ideological disputes with the West,” Yesilada added.

The Turkish currency has recovered from record lows, but, the fear of a new crisis between Ankara and Washington has seen some weakness in the lira this past week.

Heavier currency declines were averted, analysts suggest, by the belief that ultimately Ankara will avoid a confrontation with Washington.

“We are capable of acting against this terrorist corridor [referring to YPG), but dialogue (between Ankara and Washington) is ongoing. You have to negotiate and show your strength at the same time,” said an unnamed senior Turkish official quoted in an article by regional analyst Kyle Orton for Turkey’s state broadcaster TRT.

Observers suggest Erdogan could be looking for Washington to expedite the removal of the YPG from Manbij and the creation of a security cordon inside Syria along Turkey’s border.

VOA White House correspondent Steve Herman contributed to this report.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

۲۱ بار نقض توافقنامه سوئد توسط عربستان

الهلال، ملی‌پوش سابق اسپانیا را 70میلیارد خرید!

دستیارکی‌روش:شرمم می‌آید بگویم پیروانی درباره برانکوچه‌گفت!

طرح تازه نمایندگان آمریکا برای فشار به ایران

ردپای افغانستانی‌ها در گرانی آجیل شب یلدا

یحیی توره درآستانه انتقال به حریف آسیایی استقلال یا پرسپولیس

ارزش روز سبد سهام عدالت آب رفت

دستور خودرویی جهانگیری به وزیر صنعت

مراقب دزدیده شدن هویت‌تان باشید

وب گردی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سالم بمانید،ساده درمان شوید.

توریست شوید!

سئو سایت

قیمت رقابتی همراه با تضمین بلیط‌های چارتر

قیمت دلار

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

انوشیروان محسنی بندپی کیست؟
«همه می‌دانند» نامزد هشت جایزه اسکار سینمای اسپانیا شد
رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری
گله تُند محقق داماد از رئیس جمهور/ماجرای هجوم به خانه یکی از علمای قم/جعفرزاده: پرونده کشف امامزاده را یک جایی باید بست/غرویان: به آیت الله جنتی گفتم در روز قیامت جلوی شما را می گیرم
بی‌قراری زیبا بروفه در مراسم تشییع «پیام صابری»
پنج اشتباه فاحش در دیکته رئیسی که برای خود و همکارانش پاداش میلیاردی تجویز کرده!
انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان
آیت‌الله سبحانی:نباید بچه ها را نُنُر بار آورد/برایان هوک: موضوع فرزندان مقامات ایران را بررسی می‌کنیم
«رشید پور» در آنتن زنده از حال رفت
راز قرار دادن پیاز داخل جوراب توسط ژاپنی‌ها
ترس جهان از پیشگویی هولناک زن بلغاری
نقطه پایان اوج در بازار مسکن
تصادف مرگبار در اتوبان تهران - کرج
مدیرعامل بازنشسته پرسپولیس به کانادا رفت
بادامچیان: دوره اصلاح‌طلبی و اصولگرایی تمام شده است/بازگشت دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی به نماز جمعه/جدال توییتری ضرغامی و آشنا به «زنونابین» ختم شد

واکنش‌های جدی به سخنان قومیتی دو نماینده مجلس/ «محمودزاده» و «حضرت‌پور» سخنانشان را اصلاح کنند  (۴۰۶ نظر)

آیا با افزایش یا چند نرخی کردن قیمت بنزین موافقید؟  (۳۳۲ نظر)

رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری  (۲۲۶ نظر)

آیا با نصب دوربین در معابر عمومی به منظور مقابله با جرایم موافقید؟  (۲۱۸ نظر)

توضیحات سیداحمد خمینی درباره انتشار تصویر حاشیه ساز/قالیباف: چهار درصدی‌ها خون مردم را می‌مکند/آخرین خبر از استعفای دسته‌جمعی ۱۸ نماینده مجلس/واکنش مهناز افشار به خبر احضارش به دادسرا  (۲۰۰ نظر)

لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

افزایش حقوق و دستمزد کارگران و کارمندان در سال آینده،باید چقدر باشد؟  (۱۸۵ نظر)

چقدر به اجرای قانون «منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان» برای همه امیدوارید؟  (۱۶۷ نظر)

آقای مطهری! تا حالا نیمه ماه کفگیرتان ته دیگ خورده؟/ نمی‌شود درآمدهای مردم ریالی باشد، هزینه‌ها دلاری!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

آیا دمینوی آزادسازی قیمت خودرو با شروع فروش فوری چهار خودروی ایران خودرو آغاز شده است؟ وزیر صنعت: قیمت خودرو را باید حتما پایین بیاوریم/ ایران خودرو تندر پیکاپ را بیش از ۳۸ میلیون تومان گران کرد!  (۱۵۱ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد، مکرون را نصیحت کرد/پاسخ ذوالنور به ادعایی در مورد رفع حصر/ضرغامی: فیلترینگ تلگرام با دستور روحانی انجام شد/پاسخ تند آشنا به کسانی که مسئولان را خائن می دانند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان  (۱۳۹ نظر)

تا زمانی که این خودروساز‌ها هستند، مهار آلودگی هوا امکان‌پذیر نیست/در هیچ کشوری، یک صنعت زیان‌ده را به هر بهایی نگه نمی‌دارند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله سبحانی:نباید بچه ها را نُنُر بار آورد/برایان هوک: موضوع فرزندان مقامات ایران را بررسی می‌کنیم  (۱۱۶ نظر)