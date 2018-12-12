بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
IRGC Commander: Iran’s Enemies Are ‘Disappointed’ with Sanctions’ Efficiency

Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said on Tuesday at a local ceremony that even enemies of the Islamic Republic acknowledge that the sanctions against Iran were inefficient.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۲ 12 December 2018

At a local ceremony in Birjand, South Khorasan province, Jafari, the head of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said that the achievements of Iran aren’t only expressed by government officials but foreign opposition forces are also “disappointed with imposing pressure and sanctions”, IRNA reported.

“American power is declining. The enemies don’t dare bring up the issue of overthrowing the Islamic Republic and their dream will never come true.” Jafari said, according to Mehr News Agency.

He went on saying that US President Donald Trump’s aspirations to dictate his will to Iran are not achievable since a moment of Iran bowing to the US cannot be found in history.

Earlier on Tuesday senior Iranian military officials confirmed that Tehran test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile on December 1, cited by the Fars news agency. The US Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook urged the European Union to slap sanctions on the Islamic Republic in response to the test, yet Tehran has insisted that the test was made in full compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement and that it has never planned to make missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads but has only aimed at ensuring the country's defence.

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), made Iran halt its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. Yet Washington decided to withdraw from the deal in May, reimposing sanctions on Iran in August and September.

