نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
10095بازدید
‍ پ

Kuwait oil to US stops for first time since 1990-91 Gulf War

Kuwait has all but stopped shipping crude to the US for the first time since the aftermath of Saddam Hussein's invasion in 1990, eroding an economic link between Washington and the Arab petro-monarchy.
کد خبر: ۸۳۹۰۵۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۴ 02 October 2018

Kuwait has all but stopped shipping crude to the US for the first time since the aftermath of Saddam Hussein's invasion in 1990, eroding an economic link between Washington and the Arab petro-monarchy.

The halt is the latest sign that booming demand for oil in Asia, particularly as the US re-imposes sanctions on Iran, and rising supplies from America on the back of the shale revolution are re-drawing petroleum trade routes.

US imports of Kuwaiti crude fell to zero over four weeks through late September, the first time that shipments have completely stopped since weekly data became available in June 2010, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Based on monthly data, Kuwaiti shipments to the US haven't stopped since May 1992, when the Opec producer was still recovering from oil-field fires ignited by retreating Iraqi troops in the first Gulf War.

Kuwait is diverting its barrels instead into the more lucrative Asian market, where prices are higher for the type of high-sulfur crude the small Middle Eastern nation pumps, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the matter is not public.

Kuwaiti oil fetches about US$80 a barrel in Asia compared with about US$79 in the US, according to Bloomberg calculations based on benchmark prices and the country's official selling prices. Kuwaiti crude sells at about US$76 a barrel in Europe.

"Iranian sanctions are providing a chance for others to sell more into Asia where prices are better than for sales into the US," Andy Lipow, president of consultant Lipow Oil Associates LLC, said in Houston.

While its shipments to the US have plunged, Kuwait faces limits on its production due to a dispute with Saudi Arabia over shared oil fields along their border where both nations in the past pumped as much as 500,000 barrels a day.

The shared fields in the so-called neutral zone halted production more than three years ago, though the two governments are in talks to reactivate them.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's reduction of crude exports were "coordinated with US and European clients," the company said in a statement on Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) website. The American market is "strategically important" and its supply contracts are "functional", the state-owned oil producer said.

Kuwait has typically exported about 80 per cent of its oil to Asia, and those shipments are increasing with the ramp-up of operations at the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical Co. in Vietnam. KPC co-owns the plant, which can process 200,000 barrels a day.

Despite the lower prices, Kuwait's crude sales to the US helped the Arab state diversify its exports and offset episodes of weak demand in Asia during economic downturns in that region. The exports also provided a strong economic link with Washington, which played a crucial role in liberating Kuwait after the Iraqi invasion.

The US in 1990 forged a coalition of 35 countries with more than a million troops to drive out the Iraqis in Operation Desert Storm.

Valero Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Exxon Mobil Inc, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc had been the largest US buyers of Kuwaiti crude oil so far this year, supplying refineries in California, Texas and Louisiana, according to EIA data.

Kuwait grabbed market share in the US from Saudi Arabia and Iraq between 2012 and 2014, shipping more than 400,000 barrels a day in some months. After that, however, Kuwaiti exports to the US declined sharply, and Riyadh and Baghdad boosted their sales.

On a four-week average basis, Saudi Arabia shipped 1.01 million barrels a day, while Iraq, a fellow member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, exported 408,000 barrels a day.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

فرزند شهید بهشتی: شاید پدرم را هم از قطار انقلاب پیاده می‌کردند/صدور مجوز حضور بانوان در بازی پرسپولیس...

فرزند شهید بهشتی: شاید پدرم را هم از قطار انقلاب پیاده می‌کردند/صدور مجوز حضور بانوان در بازی پرسپولیس...

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره...

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

چرا مناظرات دانشجویی برگزار می‌شود؟

نخبگان و استعدادهای برتر علمی با رهبر انقلاب دیدار کردند

آداب حمام رفتن با قیصر در حمام نواب

۹ مجروح در برخورد مینی بوس با تریلی

ترافیک نیمه سنگین در محور کرج - چالوس

هشدار پلیس درباره کلاهبرداری به شیوه پیامکی

جوانمرد،رئیس انجمن ورزش‌های دانشگاهی و کشتی پهلوانی شد

خروج روزانه ۵ هزار زائر از مرزها

شمال تهران برفی می‌شود

هوای تهران سالم است

آغاز حرکت بزرگ‌ترین کاروان پیاده‌روی اربعین از اهواز

کُردی صحبت کردن نوید محمدزاده هنگام دریافت جایزه

دخالت اطرافيان رئيس‌جمهور تمام شود!

آغاز جلسه علنی دادگاه ۱۱ اخلالگر اقتصادی در شیراز

۱۲ میلیون ایرانی در خطر استفاده از فیلترشکن!

وب گردی

افزایش قیمت بنزین چقدر محتمل است؟

قیمت خودرو گران می‌شود؟

رشد ۱۷۸ درصدی عوارض خروج از کشور

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

به یک صندوق دار مجرب نیازمندیم.

به تعدادی مشاور مسکن نیازمندیم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

دنبال کار خوب می گردید..

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

محمد علی افشانی هم از شهرداری تهران می ورد

«فروش مجانی»؛ ترفندی برای رونق مسکن مهر

سهام فلزی‌ها چقدر قابل اتکا هستند؟

صادرات پتروشیمی دچار اختلال می‌شود

جسد خاشقجی در اسید حل شده است
جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟
ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها
«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است
نظریه تازه ترامپ در مورد قتل خاشقجی بعد از تماس با ملک سلمان
هیچ گاه به این میوه «نه» نگویید!
وقتی رشیدپور فراموش می‌کند «سمت» مهم میهمانش را بگوید!
کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره فردوسی‌پور/تهمینه میلانی: همه نقاشی‌ها را خودم کشیدم/هاشمی‌طبا: ظهور احمدی‌نژاد جدید بعید نیست
"آیت‌الله صدیقی" جایگزین "آیت‌الله جنتی" شد
پیشنهاد فارین پالیسی به ترامپ برای رسیدن به یک توافق جدید با ایران
پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است
نظر «خلخالی» درباره احتمال اعدام اشتباهی افراد/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است
پشت پرده استراتژی ترکیه در ماجرای خاشقجی چیست؟/ ترکیه از عربستان و آمریکا چه می خواهد؟
فیش حقوقی مدیری که حاشیه‌ساز شد
مصباحی‌مقدم: خروج از FATF‌ امکان‌پذیر نیست

جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟  (۲۰۱ نظر)

اگر دولت می خواهد قیمت بنزین را واقعی کند، باید تعرفه واردات خودرو را بردارد/ چهل سال است سرمایه و تولید کشور را هزینه خودروسازها کرده ایم  (۱۹۵ نظر)

فردی که در نماز جمعه به رئیس جمهور توهین کرد/کنایه سروری به روحانی/چند درصد مستأجران زلزله زده کف خیابان زندگی می‌کنند/صداو سیما مرد زیرابرو برداشته نمی‌خواهد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است  (۱۵۹ نظر)

توصیه دبیر شورای عالی فضای مجازی به بسیجیان/چراغ سبز قالیباف به روحانی/روایت بازیگر زن از پیشنهادهای عجیب تهیه‌کنندگان/رفتگری با دکترای عمران و ۳۵ مقاله ISI در کرمانشاه!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

بیمار جنجالی برنامه تلویزیونی، ۲ سال است بهبود یافته است!/ماجرای حمله مسلحانه به باشگاه بدنسازی بانوان در تبریز چه بود؟/رسایی: روحانی حق ندارد یک ریال از مردم بگیرد/دردسر تازه برای رئیس صدا و سیما  (۱۴۷ نظر)

تصمیم دوباره دولت برای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین و بازگشت کارت سوخت/ روزی 1000 میلیارد ریال سوخت قاچاق می‌شود!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

حمایت امام جمعه اصفهان از رأی مجلس به FATF/هلال احمر: انگیزه عامل خونگیری مدرسه تاکستان عاشقانه بود/فلاحت پیشه: با جریان مخالف ترامپ در آمریکا مذاکره کنیم/علم‌الهدی: رهبر اجازه داد، لوایح در مجلس بررسی شود، ولی آیا تصویب آن با مبنای رهبر یکی بود؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

برای به آتش کشیدن اعتماد عمومی، چه چیزی بهتر از رسانه ملی؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

به یاد «بهرام شفیع»، بهترین خاطراتتان از گزارش‌های او را با ما به اشتراک بگذارید  (۱۲۶ نظر)

خبری از افزایش حقوق تا سال آینده نیست!/ حقوق‌بگیران فقط برای زنده ماندن حقوق می‌گیرند  (۱۲۱ نظر)

پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است  (۱۱۶ نظر)

به محض انتخاب دولت در سال 92، قیمت دلار کاهش یافت / برای تأمین کالاهای اساسی 15 میلیارد دلار تا آخر سال هزینه خواهیم کرد / در کاخ سفید، بدترین‌ها علیه ایران جمع شده‌اند  (۱۱۴ نظر)

مگر افزایش قیمت سوخت پیش از ترمیم دستمزد ممکن است؟!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۹۴ نظر)