India PM Modi faces corruption allegations

The Indian prime minister is facing allegations of corruption over a deal for French fighter jets.

Narendra Modi is being accused of awarding part of the contract to a prominent businessman who is considered close to him.

An intervention from former French President Francois Hollande has fuelled accusations in India that the signing of the contract lacked transparency.

