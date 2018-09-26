Moscow: US Pressure on Europe Over Energy Cooperation With Russia 'Unacceptable'

The United States is exerting significant pressure on Europe over energy cooperation with Russia, it is "absolutely unacceptable political pressure," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

"The pressure is significant. It is not the first time. For many years, US representatives have traveled to European countries and dictated to them how and with whom to build energy cooperation. This is an absolutely unacceptable political pressure," Grushko said.

The diplomat noted that "in the end, it is the issue of Europe's autonomy."

"Europe is constantly declaring that it is independent in decision-making. Today, unfortunately, we are forced to state that the forces, which want to turn the sphere of energy cooperation into the sphere of geopolitical confrontation, are not always fought back," Grushko noted.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump during his speech to the UN General Assembly said Germany would eventually become completely reliant on Russian energy supplies if it did not rethink its policy.

The US President has also stated that the United States remains committed to maintaining its energy independence from any foreign country and is ready to export oil, coil and gas.