نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
11844بازدید
‍ پ

Trump officials make clear troops won’t leave Syria anytime soon

Six months after US President Donald Trump said he wants US troops out of Syria, his top officials are hammering home what has become increasingly obvious: the US isn’t going anywhere.
کد خبر: ۸۳۷۲۷۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ مهر ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۳۴ 26 September 2018

Six months after US President Donald Trump said he wants US troops out of Syria, his top officials are hammering home what has become increasingly obvious: the US isn’t going anywhere.

Trump administration members say there can be no troop pull-out until the Islamic State is permanently defeated — a subjective metric for a stubborn insurgency where the jihadists have shown tenacity in clinging to their last pockets of terrain.

The US military has been involved in Syria since late 2014 and now has more than 2,000 troops in the country, mainly working to train and advise local Kurdish and Syrian Arab fighters.

With broad gains on the battlefield and the defeat of IS looking inevitable, Trump in March said he wanted US troops out of Syria “very soon,” later adding the mission would come to a “rapid end.”

But Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned that quitting Syria too fast would be a “strategic blunder” and James Jeffrey, the US special representative for Syria engagement, this month said the US was “not in a hurry” to leave the war-torn nation.

“Getting rid of the ‘caliphate’ doesn’t mean you then blindly say okay, we got rid of it, march out, and then wonder why the ‘caliphate’ comes back,” Mattis told Pentagon reporters this week.

“This is not a conventional war where you raise a flag over the enemy’s capital and they sign a peace treaty. It’s not that kind of an enemy.”

‘Perpetual’ war
Then on Monday, Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, a long-time Iran hawk, pushed the idea of a US withdrawal even further off, tying such an event to Iran’s actions in Syria.

“We’re not going to leave (Syria) as long as Iranian troops are outside Iranian borders,” he told reporters.

“That includes Iranian proxies and militias,” he added.

With war still raging in Afghanistan 17 years since the US-led invasion, and thousands of US troops stationed in Iraq after the US invaded in 2003, the prospect of a yet another open-ended engagement worries some.

“US policy is now to stay in Syria as long as Iran stays, and Iran doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to leave, and there is the chance for escalation, or accidents, involving Russian forces,” Andrew Parasiliti of the RAND Corporation told AFP.

On September 17, Syrian air defenses accidentally shot down a Russian military plane over the Mediterranean, killing all 15 crew members, as Israel was carrying out a raid on a Syrian army facility.

Moscow has blamed Israel for the incident, saying its pilots used the Russian plane as “cover” while conducting the air strike. Israel denies the accusation and says its planes were already clear of the area.

France on Monday warned that the Middle East risks endless war unless a peace agreement can be reached in Syria.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and “those who support him have a responsibility to work for a political solution,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters at the United Nations.

“If not, we risk heading toward a sort of perpetual war in the area,” he said.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

سردار نقدی: اگر مشکلی وجود دارد به گردن انقلاب نیست بلکه به علت انتخاب مردم است/کنایه نفیسه روشن به سحر...

سردار نقدی: اگر مشکلی وجود دارد به گردن انقلاب نیست بلکه به علت انتخاب مردم است/کنایه نفیسه روشن به سحر...

واکنش آشنا به بازداشت حسن عباسی/وزارت علوم هم جعلی بودن مدرک هاشمی را تایید کرد/کارگرانی که به جای دستمزد،...

واکنش آشنا به بازداشت حسن عباسی/وزارت علوم هم جعلی بودن مدرک هاشمی را تایید کرد/کارگرانی که به جای دستمزد،...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

«گودزیلا» به جمع بدافزاران ویندوزی پیوست

محور‌های مواصلاتی کشور با جوی آرام و بدون ترافیک

رایزنی پیام نور برای سرانه ای شدن بودجه

اجرای طرح ترافیکی ویژه اربعین از فردا

ممنوعیت استفاده از روبند در اماکن عمومی الجزایر

اقدام ضد فلسطینی جدید آمریکا در بیت المقدس

بررسی فعال‌سازی کارت سوخت در کمیسیون انرژی

آخرین خبرها از تعیین قیمت‌ جدید خودروها

نوه ارشد امام خمینی(ره) کیست؟

قاچاق گوشی موبایل هم معکوس شد

زمان پایان مهلت تکمیل ظرفیت کنکور ۹۷ در غیرانتفاعی‌ها

۱۰ هزار نفر در سازمان تامین اجتماعی جذب شده‌اند

بارش باران در محور سوسنگرد

درخواست ورود دادستان به توهین کریمی‌قدوسی

یارانه مهرماه واریز شد

وب گردی

نرخ دلار عمدا بالا نگه داشته میشود!!

دلایلی که موجب زمین خوردن استارت‌آپ‌ عریضه پلاس شد

چرا استقبال مردم از تسهیلات وام مسکن کم است؟

افزایش ۶۲ درصدی درآمدهای نفتی در مرداد ماه

افزایش قیمت بنزین چقدر محتمل است؟

قیمت خودرو گران می‌شود؟

رشد ۱۷۸ درصدی عوارض خروج از کشور

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

به یک صندوق دار مجرب نیازمندیم.

به تعدادی مشاور مسکن نیازمندیم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

دنبال کار خوب می گردید..

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

محمد علی افشانی هم از شهرداری تهران می ورد

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها
جنایتی جدید در پارک ملی گلستان، در آستانه اتفاقی مهیب!
کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره فردوسی‌پور/تهمینه میلانی: همه نقاشی‌ها را خودم کشیدم/هاشمی‌طبا: ظهور احمدی‌نژاد جدید بعید نیست
نظریه تازه ترامپ در مورد قتل خاشقجی بعد از تماس با ملک سلمان
در ماجرای جمال خاشقچی مراقب ایران باشید!
استقبال رسانه اصولگرا از حذف فردوسی‌پور/عامل نفوذی با بیهوش کردن مرزبان‌ها موجب ربودن آنها شد/اسیدپاشی روی یک پزشک در تهران/عليرضا بهشتی: اگر رفراندوم مشکل‌آفرین بود، سوئیس باید از هم می‌پاشید»
عکس منتشره از جنازه طراح‌اصلی حمله به اهواز
واکنش آشنا به بازداشت حسن عباسی/وزارت علوم هم جعلی بودن مدرک هاشمی را تایید کرد/کارگرانی که به جای دستمزد، "نوشابه" می‌گیرند!
سخنان تمسخر آمیز سناتور آمریکایی در مورد ژن و تبار ایرانی!
چگونه آرای رئیسی در انتخابات بعدی۲برابرخواهدشد؟
اولین اظهارنظر ترامپ علیه ایران پس از معامله جدید!
مصاحبه انگلیسی جواد خیابانی سوژه فضای مجازی
افشای جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از قتل خاشقجی
فرزند شهید بهشتی: شاید پدرم را هم از قطار انقلاب پیاده می‌کردند/صدور مجوز حضور بانوان در بازی پرسپولیس برابر السد
سردار جلالی: با اینکه احتمالش ضعیف است، برای قطع احتمالی اینترنت در آبان ماه آماده‌ایم/علی مطهری: صداوسیما اشتهایی سیری‌ناپذیر برای عزاداری و مداحی دارد

جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟  (۲۳۳ نظر)

«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است  (۱۶۱ نظر)

فردی که در نماز جمعه به رئیس جمهور توهین کرد/کنایه سروری به روحانی/چند درصد مستأجران زلزله زده کف خیابان زندگی می‌کنند/صداو سیما مرد زیرابرو برداشته نمی‌خواهد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره فردوسی‌پور/تهمینه میلانی: همه نقاشی‌ها را خودم کشیدم/هاشمی‌طبا: ظهور احمدی‌نژاد جدید بعید نیست  (۱۵۷ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۱۴۸ نظر)

حمایت امام جمعه اصفهان از رأی مجلس به FATF/هلال احمر: انگیزه عامل خونگیری مدرسه تاکستان عاشقانه بود/فلاحت پیشه: با جریان مخالف ترامپ در آمریکا مذاکره کنیم/علم‌الهدی: رهبر اجازه داد، لوایح در مجلس بررسی شود، ولی آیا تصویب آن با مبنای رهبر یکی بود؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

برای به آتش کشیدن اعتماد عمومی، چه چیزی بهتر از رسانه ملی؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

برای حفظ آبرو و تحقق شعارهای رنگارنگ انتخاباتی‌تان،«قالیباف» را شهردار کنید!  (۱۲۷ نظر)

به محض انتخاب دولت در سال 92، قیمت دلار کاهش یافت / برای تأمین کالاهای اساسی 15 میلیارد دلار تا آخر سال هزینه خواهیم کرد / در کاخ سفید، بدترین‌ها علیه ایران جمع شده‌اند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

خبری از افزایش حقوق تا سال آینده نیست!/ حقوق‌بگیران فقط برای زنده ماندن حقوق می‌گیرند  (۱۲۱ نظر)

پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است  (۱۱۶ نظر)

مگر افزایش قیمت سوخت پیش از ترمیم دستمزد ممکن است؟!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

استقبال رسانه اصولگرا از حذف فردوسی‌پور/عامل نفوذی با بیهوش کردن مرزبان‌ها موجب ربودن آنها شد/اسیدپاشی روی یک پزشک در تهران/عليرضا بهشتی: اگر رفراندوم مشکل‌آفرین بود، سوئیس باید از هم می‌پاشید»  (۸۶ نظر)

نظریه تازه ترامپ در مورد قتل خاشقجی بعد از تماس با ملک سلمان  (۸۱ نظر)

ادامه واکنش های جهانی به سرنوشت نامعلوم جمال خاشقجی و دردسر بزرگ محمد بن سلمان/ سرنوشت ولیعهد جوان سعودی در دستان اردوغان!  (۷۹ نظر)