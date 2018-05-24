جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
6010بازدید
‍ پ

Donald Trump suggests cutting foreign aid to stop illegal immigration

President Donald Trump has said he is a working on a plan to dock foreign aid from countries whose citizens are caught crossing the US border illegally.
کد خبر: ۸۰۲۱۴۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ خرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۵۹ 24 May 2018

President Donald Trump has said he is a working on a plan to dock foreign aid from countries whose citizens are caught crossing the US border illegally.

Mr Trump suggested that foreign countries were encouraging their citizens to immigrate illegally to the US, claiming these countries “don't want the people that we’re getting”.

"We're going to work out something where every time someone comes from a certain country, we're going to deduct a rather large amount of money from what we give them in aid,” Mr Trump said at an immigration roundtable on New York’s Long Island.

He added: “We may not just give them aid at all, because despite the reports I hear, I don't believe they're helping us one bit."

Wednesday’s roundtable with federal and local officials focused on MS-13, a violent street gang that started in Los Angeles in the 1980s. Mr Trump frequently cites MS-13 in his calls for stricter border control, as the majority of the gang members are of Central American origin.

Mr Trump drew criticism last week for referring to MS-13 members as “animals” during a White House immigration meeting. He doubled down on these comments on Wednesday, saying: "They’re not people. These are animals. And we have to be very, very tough.”

Mr Trump’s proposed 2019 budget suggests cutting billions of dollars from foreign aid spending. He proposed similar cuts last year, which Congress largely ignored when passing its own budget.

The president has suggested only providing foreign aid to “friends” of the US – a status determined largely by how they vote in the United Nations. Last December, he threatened to cut foreign aid to countries that voted in favour of a UN resolution calling on the US to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us,” he told reporters at the time. “Well, we’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care.”

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

اردوی خانوادگی کاشیما برای رویارویی با پرسپولیس/حضور زنان ایرانی در فینال آسیا در هاله‌ای از ابهام

اردوی خانوادگی کاشیما برای رویارویی با پرسپولیس/حضور زنان ایرانی در فینال آسیا در هاله‌ای از ابهام

رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیادمستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد...

رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیادمستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

استفتائات رهبری در مورد هيپنوتيزم‏

استفتائات رهبری در مورد سحر و شعبده و احضار ارواح و جنّ

استفتائات رهبری در مورد نقاشى و مجسمه سازى

انیمشین کوتاه پسران موشکی

مردم هنوز هم در کانکس ها زندگی می کنند

سه فرضیه اصلی از چرایی پذیرش سفر نتانیاهو به عمان توسط سلطان قابوس/ موضوع ایران در میان است!

بولتون: نمی‌خواهیم با تحریم‌ها به متحدان لطمه بزنیم

پمپئو: سعودی‌ها می‌دانند باید حقیقت را اعلام کنند‎

سنای‌فرانسه:اروپا در‌تقابل با تحریم ایران قاطع باشد

تماشای رنسانس لوبلین از آسمان

بیانیه چهار کشور اروپایی علیه ایران

کشته شدن ۳۴ عنصر «پ‌ک‌ک» در شمال عراق

11 زخمی در انفجار مخزن آمونیاک در بابل

هشدار پلیس به دارندگان آیفون

ترافیک سنگین در 4 محور ایلام

وب گردی

تا حالا اسم کاشت مو اقساطی به گوشتون خورده

مو بکار جذاب تر شو ماشین برنده شو

کاشت مو بصورت اقساطی همراه با جوایز ویژه

دوره عملی تحلیل بنیادی به زبان ساده

مدیریت کله قندی ترافیک در تهران

مسئولان بگویند با اجرای FATF چه چیزی گیر مردم می‌آید؟

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟
۲۵۰ هزار تومان برای هر عضو خانوار مشمول
تصاویر درون هواپیمای اندونزی در هنگام سقوط
رفتار عجیب مدیر شبکه سوم سیما و تنش تازه
دیپورت ویزای بازیکن پرسپولیس از سوی ژاپن
درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت ایرانی در تاجیکستان/ادعای تماس محرمانه وزیر خارجه سعودی با ایران
سواستفاده جنسی به نام خیریه!
کاهش خیره‌کننده نرخ بلیت هواپیما
هشدار دیپلمات‌های اروپا به آمریکا در خصوص اثر تحریم‌های ایران بر دلار
حیله عجیب عروس برای زیباتر شدن در شب عروسی!
پشت پرده بازگشت شاهزاده ارشد سعودی مقیم لندن به ریاض با ضمانت آمریکا و انگلیس!
رئیس‌صداوسیما‌ تلفنی به‌فروغی‌شبکه‌سه‌ چه‌گفت؟
رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیادمستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد عضو سابق شورای شهر تهران به ازدواج مجدد شهردار سابق تهران
تبادل آتش روی آنتن شبکه سوم سیما به مدت دو روز!
خوش‌شانس‌ترین مرد روی زمین

چالش معرفی «پنج کتاب تأثیرگذار» به خوانندگان تابناک  (۲۲۹ نظر)

عزم راسخ استاندار اصفهان برای انتقال آب از سرچشمه‌های کارون  (۱۴۳ نظر)

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟  (۱۴۱ نظر)

نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟  (۱۳۹ نظر)

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت ایرانی در تاجیکستان/ادعای تماس محرمانه وزیر خارجه سعودی با ایران  (۱۳۹ نظر)

چهار وزیر پیشنهادی دولت،از مجلس شورای اسلامی،رای اعتماد گرفتند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

ضرب و شتم پناهجویان ایرانی در صربستان/ماجرای ساندویچ فروشی حسن خمینی و یاسر و مهدی هاشمی/نسخه جلیلی برای توسعه صنایع/انتقاد آخوندی از سیاست‌های دولت روحانی  (۱۱۶ نظر)

بنزین در ایران ارزان نیست/ دولت‌ها یاد گرفته اند هر جا به مشکل می‌خورند، فشار را بر مردم زیاد کنند  (۹۴ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی  (۹۲ نظر)

کنایه علم‌الهدی به جهانگیری/ادعای رویترز درباره اخراج یک دیپلمات ایرانی از فرانسه/نامه محرمانه اطلاعات سپاه به مجلس درباره شایعه گرین‌کارت/نامه‌ی رسول خادم از مجارستان به رئیس جمهور!  (۹۰ نظر)

13 آبان اتفاق جدیدی نمی‌افتد؛ اما از تجربه «برجام» هم درس بگیریم!  (۹۰ نظر)

روحانی: ملت ایران در برابر توطئه‌های آمریکا پیروز شد/ عده‌ای از ارز یارانه‌ای سوءاستفاده کردند  (۸۷ نظر)

انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است  (۸۵ نظر)

واکنش پانته آ بهرام به ادعاهای کارگردان دلدادگان  (۷۶ نظر)

تیغ سانسور صدا و سیما بر سریال «دلدادگان»؟!  (۷۵ نظر)