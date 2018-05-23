جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
5721بازدید
‍ پ

‘Terrorists’ May Move from Afghanistan to Central Asia: Russia

At a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart this week, Russia’s defense minister said it was extremely important to train the military to protect the state in case terrorists move from Afghanistan to Central Asian states.
کد خبر: ۸۰۱۷۵۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ خرداد ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۳۸ 23 May 2018

At a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart this week, Russia’s defense minister said it was extremely important to train the military to protect the state in case terrorists move from Afghanistan to Central Asian states.

The situation in Afghanistan is not getting more stable, making it possible that terrorist groups will move to the neighboring countries,

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday at a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Abdusalom Azizov, TASS news agency reported.

According to Shoigu, military cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan "is totally specific and very important."

"It refers, first and foremost, to the risks and threats coming from areas bordering Uzbekistan," the Russian defense minister noted. "In this regard, one cannot but point to the growing threat of international terrorism that has been moving from Syria to other countries, including Uzbekistan," he said.
"We cannot say that the situation in Afghanistan is getting safer and more stable as groups leaving Syria are particularly moving to Afghanistan. That said, it is highly important to train the military that would be able to protect the state in case the need arises," he added.

This comes a day after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov said the US will have to talk directly with the Taliban on the eventual pullout of American troops from Afghanistan or face a grinding and bloody war for years to come.

The US’s refusal to talk with the group is “why we are at a dead-end,” Kabulov, said in an interview in Moscow with Bloomberg last week.

Without such contacts, “the war and bloodshed will drag on for years,” he added.

President Ashraf Ghani in February made a peace offer to the Taliban but the insurgent group has responded by stepping up attacks. The Taliban on Friday offered members of the Afghan military and security forces an amnesty if they quit “enemy ranks.”

US President Donald Trump’s administration, which has accused Russia of arming the Taliban, has poured more troops into Afghanistan and waged a series of air strikes as it seeks to regain the military edge. Russia denies the allegations though it says it’s in dialogue with the group.

Bloomberg reported that Taliban representatives told Kabulov they won’t meet with the National Unity Government, which they consider a “puppet” administration, without first holding negotiations with the Americans, whom they consider as “occupiers.”

A top State Department official in March said talks with the Taliban should not include the US. “We certainly cannot substitute for the Afghan government and the Afghan people,” said Alice Wells, the principal deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asian affairs.

“We went through this when Soviet troops were there, it was a very similar picture,” said Kabulov, who forecasts increasing Taliban control of the war-torn country. “Another 5,000 or even 50,000 troops won’t help. It’s not going to get any better.”

The US charges that Russia is exaggerating the strength of Daesh in Afghanistan to legitimize the actions of the Taliban and counter the American influence there, according to Bloomberg.

Russia rejected a Taliban request to provide it with money to buy weapons, said Kabulov.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی:...

یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی:...

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت...

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ابتکار دولت ایتالیا برای حمایت از خانواده و افزایش جمعیت

کاهش شدید جمعیت حیات وحش در جهان

تصمیم جدی بارسلونا به فروش ستاره گرانقیمت

وزیر‌خارجه‌انگلیس: ازطرح قتل خاشقچی خبر نداشتم

دو کشته در سقوط هواپیمای آموزشی در ترکیه

مکان جسد خاشقجی باید بدون تاخیر اعلام شود

حمله مجدد ارتش نیجریه به راهپیمایی اربعین

بازتاب راهپیمایی باشکوه اربعین در رسانه های بین المللی

هدیه تاج به رییس فدراسیون حریف ژاپنی پرسپولیس+عکس

رشد اقتصادی چین به کمترین میزان در ۱۰ سال گذشته رسید

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان

قیمت‌ نفت ایران افزایش یافت

۲۰۰ میلیارد دلار ارزش بازار شرکت‌های گروه فانگ سقوط کرد

ظرفیت پذیرش مسافر فرودگاه جدیدترکیه سالانه به۲۰۰میلیون نفر می رسد

جزئیات بررسی طرح توسعه ۸ میدان نفتی

وب گردی

دوره عملی تحلیل بنیادی به زبان ساده

چک‌ در کدام استان‌ها بیشتر برگشت می‌خورد؟

در ویگو، اختیار انتخاب از هر آژانس هواپیمایی را دارید

ویگو همراه شما برای مدیریت بهتر هزینه‌های سفر

موهاتو قسطی بکار و ماشین هم برنده شو !

خوش تیپ شو و جایزه بگیر

برای پرواز و هتل، اقتصادی‌ترین گزینه را جستجو کنید

مدیریت کله قندی ترافیک در تهران

بیمه تکمیلی انفرادی از 500 هزار تومان در سال

مسئولان بگویند با اجرای FATF چه چیزی گیر مردم می‌آید؟

موشک‌های خارج از میدان‌دید ایران

نقشه مسیر پیاده روی اربعین در کربلا

واکنش پانته آ بهرام به ادعاهای کارگردان دلدادگان
دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟
نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟
رفتار عجیب مدیر شبکه سوم سیما و تنش تازه
یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی: طلاب و شاگردان آیت‌الله پاسخ می‌دهند
انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است
تصاویر درون هواپیمای اندونزی در هنگام سقوط
کاهش خیره‌کننده نرخ بلیت هواپیما
غلط‌های انگلیسی تابلو‌های شهری قم!
سواستفاده جنسی به نام خیریه!
روایت فرمانده آمریکایی از رویارویی با قایق‌های سپاه
هشدار دیپلمات‌های اروپا به آمریکا در خصوص اثر تحریم‌های ایران بر دلار
حذف ۵ پیام‌رسان داخلی از گردونه خوش‌اقبالی
رسانه‌های عراق: کتایون ریاحی در پیاده روی اربعین
حیله عجیب عروس برای زیباتر شدن در شب عروسی!

چالش معرفی «پنج کتاب تأثیرگذار» به خوانندگان تابناک  (۲۲۹ نظر)

کنایه سنگین آهنگران به جریان اصلاحات/هشدار رهامی درباره اختلاف روحانی و جهانگیری/امام جمعه یزد: امنیت انتقال آب را خودمان تأمین می‌کنیم  (۱۵۵ نظر)

عزم راسخ استاندار اصفهان برای انتقال آب از سرچشمه‌های کارون  (۱۴۳ نظر)

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟  (۱۴۱ نظر)

نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟  (۱۳۹ نظر)

مهم‌ترین دلایل موفقیت پرسپولیس در لیگ قهرمانان آسیا چیست؟  (۱۱۸ نظر)

چهار وزیر پیشنهادی دولت،از مجلس شورای اسلامی،رای اعتماد گرفتند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

ضرب و شتم پناهجویان ایرانی در صربستان/ماجرای ساندویچ فروشی حسن خمینی و یاسر و مهدی هاشمی/نسخه جلیلی برای توسعه صنایع/انتقاد آخوندی از سیاست‌های دولت روحانی  (۱۱۶ نظر)

بنزین در ایران ارزان نیست/ دولت‌ها یاد گرفته اند هر جا به مشکل می‌خورند، فشار را بر مردم زیاد کنند  (۹۴ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی  (۹۲ نظر)

کنایه علم‌الهدی به جهانگیری/ادعای رویترز درباره اخراج یک دیپلمات ایرانی از فرانسه/نامه محرمانه اطلاعات سپاه به مجلس درباره شایعه گرین‌کارت/نامه‌ی رسول خادم از مجارستان به رئیس جمهور!  (۹۰ نظر)

13 آبان اتفاق جدیدی نمی‌افتد؛ اما از تجربه «برجام» هم درس بگیریم!  (۹۰ نظر)

روحانی: ملت ایران در برابر توطئه‌های آمریکا پیروز شد/ عده‌ای از ارز یارانه‌ای سوءاستفاده کردند  (۸۷ نظر)

انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است  (۸۵ نظر)

تیغ سانسور صدا و سیما بر سریال «دلدادگان»؟!  (۷۵ نظر)