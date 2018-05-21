جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
5907بازدید
‍ پ

The death of ‘business as usual’ in the EU

European integration was once thought of as a largely technocratic process built around consensus, but the last decade has seen the work of the EU’s institutions become heavily politicised. Presenting evidence from a new study, Reinout van der Veer highlights just how pervasive the effect of this politicisation has been.
کد خبر: ۸۰۱۱۱۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۱ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۷ 21 May 2018

European integration was once thought of as a largely technocratic process built around consensus, but the last decade has seen the work of the EU’s institutions become heavily politicised. Presenting evidence from a new study, Reinout van der Veer highlights just how pervasive the effect of this politicisation has been.

Our post-Brexit era makes it hard to imagine that there was once a time in which academia portrayed the European Union as a technocratic, expertise-driven polity that merely offered pareto-efficient answers to border-crossing questions. This consensus has now been shattered. Beginning with the seminal work of Liesbeth Hooghe and Gary Marks in 2009, academics have developed a greater understanding of the extent to which public opinion and domestic politics matter for EU-level outcomes. Various studies have since documented how the politicisation of European integration (the rise in salience of, polarisation of opinions on, and political mobilisation on EU affairs) affects EU politics.

But we still implicitly assume the most insulated parts of the EU system continue to operate on the basis of those old technocratic principles. By shifting the focus to the more mundane process of the implementation of EU policy by EU institutions, a new study that I have co-authored with Markus Haverland sheds light on just how pervasive the effect of politicisation on the working of the EU is.

We have examined whether the European Commission differentiates its treatment of member states based on the level of politicisation of its activities in these member states. As we already know, the Commission is responsive to such pressures in its role as initiator of EU legislation. We wanted to know whether it is responsive in its more routine and insulated role as supranational watchdog.

To this end, we examined the effects of this politicisation on the main outputs of the European Semester, the Country-Specific Recommendations (CSRs), as proposed by the Commission. These CSRs have been issued annually to all member states since 2011, and seek to address current and emerging threats to a member state’s economy and fiscal stance.

Our most striking findings are presented in the figures above. These graphs visualise the effects of rising levels of polarisation of public opinion on the EU (indicated by lower levels of ‘kurtosis’) on both the scope and substance of these Country-Specific Recommendations. First, taking the number of words as a measure of the scope of the EU’s interference in national affairs, we find that the Commission issues more extensive recommendations to member states in which the Commission’s legitimacy is more strongly contested.

Second, we find that the share of recommendations advocating social investment (i.e. capacitating social policies) over social retrenchment (i.e. austerity) is lower for these countries. Thus, the Commission is not trying to bribe the publics of more Eurosceptic member states by arguing for more spending and protection for disadvantaged groups.

Instead, we find evidence for our claim that these effects are part of a broader strategy through which the European Commission seeks to preserve its reputation for key stakeholders. By being stricter with member states in which its behaviour is more politicised, it signals to other member states and financial markets, among others, that it cannot be coerced into leniency. By signalling political independence and supervisory resolve, it seeks to preserve the credibility of the system of EU economic and fiscal supervision.

Ironically, it is precisely these member states whose publics are more Eurosceptic that are also more successful in weakening, or watering down, these CSRs during the amendment phase in the Council. And it is also these member states which are least likely to actually act on the Commission’s recommendations. While this raises questions about how the Commission responds to such activities in the Council and vice versa, it also sheds light on just how deeply the EU has been penetrated by the forces of politicisation: even in relatively technocratic procedures like the European Semester, politicisation affects the behaviour of individual actors and the interaction between them.

Preliminary results suggest a similar dynamic is at play in the EU’s Excessive Deficit Procedure, one of the most economically significant and politically contested policies in the EU portfolio. While the first member state has yet to be sanctioned under this procedure, statistical evidence suggests member states are more likely to enter into the procedure if their publics have more polarised opinions on the EU.

Thus, the further we trace the effects of politicisation to the more insulated elements of the EU polity, the more evidence of its effect we find. This begs the question whether there is any part of the EU system that is not affected by political dynamics and opposition to the EU at the national level.

It also raises the question of whether the current political design of the EU is still tenable. If the constant ‘gaming’ of the system by blame-avoiding member states forces EU institutions to unilaterally adopt strategies of depoliticisation to ensure their survival, perhaps a substantial revision of the system is in order. Such a reform could strengthen the role of the European or national parliaments in EU supervision schemes, which can act as lightning rods through which politicisation is captured and injected into EU policy processes in a democratically accountable and sustainable fashion.

At any rate, the EU is no longer the insulated, technocratic polity it was once made out to be. Business as usual is dead. Or perhaps a profoundly politicised EU is the new business as usual.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

لبخند این زن قبل از مرگ جهانی شد

گزیده بازی پرسپولیس - کاشیما

تکنیک‌های پوست کندن تخم مرغ، پیاز و سیر

گزینه نهایی اعتماد ملی برای شهرداری تهران/ظریف و معاونانش طرفدار چه تیمی هستند؟/توضیح‌موحدی‌کرمانی‌درباره‌صحبت‌های اخیرش/کیفرخواست جعبه سیاه پرونده بابک زنجانی صادر شد

جوایز برترین های آسیا/پرسپولیس جام اخلاق، بیرانوند بهترین گلر

کارشناسی داوری بازی فینال پرسپولیس و کاشیما

سهم استقلال از مراسم فینال لیگ قهرمانان آسیا

حمله تند سیدجلال به فوتبال زشت کاشیما

پرسپولیس صفر- کاشیما صفر / جام قهرمانی آسیا در تهران باقی نماند

مونسان: هیچ نسبتی با رئیس جمهور ندارم

رایزنی تلفنی ظریف با همتای فرانسوی

پنج کفش کتانی که هر مردی باید داشته باشد

آسیا به پایان رسید، پرسپولیس خسته به جام نرسید/ رویای تیم برانکو شاید سال بعد

اظهارات موحدی کرمانی درباره نظام اسلامی

کیفرخواست جعبه سیاه بابک زنجانی صادر شد

وب گردی

پیش‌بینی آینده تجارت ایران با اروپایی‌ها

زمین‌گیر شدن مجدد هواپیماهای ایرانی در ترکیه چقدر محتمل است؟

پیش‌بینی عجیب نفتی بلومبرگ

پرواز از یک آژانس، هتل از آژانسی دیگر، هر دو آژانس در ویگو

ویگو کاهش هزینه سفر شما را در صدر الویت‌های خود دارد

یادآور بیمه ثالث‎ ثبت کن و 30,000 تومان تخفیف بگیر

در ویگو، زمان کمتری برای جستجوی هواپیما و هتل صرف کنید

سئو سایت

لحظه سبقت جنگنده روس از هواپیمای آمریکایی
هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثنا بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق دوست: تولید خوراک دام سخت‌تر از موشک قاره‌پیما نیست/روایت متفاوت بادامچیان از علت رأی اعتماد مجلس به چهار وزیر روحانی
اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند
مالک موناکو به جرم همکاری با ایران دستگیر شد
اظهارات گستاخانه بن سلمان علیه ایران
سر و شکل جدید ورزشگاه آزادی
«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید
سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک
زن باردار بچه قورباغه زایید
دمکرات‌ها کنترل مجلس نمایندگان را به‌ دست گرفتند/مجلس سنا، همچنان در اختیار جمهوری خواهان
مردی که پس از ۱۲ سال از کما خارج شد
خطای دید جالب!
چالش جدید با نام «نوه آیت‌ا... یزدی»!
کولاک دو پولادمرد بروجردی با باران مدال در قهرمانی ۲۰۱۸ دنیا/ دسته۱۰۲ کیلوگرم مبهوت قدرت ایرانی
خوش تیپ ترین و زیباترین مادربزرگ جهان

سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!  (۲۴۷ نظر)

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثنا بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق دوست: تولید خوراک دام سخت‌تر از موشک قاره‌پیما نیست/روایت متفاوت بادامچیان از علت رأی اعتماد مجلس به چهار وزیر روحانی  (۲۴۴ نظر)

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی  (۱۷۰ نظر)

آیا بازگشت تحریم‌ها آن‌چنان که آمریکا ادعا می‌کند «به مردم صدمه نمی‌زند»؟  (۱۵۶ نظر)

ادعای ذالنور: یک نهضت توابین در مجلس به راه افتاده/علم الهدی: عده‌ای می‌خواهند مردم را به یک ولایت اساطیری ارجاع دهند/صادقی: رفع ایرادهای شورای نگهبان به لایحه CFT در مجلس امکان پذیر است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هشدار قالیباف به ۴ درصدی‌ها/کنایه ظریف به یک نماینده در صحن علنی/گزینه‌های احتمالی شهرداری تهران/واکنش باهنر به احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»  (۱۰۶ نظر)

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»  (۹۶ نظر)

واکنش‌های خواندنی و ادامه دار کاربران شبکه‌های اجتماعی به توییت «تحریم‌ها در راه است» ترامپ!  (۸۹ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند  (۷۷ نظر)

سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک  (۷۵ نظر)

«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید  (۷۰ نظر)

تأسف شدید اروپا، آلمان، فرانسه و انگلیس از تحریم‌های آمریکا علیه ایران/ مأموریت جدید مقام ضد ایرانی وزارت خارجه آمریکا در خاورمیانه/ راه اندازی مکانیسم اروپا برای تجارت با ایران روزهای آینده/ اعلام اسامی هشت کشور معاف شده از تحریم های ایران  (۶۸ نظر)

راغفر: نرخ ارز را دولت افزایش داد، نه تحریم‌ها/ تأثیر تحریم از فردا کم می‌شود/ دولت بیشتر در خدمت محافل قدرت و ثروت است تا مردم/ یک کمیته غیردولتی و غیرحکومتی برای مقابله با تحریم‌ها تشکیل شود  (۶۷ نظر)