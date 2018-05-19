جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
5359بازدید
‍ پ

Trump cuts assistance to US-backed forces in northern Syria

Donald Trump has withdrawn all assistance to northwest Syria, paving the way for a full US withdrawal from the war-torn country.
کد خبر: ۸۰۰۴۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۳۷ 19 May 2018

Donald Trump has withdrawn all assistance to northwest Syria, paving the way for a full US withdrawal from the war-torn country.

Officials told CBS News that Trump ordered millions of dollars in assistance to the local authorities in the country's northwest Syria to be withdrawn.

It follows earlier promises by the president for a quick and complete US disengagement from Syria.

The funds were marked for the opposition province of Idlib and the once Kurdish-held Afrin canton, which recently fell under Turkish and Free Syrian Army control.

It included efforts to strengthen civil society and fight extremism. This was done through programmes aiding local police, education, media, activist groups, which have been seen as a bulwark against radicalism in the region.

The Islamic State group have been defeated in northwest Syria, with Trump promising a speedy US withdrawal from the country once the war against the militants is completely over.

He has already ordered a freeze on millions of dollars in aid to groups such as The White Helmets, as the US reassess where its money is spent.

Although one source told the US news agency that the recent cuts will have a "limited impact", others disagree.

"My primary concern is they are basically saying we are willing to let al-Nusra do what it wants and we are leaving 3 million internationally displaced people at the mercy of al-Nusra. It is a massive security risk that is completely misunderstood," a contractor working in northwest Syria told CBS.

"That means we have a whole generation of people who will grow up under al-Nusra society without any challenge to that."

Turkey is also expected to welcome the move. Around 2,000 US troops are based in northern Syria, which has been a source of friction with Ankara.

گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa syria cut
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

امام جمعه مشهد: مقاومت مردم به خاطر «شیعه بودن» است و نه «ایرانی بودن»/امام جمعه تهران: FATF دنباله همان...

امام جمعه مشهد: مقاومت مردم به خاطر «شیعه بودن» است و نه «ایرانی بودن»/امام جمعه تهران: FATF دنباله همان...

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثناء بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق...

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثناء بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

امام جمعه مشهد: مقاومت مردم به خاطر «شیعه بودن» است و نه «ایرانی بودن»/امام جمعه تهران: FATF دنباله همان کاپیتولاسیون است/امام جمعه بیرجند: جای تأسف دارد که ۲۰ اتوبوس دختر و پسر را در ایام عزا به‌ طبس اعزام کردند

بولتون: امکان تحریم‌های بیشتر ایران وجود دارد

ترافیک سنگین در محور مشهد-ساری-تهران

چین روبات گوینده خبر تولید کرد

دزدیدن چشم بیمار مرده در بیمارستان

سوئیفت فردا و پس فردا دسترسی چند بانک ایرانی را قطع می‌کند

طلا از کاهش قیمت دست بردار نشد

تصویب قیمت گوشت مرغ در آینده نزدیک

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثناء بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق دوست: تولید خوراک دام سخت‌تر از موشک قاره‌پیما نیست/روایت متفاوت بادامچیان از علت رای اعتماد مجلس به ۴ وزیر روحانی

پاسخ ناطق‌نوری به درخواست حمایت آخوندی

حفره امنیتی که هویت تمام ایرانی‌ها را لو می‌داد

نروژ صادرات سلاح به عربستان را متوقف کرد

دستگیری اراذل و اوباش با تیراندازی پلیس

معافیت عراق از تحریم خرید برق ایران تایید شد

سقوط سهام آسیایی از بالاترین ارزش یک ماهه اخیر

وب گردی

پرواز از یک آژانس، هتل از آژانسی دیگر، هر دو آژانس در ویگو

ویگو کاهش هزینه سفر شما را در صدر الویت‌های خود دارد

یادآور بیمه ثالث‎ ثبت کن و 30,000 تومان تخفیف بگیر

در ویگو، زمان کمتری برای جستجوی هواپیما و هتل صرف کنید

سئو سایت

دعوای امام جمعه با بخشدار سر گرفتن میکروفن!
لحظه سبقت جنگنده روس از هواپیمای آمریکایی
مالک موناکو به جرم همکاری با ایران دستگیر شد
اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند
امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»
«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید
واکنش آمریکا به گاف تحریم سانچی و بانک تات
سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک
دمکرات‌ها کنترل مجلس نمایندگان را به‌ دست گرفتند/مجلس سنا، همچنان در اختیار جمهوری خواهان
واکنش آیت‌الله شبیری به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی
سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!
خوش تیپ ترین و زیباترین مادربزرگ جهان
تهدید علنی برایان هوک درباره نفتکش‌های ایران
سوسنگرد، ونیز شد!
یوسف تیموری به همراه همسر و پسرش

سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!  (۲۴۷ نظر)

تهدید علم الهدی برای مصادره نفتکش‌های عربستان/درخواست تازه افشانی از شورای شهر تهران/پاداش‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی برای مدیران! /طرح ممنوعیت توهین به اقوام ایرانی به مجلس ارائه می‌شود  (۱۸۵ نظر)

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی  (۱۷۰ نظر)

آیا بازگشت تحریم‌ها آن‌چنان که آمریکا ادعا می‌کند «به مردم صدمه نمی‌زند»؟  (۱۵۶ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: کسی که حجاب را رعایت نمی‌کند، مستکبر است/مطهری: برجام که از ابتدا تا انتهای آن با نظر رهبری انجام شد  (۱۲۳ نظر)

ادعای ذالنور: یک نهضت توابین در مجلس به راه افتاده/علم الهدی: عده‌ای می‌خواهند مردم را به یک ولایت اساطیری ارجاع دهند/صادقی: رفع ایرادهای شورای نگهبان به لایحه CFT در مجلس امکان پذیر است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هشدار قالیباف به ۴ درصدی‌ها/کنایه ظریف به یک نماینده در صحن علنی/گزینه‌های احتمالی شهرداری تهران/واکنش باهنر به احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»  (۱۰۶ نظر)

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»  (۹۶ نظر)

تشویق کشاورزان اصفهانی به ادامه اعتراضات، توسط متولیان ناکارآمد آب  (۹۲ نظر)

واکنش‌های خواندنی و ادامه دار کاربران شبکه‌های اجتماعی به توییت «تحریم‌ها در راه است» ترامپ!  (۸۹ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند  (۷۷ نظر)

سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک  (۷۵ نظر)

«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید  (۶۹ نظر)