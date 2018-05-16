نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » چین
7497بازدید
‍ پ

China using 'debtbook diplomacy' to spread its strategic aims in Asia Pacific

The Chinese government is leveraging billions of dollars in debts to gain political leverage with developing countries across Asia and the Pacific, a new report presented to the US State Department claims.
کد خبر: ۷۹۹۶۷۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۴۸ 16 May 2018

The Chinese government is leveraging billions of dollars in debts to gain political leverage with developing countries across Asia and the Pacific, a new report presented to the US State Department claims.

The independent report, written by a pair of Harvard University scholars, identified 16 countries targeted by the Chinese government for "debtbook diplomacy, " with Pakistan, Djibouti and Sri Lanka identified as being most vulnerable.

According to the report, in some cases the huge debts grow to a size too large to pay back, allowing Beijing to leverage the loans to "acquire strategic assets or political influence over debtor nations."

This could allow the Chinese government to extend its influence across the Indian Ocean and the Pacific, encircling India and Australia as well as helping to consolidate its position in the South China Sea, the report said.

Last month, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he viewed "with great concern" any foreign military bases being built in the South Pacific, following reports Beijing was in talks with Vanuatu to host Chinese forces.

According to the new report, Vanuatu, just 2,500 kilometers (1,553 miles) off Australia's coast, has taken at least $270 million in Chinese loans in the past decade, worth 35% of its GDP. Both China and Vanuatu have strongly denied there were ever discussions over a PLA military presence on the island.

There is also concern in Washington that China is poised to gain control of a major commercial port in Djibouti, where the US and China have military bases.

A US State Department official told CNN Tuesday it encouraged China to promote and uphold internationally accepted best practices in infrastructure development and funding.

"We need to ensure recipients have options that allow them to retain their sovereignty and future control of their economies," the official said.

According to the report, there are a number of ways in which Beijing and state-owned enterprises leverage debt to help China's strategic aims.

In one case, infrastructure built with Chinese loans, has then been leased back to Chinese interests to pay off the original debt.

In 2017, an unprofitable Sri Lankan port built with billion-dollar loans from Beijing was leased to Chinese state-owned firms for 99 years to help repay the country's debts.

The report's co-author Sam Parker said there were concerns these ports could be used by Chinese naval vessels once they were under state control. "There's definitely the potential where they can have it go from commercial, to occasional visit, to logistics, to humanitarian and then maybe finally a military base," he said.

In the Pacific, nations such as Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Tonga all owe the Chinese government billions of dollars in loans, encircling US allies Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile Chefitz said Beijing has used infrastructure incentives in the South China Sea to help break any broad opposition to the Chinese government's territorial ambitions in the contested sea.

Former Australian Foreign Minister Gareth Evans is quoted in the report saying Laos and Cambodia, each of which has borrowed more than $5 billion, are now "wholly owned subsidiaries of China."

The US State Department will be briefed on the report in the near future. But both authors said there appeared to be nothing the United States could do to offset China's growing advantage.

"The US government isn't going to throw 1 trillion dollars at this problem. It's not going to absorb the debt of our private sector companies and it won't be able to focus the entire government in one effort for 20, 30 or 50 years as China is able to do," Chefitz said.

At his daily press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said said China's foreign policy was based on "mutual respect and win-win cooperation."

"As for other parties, they shouldn't be presumptuous based on their own views -- nor should they assume economic cooperation between developing countries always have ulterior political motives," he said.

Many of the loans are being given out as part of China's signature Belt and Road infrastructure program, which gives loans to developing nations to fund ports, railways and other initiatives across Asia, Europe and Africa.

Report co-author and Harvard scholar Gabrielle Chefitz said the loans under the Belt and Road plan, as well as China's other development grants, take a very different form to previous US programs such as the Marshall Plan.

"The Marshall plan was largely grants whereas China is giving this money and expecting something in return," she told CNN.

"And because of the relationship between the state and these companies, it's able to get returns which aren't wholly economic, which are strategic in nature ... like a veto in ASEAN, like a port, or a vote at the United Nations."

But Merriden Varrall, director at the Lowy Institute's East Asia Program director, told CNN there was still a lack of evidence as to how China was utilizing its loans around the region.

"Nobody knows what China's motives are, presumably they're not simply altruistic, Australia's interests in providing aid and investment are certainly not purely altruistic either," she said.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: مقاومت در مقابل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه هزینه دارد ولی باید انجام شود/آیت‌الله...

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: مقاومت در مقابل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه هزینه دارد ولی باید انجام شود/آیت‌الله...

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر...

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

توصیه‌های کلیدی برای زائران اربعین

می‌کُشم و تسلیت می‌گویم /تفاوت فلسفه طرح استیضاح و استعفا با بازی صندلی‌ها در کابینه /گفتگو‌های فراگیر نتیجه رویکرد جدید روحانی

فوت 2 نفر بر اثر گاز سمی زغال چوب

زیمنس عربستان را تحریم کرد

تحریم نفتی ۱۹۷۳ را تکرار نمی‌کنیم

استفتائات آیت الله خامنه ای در مورد آموزش پزشکی

استفتائات آیت الله خامنه ای در مورد تغییر جنسیت

استفتائات آیت الله خامنه ای در مورد تلقيح مصنوعى‏

استفتائات آیت الله خامنهای در مورد سقط جنین

افزایش قیمت طلا در واکنش به عقب‌گرد دلار

استفتائات رهبری در مورد جلوگیری از بارداری

مدیران یک شرکت نفتی به جنایت جنگی متهم شدند

حمله میمون‌ها با آجر، جان پیرمرد هندی را گرفت

واکنش انگلیس به روایت عربستان از قتل خاشقجی

سهام آسیایی افت خود را جبران کرد

وب گردی

فروش بلیت رفت و برگشت تهران-استانبول از 210 هزار تومان

تخفیف خرید فالوور اینستاگرام واقعی و هدفمند

اروندکالا،تولید کننده ی برتر خوراک و ملزومات مادر و کودکان

اعطای مدرک دانشگاهی معتبر از وزارت علوم تحقیقات و فناوری

10 سال بیمه عمر پرداخت کن ،ماهی 4 میلیون تومان بازنشستگی !

مدیریت کله قندی ترافیک در تهران

بیمه تکمیلی انفرادی از 500 هزار تومان در سال

دریافت سوابق بیمه با وارد کردن کد ملی!

مناسب‌ترین قیمت‌های هتل را در ویگو جستجو کنید

مسئولان بگویند با اجرای FATF چه چیزی گیر مردم می‌آید؟

رقابت خطرناک آمریکا و چین چه پیامدهایی دارد؟

موشک‌های خارج از میدان‌دید ایران

نقشه مسیر پیاده روی اربعین در کربلا

افزایش نرخ رسمی ارز از طرف دولت جرقه دلار 19 هزار تومانی را زد.

نرخ دلار عمدا بالا نگه داشته میشود!!

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

آیا مرگ زن، «مهریه» را ساقط می‌کند؟
تماس تلفنی بن سلمان با خاشقچی چند لحظه قبل از قتل / افشای جزئیات جدید از نحوه قتل روزنامه‌نگار سعودی
رهاسازی نرخ سود سپرده بانک‌ها
مجری مشهور الجزیره: تصور کنید ایران خاشقچی را می کشت!/ ترامپ: به توضیحات عربستان باور دارم/سناتورهای آمریکایی: با روایت عربستان از قتل خاشقچی تردید داریم
انتشار تصاویر جدید از ورود خاشقچی به کنسولگری
عصبانیت ترامپ از جرد کوشنر در پی ماجرای جمال خاشقچی
محمد بن سلمان برای انحراف افکار عمومی به دنبال جنگ با ایران است!
فردی که با لباس خاشقچی از کنسولگری خارج شد
خاشقچی در خاک عربستان کشته شده است
افزایش مجدد حقوق کارمندان با فرمت پلکانی
افشای جزئیات جدیدی از قتل خاشقچی/افشای همدستی داماد ترامپ در قتل خاشقچی از سوی سناتور آمریکایی/درخواست نیمی از اعضای اتحادیه عرب برای بازگشایی سفارت در سوریه
ورود سه صندوق بزرگ سیاه به کنسولگری عربستان
جزئیات هولناک‌ترین جنایت سال ۹۷
کرباسچی: جای جهانگیری بودم در کابینه نمی‌ماندم/لاریجانی به عارف مأموریت داد/نظر مطهری درباره قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان/جدال توئیتری جلیلی و آشنا/یک درس خارج متفاوت در حوزه علمیه قم
خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر به مواضع ضرغامی/همه تکذیب‌شده‌های کریمی قدوسی

با تغییراتی که در کابینه رخ داده، آیا شما در سیاست‌های کلی دولت تغییر محسوسی می‌بینید؟  (۱۸۰ نظر)

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره فردوسی‌پور/تهمینه میلانی: همه نقاشی‌ها را خودم کشیدم/هاشمی‌طبا: ظهور احمدی‌نژاد جدید بعید نیست  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۱۵۲ نظر)

برای حفظ آبرو و تحقق شعارهای رنگارنگ انتخاباتی‌تان،«قالیباف» را شهردار کنید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

کرباسچی: جای جهانگیری بودم در کابینه نمی‌ماندم/لاریجانی به عارف مأموریت داد/نظر مطهری درباره قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان/جدال توئیتری جلیلی و آشنا/یک درس خارج متفاوت در حوزه علمیه قم  (۱۲۱ نظر)

استقبال رسانه اصولگرا از حذف فردوسی‌پور/عامل نفوذی با بیهوش کردن مرزبان‌ها موجب ربودن آنها شد/اسیدپاشی روی یک پزشک در تهران/عليرضا بهشتی: اگر رفراندوم مشکل‌آفرین بود، سوئیس باید از هم می‌پاشید»  (۱۱۸ نظر)

بازچرخانی آب؛ ایده ای زیبا شده اما تکراری مدیران اصفهان برای دست اندازی به کارون  (۱۱۳ نظر)

حکم اعدام «سلطان سکه» و متهم ردیف دوم پرونده مفسدان اقتصادی تأیید شد  (۱۰۴ نظر)

فرضیه‌پردازی ابتلای گور‌ها به «شاربن» شکست خورد؛ عامل مرگ این گونه‌های ارزشمند را ببینید!  (۹۹ نظر)

خانواده‌هایی با درآمد کمتر از 3 میلیون بسته حمایتی می‌گیرند/ تصمیم‌گیری درباره جزئیات بسته حمایتی در جلسه یکشنبه دولت/ به جای پول، مردم کالا دریافت می‌کنند  (۹۶ نظر)

درخواست عربستان برای بازپس گیری جزایر سه گانه از ایران!/تعلیق سفرهای سیاسی فرانسه، آلمان، انگلیس و هلند به عربستان سعودی/ضرب‌الاجل ۷۲ ساعته واشنگتن به ریاض/درخواست چهل نماینده آمریکا از ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌های سخت علیه عربستان  (۹۱ نظر)

مصاحبه انگلیسی جواد خیابانی سوژه فضای مجازی  (۸۹ نظر)

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر به مواضع ضرغامی/همه تکذیب‌شده‌های کریمی قدوسی  (۸۶ نظر)

تأثیر قیمت ارز بر سفرهای خارجی نمایندگان مجلس: سفر خارجی نمایندگان یک‌سوم می‌شود!/نوشابه به جای سنوات بازنشستگان!/رئیس روابط عمومی دانشگاه علوم پزشکی هرمزگان: بدون ترس مراجعه کنید؛ مراکز درمانی مسمومان الکلی را به پلیس گزارش نمی‌کنند  (۸۵ نظر)

سخنان تمسخر آمیز سناتور آمریکایی در مورد ژن و تبار ایرانی!  (۸۳ نظر)