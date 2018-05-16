نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
7370بازدید
‍ پ

Uproar over diplomat's car crash strains ties between US and Pakistan

Pakistan has relented and allowed a US diplomat accused of running a red light and killing a motorcycle driver to leave the country but the incident has already strained ties between the two uneasy allies.
کد خبر: ۷۹۹۶۵۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۳۵ 16 May 2018

Pakistan has relented and allowed a US diplomat accused of running a red light and killing a motorcycle driver to leave the country but the incident has already strained ties between the two uneasy allies.

The move comes after Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall, a US military attaché in Islamabad, was barred from leaving on a US military plane that arrived Saturday.

Pakistan had initially insisted that he couldn't leave because he was the subject of a criminal investigation but Washington argued that Hall's diplomatic immunity shielded him from legal action in Pakistan.

Washington's refusal to give ground has further deepened tensions in a relationship that's been on a collision course ever since the Trump administration announced its South Asia strategy last August.

That strategy vowed to compel Pakistan to crack down on terrorists on its soil that target Americans in Afghanistan.

It also called on India, Pakistan's bitter rival, to step up its role in Afghanistan — thereby playing to longstanding Pakistani fears of India deepening its footprint on Pakistan's western flank.

US-Pakistan relations took another tumble in January, when President Donald Trump rang in the New Year with a truculent tweet that angrily accused Pakistan of "giving us nothing but lies and deceit." Several days later, the US froze all security aid to Pakistan.

However, despite this turmoil, the relationship hasn't exactly ground to a halt. High-level diplomacy, including a March visit to Islamabad by Alice Wells, a top State Department South Asia official, has continued.

One reason the relationship hasn't taken a bigger plunge is that the Trump administration hasn't followed through with major punitive measures—from expanding drone strikes and sanctioning Pakistani officials with ties to terrorists to designating Pakistan as a state sponsor of terror—that analysts and administration officials themselves in past months suggested could be in the offing.

The White House worries that taking such harsh steps could prompt Pakistan to retaliate by shutting down supply lines on its soil used by the US military in Afghanistan.

Shutting down those routes would require America to use more costly and circuitous alternative routes in Central Asia. Additionally, given the poor state of US-Russia relations, as well as Moscow's deepening relations with Islamabad, Russia may try to hamper US access to them.

A Pakistani policeman walks past a car of an American diplomat parked inside a police station after an accident in Islamabad on April 8, 2018.

A Pakistani policeman walks past a car of an American diplomat parked inside a police station after an accident in Islamabad on April 8, 2018.

In effect, the Trump administration can't wield a bigger stick in Pakistan because it knows its hands are tied.

Instead, over the course of 2018, the United States has targeted Pakistan with more modest moves less likely to trigger a supply lines shutdown. Indeed, given that the supply lines are Pakistan's most powerful tool of leverage, Islamabad will hold its fire as long as it can—and close them down only if provoked in a really big way.

The more modest measures are a far and weaker cry from the muscular moves threatened by the administration earlier.

They include, in February, Washington's introduction of a motion at the Financial Action Task Force, a global forum, to sanction Pakistan for failing to curb terrorist financing. More recently, the US government this month imposed restrictions on the movements of Pakistani diplomats in America.

Perhaps most dramatically, Washington this month blocked a request by Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council to designate Omar Khorasani, an especially vicious Pakistani militant, as a terrorist.

Last year, Washington targeted Khorasani in a drone strike in Afghanistan (which he apparently survived, despite initial reports that he died).

In 2016, it formally designated his organization, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, as a terrorist outfit. The fact that a self-proclaimed tough-on-terror Trump administration refused to recognize Khorasani as a UN-designated terrorist speaks volumes about the White House's determination to undermine Pakistan.

Islamabad has retaliated to one of these moves. It imposed its own restrictions on US diplomats, including one that forbids them from using vehicles with tinted glass. The privacy and security implications of such a move could be unnerving to Washington.

US officials may not be taking the harshest possible measures in Pakistan, but they're still provoking hard and hurting feelings there. Khorasani has been implicated in dozens of attacks across Pakistan; few terrorists have as much Pakistani blood on their hands.

Understandably, Pakistani officialdom and the Pakistani public alike are incensed about Washington's refusal to sanction him at the UN.

Ultimately, Washington's policy amounts to pressuring Pakistan with pinpricks. It's a policy unlikely to achieve its main aim, which is getting Pakistan to target the terrorists on its soil that are killing Americans in Afghanistan. But it's guaranteed to keep US-Pakistan relations icy for the foreseeable future.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: مقاومت در مقابل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه هزینه دارد ولی باید انجام شود/آیت‌الله...

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: مقاومت در مقابل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه هزینه دارد ولی باید انجام شود/آیت‌الله...

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر...

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

توصیه‌های کلیدی برای زائران اربعین

می‌کُشم و تسلیت می‌گویم /تفاوت فلسفه طرح استیضاح و استعفا با بازی صندلی‌ها در کابینه /گفتگو‌های فراگیر نتیجه رویکرد جدید روحانی

فوت 2 نفر بر اثر گاز سمی زغال چوب

زیمنس عربستان را تحریم کرد

تحریم نفتی ۱۹۷۳ را تکرار نمی‌کنیم

استفتائات آیت الله خامنه ای در مورد آموزش پزشکی

استفتائات آیت الله خامنه ای در مورد تغییر جنسیت

استفتائات آیت الله خامنه ای در مورد تلقيح مصنوعى‏

استفتائات آیت الله خامنهای در مورد سقط جنین

افزایش قیمت طلا در واکنش به عقب‌گرد دلار

استفتائات رهبری در مورد جلوگیری از بارداری

مدیران یک شرکت نفتی به جنایت جنگی متهم شدند

حمله میمون‌ها با آجر، جان پیرمرد هندی را گرفت

واکنش انگلیس به روایت عربستان از قتل خاشقجی

سهام آسیایی افت خود را جبران کرد

وب گردی

فروش بلیت رفت و برگشت تهران-استانبول از 210 هزار تومان

تخفیف خرید فالوور اینستاگرام واقعی و هدفمند

اروندکالا،تولید کننده ی برتر خوراک و ملزومات مادر و کودکان

اعطای مدرک دانشگاهی معتبر از وزارت علوم تحقیقات و فناوری

10 سال بیمه عمر پرداخت کن ،ماهی 4 میلیون تومان بازنشستگی !

مدیریت کله قندی ترافیک در تهران

بیمه تکمیلی انفرادی از 500 هزار تومان در سال

دریافت سوابق بیمه با وارد کردن کد ملی!

مناسب‌ترین قیمت‌های هتل را در ویگو جستجو کنید

مسئولان بگویند با اجرای FATF چه چیزی گیر مردم می‌آید؟

رقابت خطرناک آمریکا و چین چه پیامدهایی دارد؟

موشک‌های خارج از میدان‌دید ایران

نقشه مسیر پیاده روی اربعین در کربلا

افزایش نرخ رسمی ارز از طرف دولت جرقه دلار 19 هزار تومانی را زد.

نرخ دلار عمدا بالا نگه داشته میشود!!

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

آیا مرگ زن، «مهریه» را ساقط می‌کند؟
تماس تلفنی بن سلمان با خاشقچی چند لحظه قبل از قتل / افشای جزئیات جدید از نحوه قتل روزنامه‌نگار سعودی
رهاسازی نرخ سود سپرده بانک‌ها
مجری مشهور الجزیره: تصور کنید ایران خاشقچی را می کشت!/ ترامپ: به توضیحات عربستان باور دارم/سناتورهای آمریکایی: با روایت عربستان از قتل خاشقچی تردید داریم
انتشار تصاویر جدید از ورود خاشقچی به کنسولگری
عصبانیت ترامپ از جرد کوشنر در پی ماجرای جمال خاشقچی
محمد بن سلمان برای انحراف افکار عمومی به دنبال جنگ با ایران است!
فردی که با لباس خاشقچی از کنسولگری خارج شد
خاشقچی در خاک عربستان کشته شده است
افزایش مجدد حقوق کارمندان با فرمت پلکانی
افشای جزئیات جدیدی از قتل خاشقچی/افشای همدستی داماد ترامپ در قتل خاشقچی از سوی سناتور آمریکایی/درخواست نیمی از اعضای اتحادیه عرب برای بازگشایی سفارت در سوریه
ورود سه صندوق بزرگ سیاه به کنسولگری عربستان
جزئیات هولناک‌ترین جنایت سال ۹۷
کرباسچی: جای جهانگیری بودم در کابینه نمی‌ماندم/لاریجانی به عارف مأموریت داد/نظر مطهری درباره قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان/جدال توئیتری جلیلی و آشنا/یک درس خارج متفاوت در حوزه علمیه قم
خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر به مواضع ضرغامی/همه تکذیب‌شده‌های کریمی قدوسی

با تغییراتی که در کابینه رخ داده، آیا شما در سیاست‌های کلی دولت تغییر محسوسی می‌بینید؟  (۱۸۰ نظر)

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره فردوسی‌پور/تهمینه میلانی: همه نقاشی‌ها را خودم کشیدم/هاشمی‌طبا: ظهور احمدی‌نژاد جدید بعید نیست  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۱۵۲ نظر)

برای حفظ آبرو و تحقق شعارهای رنگارنگ انتخاباتی‌تان،«قالیباف» را شهردار کنید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

کرباسچی: جای جهانگیری بودم در کابینه نمی‌ماندم/لاریجانی به عارف مأموریت داد/نظر مطهری درباره قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان/جدال توئیتری جلیلی و آشنا/یک درس خارج متفاوت در حوزه علمیه قم  (۱۲۱ نظر)

استقبال رسانه اصولگرا از حذف فردوسی‌پور/عامل نفوذی با بیهوش کردن مرزبان‌ها موجب ربودن آنها شد/اسیدپاشی روی یک پزشک در تهران/عليرضا بهشتی: اگر رفراندوم مشکل‌آفرین بود، سوئیس باید از هم می‌پاشید»  (۱۱۸ نظر)

بازچرخانی آب؛ ایده ای زیبا شده اما تکراری مدیران اصفهان برای دست اندازی به کارون  (۱۱۳ نظر)

حکم اعدام «سلطان سکه» و متهم ردیف دوم پرونده مفسدان اقتصادی تأیید شد  (۱۰۴ نظر)

فرضیه‌پردازی ابتلای گور‌ها به «شاربن» شکست خورد؛ عامل مرگ این گونه‌های ارزشمند را ببینید!  (۹۹ نظر)

خانواده‌هایی با درآمد کمتر از 3 میلیون بسته حمایتی می‌گیرند/ تصمیم‌گیری درباره جزئیات بسته حمایتی در جلسه یکشنبه دولت/ به جای پول، مردم کالا دریافت می‌کنند  (۹۶ نظر)

درخواست عربستان برای بازپس گیری جزایر سه گانه از ایران!/تعلیق سفرهای سیاسی فرانسه، آلمان، انگلیس و هلند به عربستان سعودی/ضرب‌الاجل ۷۲ ساعته واشنگتن به ریاض/درخواست چهل نماینده آمریکا از ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌های سخت علیه عربستان  (۹۱ نظر)

مصاحبه انگلیسی جواد خیابانی سوژه فضای مجازی  (۸۹ نظر)

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر به مواضع ضرغامی/همه تکذیب‌شده‌های کریمی قدوسی  (۸۶ نظر)

تأثیر قیمت ارز بر سفرهای خارجی نمایندگان مجلس: سفر خارجی نمایندگان یک‌سوم می‌شود!/نوشابه به جای سنوات بازنشستگان!/رئیس روابط عمومی دانشگاه علوم پزشکی هرمزگان: بدون ترس مراجعه کنید؛ مراکز درمانی مسمومان الکلی را به پلیس گزارش نمی‌کنند  (۸۵ نظر)

سخنان تمسخر آمیز سناتور آمریکایی در مورد ژن و تبار ایرانی!  (۸۳ نظر)