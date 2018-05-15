نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
9650بازدید
‍ پ

Are discretionary referendums on the EU becoming ‘politically obligatory?’

Do European governments call referendums on EU matters because contextual circumstances make them ‘politically obligatory’ or because ruling politicians believe they are the ‘appropriate’ decision-making mechanism?
کد خبر: ۷۹۹۳۵۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۲۲ 15 May 2018

Do European governments call referendums on EU matters because contextual circumstances make them ‘politically obligatory’ or because ruling politicians believe they are the ‘appropriate’ decision-making mechanism? Aude Bicquelet-Lock and Helen Addison argue that, contrary to these suggested reasons, politicians have the freedom to choose whether and when to use referendums strategically to achieve their domestic and European policy objectives.

European governments have increasingly held referendums to decide matters associated with the EU since the first one was held in France in 1972, even though all EU states have representative democratic institutions and referendums entail considerable risk of defeat.

This surge in non-obligatory referendum pledges inspired some scholars to suggest that referendums are becoming ‘politically obligatory’ despite being formally discretionary. The essential feature of this argument is that politicians choose referendums not for instrumental reasons (such as fear of electoral backlash) but because of a normative belief that direct decisions are right under certain circumstances, such as if a treaty or a question is symbolically significant; if pressure groups and the public strongly favour a referendum; if opposition parties and some governing party members pressure the government to hold a referendum; and if there are precedents of prior referendums held on EU matters in the country. Arguing that the contextual pressures are persistent, this account implies that referendums on EU matters will be more frequently used, even when not in a government’s self-interest.

In a recent article published in Parliamentary Affairs, we contest the assertion that referendums are increasingly ‘politically obligatory’ and that politicians view them as the only ‘appropriate’ mechanism for deciding important EU matters. We do so based on the analysis of: (1) political thought in France and the UK; and (2) the discourses of contemporary parliamentarians on the appropriate mechanism for ratifying important EU treaties, including the Maastricht Treaty, the EU Constitutional Treaty and the Lisbon Treaty, in both upper and lower chambers.

We show that the constitutions of both France and the UK enshrine different, long-standing and equally legitimate interpretations of the concepts of sovereignty and political representation. In France, these have been shaped by three contrasting and long-standing views – namely the Rousseauian and Sieyessan views on the exercise of sovereignty and the Directorial view on direct participation. In the UK, conceptions of representation and the transfer of sovereignty have found contrasting resonance in the Burkean-Lockean dialectic – a tension that arises out of the contradiction between Burke’s view of representation (which invests politicians with the duty to represent the best interests of the country rather than act as representatives in the sense of popular delegates) and Locke’s view on participation (which argues that when matters of great importance arise decision-making ought to be deferred to the people). As in France, the ambiguity of these ‘essentially contested concepts’ fuels invigorating disputes that are constitutive of the political culture. For instance, what constitutes a matter of ‘great importance’ remains a contested issue and one that is constantly open to re-evaluation.

Our findings suggest that legislators draw on these conflicting interpretations to argue for either direct public ballots or a parliamentary vote and deploy their arguments strategically to build a rhetorical case for the decision-making mechanism that suits their party’s interests. Even when pressure groups, political elites, party activists and popular opinion strongly demand a referendum and there are precedents of referendums, French and UK legislators draw selectively on these divergent conceptions to justify either popular or parliamentary vote even if this means advocating contradictory positions from time to time. Contrary to the claim that governments are increasingly holding referendums on EU matters because contextual conditions induce politicians to believe that referendums are the ‘appropriate’ decision-making mechanism, our study concludes that governments retain discretion over choice of mechanism despite these conditions.

The recent experiences of referendums resulting unexpectedly in outcomes contrary to governments’ interests and having major implications for international treaties, governance arrangements and international relationships – such as the Dutch and French ‘no’ to the EU Constitution and most especially the Brexit vote – will probably have a chastening effect on politicians as well as the public in the near future. In addition, even if direct participation is no longer perceived as a rupture with the traditional role of Parliament in the UK, it is still perceived as a challenge to it, especially when matters of crucial importance are at stake. It is precisely because an issue is of paradigmatic importance that, according to the many political representatives, Parliament should remain the locus of decision-making. That being said, it is also true that politicians’ views on direct participation are slowly changing. No doubt future debates on the EU will bring diametrically opposed answers as to whether or not we should have another referendum.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: مقاومت در مقابل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه هزینه دارد ولی باید انجام شود/آیت‌الله...

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: مقاومت در مقابل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه هزینه دارد ولی باید انجام شود/آیت‌الله...

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر...

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حمله زندانی فراری با چاقو به عابران پیاده در استانبول

رئیس سیا برای پرونده قتل خاشقچی راهی ترکیه شد

ترامپ: قتل خاشقچی با برنامه ریزی قبلی نبوده!

دیدار بن سلمان و وزیر خزانه‌داری آمریکا در ریاض

دستیار ارشد بن سلمان مجری نقشه قتل خاشقجی

از احضار الهیار صالح برای تصدی وزارت دارایی تا آمادگی آلمان برای تبادل متخصصان ضدفساد

هلدینگ چیست؛ شرکت های هلدینگ چه تفاوتی با سایر شرکت ها دارند؟

توصیه‌های کلیدی برای زائران اربعین

می‌کُشم و تسلیت می‌گویم /تفاوت فلسفه طرح استیضاح و استعفا با بازی صندلی‌ها در کابینه /گفتگو‌های فراگیر نتیجه رویکرد جدید روحانی

فوت 2 نفر بر اثر گاز سمی زغال چوب

زیمنس عربستان را تحریم کرد

تحریم نفتی ۱۹۷۳ را تکرار نمی‌کنیم

استفتائات آیت الله خامنه ای در مورد آموزش پزشکی

استفتائات آیت الله خامنه ای در مورد تغییر جنسیت

استفتائات آیت الله خامنه ای در مورد تلقيح مصنوعى‏

وب گردی

فروش بلیت رفت و برگشت تهران-استانبول از 210 هزار تومان

تخفیف خرید فالوور اینستاگرام واقعی و هدفمند

اروندکالا،تولید کننده ی برتر خوراک و ملزومات مادر و کودکان

اعطای مدرک دانشگاهی معتبر از وزارت علوم تحقیقات و فناوری

10 سال بیمه عمر پرداخت کن ،ماهی 4 میلیون تومان بازنشستگی !

مدیریت کله قندی ترافیک در تهران

بیمه تکمیلی انفرادی از 500 هزار تومان در سال

دریافت سوابق بیمه با وارد کردن کد ملی!

مناسب‌ترین قیمت‌های هتل را در ویگو جستجو کنید

مسئولان بگویند با اجرای FATF چه چیزی گیر مردم می‌آید؟

رقابت خطرناک آمریکا و چین چه پیامدهایی دارد؟

موشک‌های خارج از میدان‌دید ایران

نقشه مسیر پیاده روی اربعین در کربلا

افزایش نرخ رسمی ارز از طرف دولت جرقه دلار 19 هزار تومانی را زد.

نرخ دلار عمدا بالا نگه داشته میشود!!

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

آیا مرگ زن، «مهریه» را ساقط می‌کند؟
تماس تلفنی بن سلمان با خاشقچی چند لحظه قبل از قتل / افشای جزئیات جدید از نحوه قتل روزنامه‌نگار سعودی
رهاسازی نرخ سود سپرده بانک‌ها
مجری مشهور الجزیره: تصور کنید ایران خاشقچی را می کشت!/ ترامپ: به توضیحات عربستان باور دارم/سناتورهای آمریکایی: با روایت عربستان از قتل خاشقچی تردید داریم
انتشار تصاویر جدید از ورود خاشقچی به کنسولگری
عصبانیت ترامپ از جرد کوشنر در پی ماجرای جمال خاشقچی
محمد بن سلمان برای انحراف افکار عمومی به دنبال جنگ با ایران است!
فردی که با لباس خاشقچی از کنسولگری خارج شد
خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر به مواضع ضرغامی/همه تکذیب‌شده‌های کریمی قدوسی
خاشقچی در خاک عربستان کشته شده است
افزایش مجدد حقوق کارمندان با فرمت پلکانی
افشای جزئیات جدیدی از قتل خاشقچی/افشای همدستی داماد ترامپ در قتل خاشقچی از سوی سناتور آمریکایی/درخواست نیمی از اعضای اتحادیه عرب برای بازگشایی سفارت در سوریه
ورود سه صندوق بزرگ سیاه به کنسولگری عربستان
جزئیات هولناک‌ترین جنایت سال ۹۷
کرباسچی: جای جهانگیری بودم در کابینه نمی‌ماندم/لاریجانی به عارف مأموریت داد/نظر مطهری درباره قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان/جدال توئیتری جلیلی و آشنا/یک درس خارج متفاوت در حوزه علمیه قم

با تغییراتی که در کابینه رخ داده، آیا شما در سیاست‌های کلی دولت تغییر محسوسی می‌بینید؟  (۱۸۰ نظر)

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره فردوسی‌پور/تهمینه میلانی: همه نقاشی‌ها را خودم کشیدم/هاشمی‌طبا: ظهور احمدی‌نژاد جدید بعید نیست  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۱۵۲ نظر)

برای حفظ آبرو و تحقق شعارهای رنگارنگ انتخاباتی‌تان،«قالیباف» را شهردار کنید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

کرباسچی: جای جهانگیری بودم در کابینه نمی‌ماندم/لاریجانی به عارف مأموریت داد/نظر مطهری درباره قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان/جدال توئیتری جلیلی و آشنا/یک درس خارج متفاوت در حوزه علمیه قم  (۱۲۱ نظر)

استقبال رسانه اصولگرا از حذف فردوسی‌پور/عامل نفوذی با بیهوش کردن مرزبان‌ها موجب ربودن آنها شد/اسیدپاشی روی یک پزشک در تهران/عليرضا بهشتی: اگر رفراندوم مشکل‌آفرین بود، سوئیس باید از هم می‌پاشید»  (۱۱۸ نظر)

بازچرخانی آب؛ ایده ای زیبا شده اما تکراری مدیران اصفهان برای دست اندازی به کارون  (۱۱۳ نظر)

حکم اعدام «سلطان سکه» و متهم ردیف دوم پرونده مفسدان اقتصادی تأیید شد  (۱۰۴ نظر)

فرضیه‌پردازی ابتلای گور‌ها به «شاربن» شکست خورد؛ عامل مرگ این گونه‌های ارزشمند را ببینید!  (۹۹ نظر)

خانواده‌هایی با درآمد کمتر از 3 میلیون بسته حمایتی می‌گیرند/ تصمیم‌گیری درباره جزئیات بسته حمایتی در جلسه یکشنبه دولت/ به جای پول، مردم کالا دریافت می‌کنند  (۹۶ نظر)

درخواست عربستان برای بازپس گیری جزایر سه گانه از ایران!/تعلیق سفرهای سیاسی فرانسه، آلمان، انگلیس و هلند به عربستان سعودی/ضرب‌الاجل ۷۲ ساعته واشنگتن به ریاض/درخواست چهل نماینده آمریکا از ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌های سخت علیه عربستان  (۹۱ نظر)

مصاحبه انگلیسی جواد خیابانی سوژه فضای مجازی  (۸۹ نظر)

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر به مواضع ضرغامی/همه تکذیب‌شده‌های کریمی قدوسی  (۸۶ نظر)

تأثیر قیمت ارز بر سفرهای خارجی نمایندگان مجلس: سفر خارجی نمایندگان یک‌سوم می‌شود!/نوشابه به جای سنوات بازنشستگان!/رئیس روابط عمومی دانشگاه علوم پزشکی هرمزگان: بدون ترس مراجعه کنید؛ مراکز درمانی مسمومان الکلی را به پلیس گزارش نمی‌کنند  (۸۵ نظر)

سخنان تمسخر آمیز سناتور آمریکایی در مورد ژن و تبار ایرانی!  (۸۳ نظر)