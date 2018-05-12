نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
8123بازدید
‍ پ

Pentagon: Mattis Reviews Inter-Korean Declaration

US Defense Secretary James Mattis met with South Korea’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to review April’s inter-Korean declaration and discuss the planned US-North Korea summit, the Pentagon said.
کد خبر: ۷۹۸۳۰۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۱۴ 12 May 2018

US Defense Secretary James Mattis met with South Korea’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to review April’s inter-Korean declaration and discuss the planned US-North Korea summit, the Pentagon said.

"Minister Kang reviewed the Panmunjeom Declaration, and the efforts to improve North-South relations while achieving the common goal of denuclearization," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said.

The two officials met in Washington DC on Friday. Kang also held talks with her US counterpart Michael Pompeo. The flurry of diplomacy comes ahead of next month’s summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un of North Korea in Singapore.

"Secretary Mattis and Minister Kang shared their hope that the upcoming US-North Korea talks scheduled for June 12 would provide a historic opportunity to reach a diplomatic resolution that achieves complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea," White added.

Mattis reaffirmed his nation’s "ironclad commitment" to protect its Asian ally. Both sides also vowed to coordinate on the implementation of UN resolutions on North Korea and support ongoing diplomatic engagements.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Kim Jong-un for a rare summit on April 27 at the border village of Panmunjeom. T

he two leaders agreed to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons and sign a peace accord later this year. Denuclearization is expected to dominate Kim’s summit with Trump.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

تاثیر قیمت ارز بر سفرهای خارجی نمایندگان مجلس: سفر خارجی نمایندگان یک‌سوم می‌شود!/نوشابه به جای سنوات...

تاثیر قیمت ارز بر سفرهای خارجی نمایندگان مجلس: سفر خارجی نمایندگان یک‌سوم می‌شود!/نوشابه به جای سنوات...

ردپای مجوزهای دولتی در بناهای حریم رودها/واکنش رسایی به استعفای آخوندی/عامل ارسال پیامک به نمایندگان:...

ردپای مجوزهای دولتی در بناهای حریم رودها/واکنش رسایی به استعفای آخوندی/عامل ارسال پیامک به نمایندگان:...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

۲۸ کشته در حملات تروریستی امروز افغانستان

سرمایه گذاری عظیم عربستان برای تبدیل کردن لندن به مرکز حملات رسانه ای علیه ایران/ استفاده از عناصر ایرانی در دستور کار ریاض

افزایش نیروهای الحشد الشعبی در اطراف کربلا

رئیس محیط زیست: آلودگی هوا در راه است

آخرین مصاحبه خاشقجی با نیوزویک

جایگزین آخوندی کیست؟

ازدحام عجیب عاشقان برای دریافت ویزای عراق

دستگیری سارقان جک های خودرو در پایتخت

چرا آمریکا هنوز از واحد فارنهایت استفاده می‌کند؟

بطحائی: کتب کمک آموزشی سم دوره ابتدائی است

اعلام هزینه ورود خودروهای شخصی به عراق

یک قلاده خرس قهوه ای دیگر هم تلف شد

مسکو: آمریکا به‌دنبال بهانه برای تحریم روسیه است

دستگیری ۱۳نفر از عوامل درگیری در بندرماهشهر

آتش گرفتن پاساژ تجاری در میدان امام حسین

وب گردی

آمارهایی از پرونده‌های مالی پیش‌فروش خودرو

اولین واکنش‌ها به استعفای آخوندی

وعده تزریق ارز به بازار/ آیا ارز ارزان‌تر می‌شود؟

موشک‌های خارج از میدان‌دید ایران

نقشه مسیر پیاده روی اربعین در کربلا

افزایش نرخ رسمی ارز از طرف دولت جرقه دلار 19 هزار تومانی را زد.

نرخ دلار عمدا بالا نگه داشته میشود!!

دلایلی که موجب زمین خوردن استارت‌آپ‌ عریضه پلاس شد

چرا استقبال مردم از تسهیلات وام مسکن کم است؟

افزایش ۶۲ درصدی درآمدهای نفتی در مرداد ماه

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

به یک صندوق دار مجرب نیازمندیم.

به تعدادی مشاور مسکن نیازمندیم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

دنبال کار خوب می گردید..

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

محمد علی افشانی هم از شهرداری تهران می ورد

واکنش آشنا به بازداشت حسن عباسی/وزارت علوم هم جعلی بودن مدرک هاشمی را تNیید کرد/کارگرانی که به جای دستمزد، «نوشابه» می‌گیرند!
مصاحبه انگلیسی جواد خیابانی سوژه فضای مجازی
درخواست عربستان برای بازپس گیری جزایر سه گانه از ایران!/تعلیق سفرهای سیاسی فرانسه، آلمان، انگلیس و هلند به عربستان سعودی/ضرب‌الاجل ۷۲ ساعته واشنگتن به ریاض/درخواست چهل نماینده آمریکا از ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌های سخت علیه عربستان
مجری مشهور الجزیره: تصور کنید ایران خاشقچی را می کشت!/ ترامپ: به توضیحات عربستان باور دارم/سناتورهای آمریکایی: با روایت عربستان از قتل خاشقچی تردید داریم
رهاسازی نرخ سود سپرده بانک‌ها
رایزنی سران طوایف برای آزادی مرزبانان ربوده ‌شده/حسن عباسی از خود دفاع کرد/موضوع مهمی که پدر اعتقادات مردم را درآورده!/واکنش مشاور روحانی به توئیت سعید جلیلی
تشکیل جلسه هیأت بیعت دربار سعودی برای انتخاب جانشین محمد بن سلمان/ چه کسی جانشین بن سلمان می شود؟
سردار نقدی: اگر مشکلی وجود دارد به گردن انقلاب نیست بلکه به علت انتخاب مردم است/کنایه نفیسه روشن به سحر قریشی: در ورزشگاه منقلب نشدم!
نوه ارشد امام خمینی(ره) کیست؟
جنجال شمشیر‌های روی درب کنسولگری عربستان
اعلام برائت بزرگترین ستایشگر محمد بن سلمان از اصلاحات او؛ نمی توان یک احمق را اصلاح کرد!
خوشگذرانی در آب‌های خلیج فارس
«اعتراف» عربستان به قتل؛ فیلم‌نامه‌ای جدید به کارگردانی آمریکا
افزایش مجدد حقوق کارمندان با فرمت پلکانی
این رفتار خوب را از آمریکایی‌ها یاد بگیریم

جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

خبری از افزایش حقوق تا سال آینده نیست!/ حقوق‌بگیران فقط برای زنده ماندن حقوق می‌گیرند  (۱۷۱ نظر)

«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است  (۱۶۶ نظر)

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره فردوسی‌پور/تهمینه میلانی: همه نقاشی‌ها را خودم کشیدم/هاشمی‌طبا: ظهور احمدی‌نژاد جدید بعید نیست  (۱۵۷ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۱۴۸ نظر)

برای حفظ آبرو و تحقق شعارهای رنگارنگ انتخاباتی‌تان،«قالیباف» را شهردار کنید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

به محض انتخاب دولت در سال 92، قیمت دلار کاهش یافت / برای تأمین کالاهای اساسی 15 میلیارد دلار تا آخر سال هزینه خواهیم کرد / در کاخ سفید، بدترین‌ها علیه ایران جمع شده‌اند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است  (۱۲۲ نظر)

بازچرخانی آب؛ ایده ای زیبا شده اما تکراری مدیران اصفهان برای دست اندازی به کارون  (۱۰۵ نظر)

خانواده‌هایی با درآمد کمتر از 3 میلیون بسته حمایتی می‌گیرند/ تصمیم‌گیری درباره جزئیات بسته حمایتی در جلسه یکشنبه دولت/ به جای پول، مردم کالا دریافت می‌کنند  (۹۱ نظر)

استقبال رسانه اصولگرا از حذف فردوسی‌پور/عامل نفوذی با بیهوش کردن مرزبان‌ها موجب ربودن آنها شد/اسیدپاشی روی یک پزشک در تهران/عليرضا بهشتی: اگر رفراندوم مشکل‌آفرین بود، سوئیس باید از هم می‌پاشید»  (۸۶ نظر)

نظریه تازه ترامپ در مورد قتل خاشقجی بعد از تماس با ملک سلمان  (۸۲ نظر)

واکنش آشنا به بازداشت حسن عباسی/وزارت علوم هم جعلی بودن مدرک هاشمی را تNیید کرد/کارگرانی که به جای دستمزد، «نوشابه» می‌گیرند!  (۸۰ نظر)

نسخه یکسویه دولت برای حل مشکلات اقتصادی حقوق بگیران جامعه  (۷۹ نظر)

کارشکنی برخی صرافی‌ها و بانک‌ها در کاهش بهای ارز/منافع افراد سودجو، مانع از کاهش قیمت ارز می‌شود  (۷۸ نظر)