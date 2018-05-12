نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
7870بازدید
‍ پ

Myanmar: Rohingya villagers who spoke to UN delegation forced into hiding

Rohingya villagers who spoke to a UN security council delegation in Rakhine last week are in hiding after being targeted by Myanmar’s security agencies, members from the community say.
کد خبر: ۷۹۸۲۹۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۸ 12 May 2018

Rohingya villagers who spoke to a UN security council delegation in Rakhine last week are in hiding after being targeted by Myanmar’s security agencies, members from the community say.

Villagers who spoke to the UNSC delegation during their visit to northern Rahkine state in May and shared their experiences of violence at the hands of the Myanmar military have been forced to disappear after the security agencies launched a hunt for them.

A Rohingya reporter told the Guardian that in the days before the UNSC delegation visited Rahkine, authorities in Maungdaw township had warned the Rohingya in the surrounding villages against telling the envoys anything adverse about the government or security forces.

“Anyone disobeying the warning would face hard consequences, the authorities threatened,” the reporter said. Whilst most villagers refused to speak to the envoys after the threat, in the village of Nolboinna three teenage boys and a middle-aged woman were willing to defy the orders.

Soon after the envoys left Nolboinna, agents from Myanmar’s Sa Ra Pa or military intelligence unit and border guard police (BGP) arrived in the village looking for the Rohingya who had spoken to the envoys. Now they have been forced to flee for their safety.

“Some intelligence agents who accompanied the envoys had filmed the conversations between the Rohingya villagers and the envoys in Nolboinna,” said the reporter, who asked to remain unnamed for security reasons.

“The Sa Ra Pa agents showed some of those video clips to the village administrator and other villagers of Nolboinna and sought their help to find out the four Rohingya villagers. It’s clear, fearing retribution from the government or the security agencies they all (the boys and the woman) have gone into hiding. We don’t know if they are still in Burma or have crossed over to Bangladesh.”

The administrator and other villagers told the military that they did not know the three boys and the woman, but the security agencies are still carrying out searches across villages in the region, a Bangladesh-based Rohingya political activist Ko Ko Linn said to the Guardian.

“For speaking the truth these four Rohingya villagers are paying the price. As it happened in the cases of some others in the past, they are being hounded by the Myanmar forces,” Linn said.

For speaking the truth these four Rohingya villagers are paying the price.

During their day-long visit to Rakhine on 1 May, the UNSC envoys toured several Rohingya villages, aiming to hear first-hand experiences of violence during security crackdown from as many Rohingya villagers as possible.

As a result of their findings on the trip, on Wednesday the UN security council called on Myanmar to speed up efforts to ensure the safe return of the Rohingya and to hold accountable perpetrators of attacks against the Muslim minority.

In a draft report, council members called on the Myanmar government to have a “transparent investigations into allegations of human rights abuses and violations.”

Multiple reports of Rohingya villagers targeted by the security agencies after they reported abuse and violence to international observers and media have surfaced also in the past.

Rohingya widows Noor Jahan and Jamalida Begum were also forced flee to Bangladesh in December 2016 after speaking to journalists, while four men who spoke to former UN security general Kofi Annan about their plight were imprisoned.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

تاثیر قیمت ارز بر سفرهای خارجی نمایندگان مجلس: سفر خارجی نمایندگان یک‌سوم می‌شود!/نوشابه به جای سنوات...

تاثیر قیمت ارز بر سفرهای خارجی نمایندگان مجلس: سفر خارجی نمایندگان یک‌سوم می‌شود!/نوشابه به جای سنوات...

ردپای مجوزهای دولتی در بناهای حریم رودها/واکنش رسایی به استعفای آخوندی/عامل ارسال پیامک به نمایندگان:...

ردپای مجوزهای دولتی در بناهای حریم رودها/واکنش رسایی به استعفای آخوندی/عامل ارسال پیامک به نمایندگان:...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

۲۸ کشته در حملات تروریستی امروز افغانستان

سرمایه گذاری عظیم عربستان برای تبدیل کردن لندن به مرکز حملات رسانه ای علیه ایران/ استفاده از عناصر ایرانی در دستور کار ریاض

افزایش نیروهای الحشد الشعبی در اطراف کربلا

رئیس محیط زیست: آلودگی هوا در راه است

آخرین مصاحبه خاشقجی با نیوزویک

جایگزین آخوندی کیست؟

ازدحام عجیب عاشقان برای دریافت ویزای عراق

دستگیری سارقان جک های خودرو در پایتخت

چرا آمریکا هنوز از واحد فارنهایت استفاده می‌کند؟

بطحائی: کتب کمک آموزشی سم دوره ابتدائی است

اعلام هزینه ورود خودروهای شخصی به عراق

یک قلاده خرس قهوه ای دیگر هم تلف شد

مسکو: آمریکا به‌دنبال بهانه برای تحریم روسیه است

دستگیری ۱۳نفر از عوامل درگیری در بندرماهشهر

آتش گرفتن پاساژ تجاری در میدان امام حسین

وب گردی

آمارهایی از پرونده‌های مالی پیش‌فروش خودرو

اولین واکنش‌ها به استعفای آخوندی

وعده تزریق ارز به بازار/ آیا ارز ارزان‌تر می‌شود؟

موشک‌های خارج از میدان‌دید ایران

نقشه مسیر پیاده روی اربعین در کربلا

افزایش نرخ رسمی ارز از طرف دولت جرقه دلار 19 هزار تومانی را زد.

نرخ دلار عمدا بالا نگه داشته میشود!!

دلایلی که موجب زمین خوردن استارت‌آپ‌ عریضه پلاس شد

چرا استقبال مردم از تسهیلات وام مسکن کم است؟

افزایش ۶۲ درصدی درآمدهای نفتی در مرداد ماه

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

به یک صندوق دار مجرب نیازمندیم.

به تعدادی مشاور مسکن نیازمندیم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

دنبال کار خوب می گردید..

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

محمد علی افشانی هم از شهرداری تهران می ورد

واکنش آشنا به بازداشت حسن عباسی/وزارت علوم هم جعلی بودن مدرک هاشمی را تNیید کرد/کارگرانی که به جای دستمزد، «نوشابه» می‌گیرند!
مصاحبه انگلیسی جواد خیابانی سوژه فضای مجازی
درخواست عربستان برای بازپس گیری جزایر سه گانه از ایران!/تعلیق سفرهای سیاسی فرانسه، آلمان، انگلیس و هلند به عربستان سعودی/ضرب‌الاجل ۷۲ ساعته واشنگتن به ریاض/درخواست چهل نماینده آمریکا از ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌های سخت علیه عربستان
مجری مشهور الجزیره: تصور کنید ایران خاشقچی را می کشت!/ ترامپ: به توضیحات عربستان باور دارم/سناتورهای آمریکایی: با روایت عربستان از قتل خاشقچی تردید داریم
رهاسازی نرخ سود سپرده بانک‌ها
رایزنی سران طوایف برای آزادی مرزبانان ربوده ‌شده/حسن عباسی از خود دفاع کرد/موضوع مهمی که پدر اعتقادات مردم را درآورده!/واکنش مشاور روحانی به توئیت سعید جلیلی
تشکیل جلسه هیأت بیعت دربار سعودی برای انتخاب جانشین محمد بن سلمان/ چه کسی جانشین بن سلمان می شود؟
سردار نقدی: اگر مشکلی وجود دارد به گردن انقلاب نیست بلکه به علت انتخاب مردم است/کنایه نفیسه روشن به سحر قریشی: در ورزشگاه منقلب نشدم!
نوه ارشد امام خمینی(ره) کیست؟
جنجال شمشیر‌های روی درب کنسولگری عربستان
اعلام برائت بزرگترین ستایشگر محمد بن سلمان از اصلاحات او؛ نمی توان یک احمق را اصلاح کرد!
خوشگذرانی در آب‌های خلیج فارس
«اعتراف» عربستان به قتل؛ فیلم‌نامه‌ای جدید به کارگردانی آمریکا
افزایش مجدد حقوق کارمندان با فرمت پلکانی
این رفتار خوب را از آمریکایی‌ها یاد بگیریم

جنگ در شبکه سه با حذف نود از کنداکتور امشب علنی شد/فردوسی پور قیچی می‌شود؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

خبری از افزایش حقوق تا سال آینده نیست!/ حقوق‌بگیران فقط برای زنده ماندن حقوق می‌گیرند  (۱۷۱ نظر)

«خاوری» را می‌توانیم یک‌هفته‌ای بازداشت کنیم/هشدار «آشنا» درباره نوچه‌ها!/توصیه آبلیمویی ضرغامی به مصرف‌کنندگان مشروبات الکلی!/چمران: تخریب قالیباف برنامه‌‌ای از پیش تعیین شده است  (۱۶۶ نظر)

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره فردوسی‌پور/تهمینه میلانی: همه نقاشی‌ها را خودم کشیدم/هاشمی‌طبا: ظهور احمدی‌نژاد جدید بعید نیست  (۱۵۷ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۱۴۸ نظر)

برای حفظ آبرو و تحقق شعارهای رنگارنگ انتخاباتی‌تان،«قالیباف» را شهردار کنید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

به محض انتخاب دولت در سال 92، قیمت دلار کاهش یافت / برای تأمین کالاهای اساسی 15 میلیارد دلار تا آخر سال هزینه خواهیم کرد / در کاخ سفید، بدترین‌ها علیه ایران جمع شده‌اند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

پای آرنولد هم به دعوای استیلی و کی‌روش باز شد!/واکاوی یک نماینده از شعار دانشجویان علیه واعظی/علم‌الهدی: فیلم دیدن جزو برنامه‌‌ مرتب بنده است  (۱۲۲ نظر)

بازچرخانی آب؛ ایده ای زیبا شده اما تکراری مدیران اصفهان برای دست اندازی به کارون  (۱۰۵ نظر)

خانواده‌هایی با درآمد کمتر از 3 میلیون بسته حمایتی می‌گیرند/ تصمیم‌گیری درباره جزئیات بسته حمایتی در جلسه یکشنبه دولت/ به جای پول، مردم کالا دریافت می‌کنند  (۹۱ نظر)

استقبال رسانه اصولگرا از حذف فردوسی‌پور/عامل نفوذی با بیهوش کردن مرزبان‌ها موجب ربودن آنها شد/اسیدپاشی روی یک پزشک در تهران/عليرضا بهشتی: اگر رفراندوم مشکل‌آفرین بود، سوئیس باید از هم می‌پاشید»  (۸۶ نظر)

نظریه تازه ترامپ در مورد قتل خاشقجی بعد از تماس با ملک سلمان  (۸۲ نظر)

واکنش آشنا به بازداشت حسن عباسی/وزارت علوم هم جعلی بودن مدرک هاشمی را تNیید کرد/کارگرانی که به جای دستمزد، «نوشابه» می‌گیرند!  (۸۰ نظر)

نسخه یکسویه دولت برای حل مشکلات اقتصادی حقوق بگیران جامعه  (۷۹ نظر)

کارشکنی برخی صرافی‌ها و بانک‌ها در کاهش بهای ارز/منافع افراد سودجو، مانع از کاهش قیمت ارز می‌شود  (۷۸ نظر)