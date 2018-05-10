Syria shoots down dozens of Israeli missiles — media

Syria’s air defense forces have downed dozens Israeli missiles over the Quneitra province some 40 kilometers of Damascus, SANA news agency reported on Thursday.

According to SANA, Israel’s strikes were targeted at Syrian missile defense systems and radar stations.

Syria’s army has repelled at attack staged by armed opposition groups near the city of al-Baath in the Golan Heights, Al Mayadeen television channel said on Thursday.

According to Al Mayadeen, the militants took advantage of the Israeli missile strikes to try to seized the Syrian army positions. It said that earlier Syrian troops in this areas had been shelled from Merkava tanks.

In the small hours on Thursday, Israel delivered airstrikes at the Syrian army positions in Khan Arnaba, Tell al-Ahmar, Tell al-Qbaa and Qasr al-Naql. No data on casualties among Syrian troops were given.