جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » چین
7740بازدید
‍ پ

China's ZTE may be first major casualty of trade war with US

ZTE, one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, may be the first major casualty of a trade war brewing between China and the US.
کد خبر: ۷۹۷۷۵۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۵۳ 10 May 2018

ZTE, one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, may be the first major casualty of a trade war brewing between China and the US.

The Shenzhen-based company said it had ceased “major operating activities”, in a filing late on Wednesday to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The announcement comes less than a month after the US banned American firms from selling hardware and software to ZTE for seven years, effectively cutting off the company’s supply chain.

ZTE said in its filing it maintains “sufficient cash” and is “actively communicating” with the US for a modification or reversal of the order, issued by the US commerce department over violations of a previous settlement regarding illegal sales of ZTE phones and equipment to Iran.

ZTE, known in China as Zhongxing, or “China prospers”, operates in Africa, the Middle East and the US, where it is the fourth-largest smartphone maker after Apple, Samsung and LG. It depends on US parts: chips made from California-based Qualcomm account for more than half of its phones shipped globally and almost all of its phones in the US, according to Counterpoint.

“The impact is huge. Without US providers, they cannot actually produce their phones,” said Flora Tang, a research analyst at Counterpoint Research in Hong Kong.

On Thursday, online ZTE stores on its website and major e-commerce platforms were “under construction”. The company’s official channel on Tmall, owned by Alibaba, carried a photo of shirtless men rowing a dragon boat and the phrase “Spring is used for struggle”, a slogan Chinese president Xi Jinping once used in a speech in 2013.

According to reports, workers at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen are reporting to work but “with not much to do”. Factory workers told the New York Times manufacturing had been shuttered. Instead, workers have been attending training sessions, napping, or hanging out in their dormitories.

ZTE products were still on sale on smaller e-commerce platforms such as JD.com, and in offline retail stores.

The ban on ZTE, one of China’s first telecom companies to succeed internationally, is also a sign of how deeply entrenched frictions between the US and China are amid an ongoing trade dispute. China’s ministry of commerce said officials made “solemn representations” on behalf of ZTE during trade talks in Beijing last week with a visiting US delegation but they yielded few results.

“It could be a national-level problem ... we expected the Chinese government would be able to help ZTE, so it’s a surprise,” said Tang.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان...

تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان...

اظهارات نماینده ای که دست روحانی را بوسید/واکنش کیهان به ماجرای دیدار آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/حیوان‌گردی؛...

اظهارات نماینده ای که دست روحانی را بوسید/واکنش کیهان به ماجرای دیدار آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/حیوان‌گردی؛...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

گوزن‌ها یک نگهبان را در گیلان کشتند

نوئرت استیصال آمریکا در قطع صادرات نفت ایران را تایید کرد

شنود و جاسوسی از لپ‌تاپ‌های اپل غیرممکن شد

ویتول: نفت ارزان‌تر خواهد شد

تراز تجاری با کمتر از یک میلیارد دلار مثبت ماند

آغاز حفاری نفت و گاز ترکیه در مدیترانه

هشدار پلیس به دارندگان آیفون

ترمز رشد فیس‌بوک کشیده شده است!

رکورد زنی تولید نفت اوپک

بولتون: در تحریم ایران نمی‌خواهیم به متحدان آسیب بزنیم

صدها مازراتی در آتش سوخت!

توییتر نتوانست پیام‌های منتشر شده را طولانی کند

شایعه بازار سیاه اتوبوس‌های اربعین صحت ندارد

درون ستاد همه پرسی جمهوری اسلامی ایران

فینال ماجرای «زنان ایرانی» و «آزادی» در ایستگاه کاشیما؟!

وب گردی

تا حالا اسم کاشت مو اقساطی به گوشتون خورده

مو بکار جذاب تر شو ماشین برنده شو

کاشت مو بصورت اقساطی همراه با جوایز ویژه

۲۵۰ هزار تومان برای هر عضو خانوار مشمول
عادل فردوسی‌پور دادگاهی شد!
دیپورت ویزای بازیکن پرسپولیس از سوی ژاپن
کشف اجساد نوارپیچ‌‌شده ۲خواهر سعودی در آمریکا
درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت ایرانی در تاجیکستان/ادعای تماس محرمانه وزیر خارجه سعودی با ایران
نماینده زن مجلس در حال لاک زدن
رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیاد مستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد عضو سابق شورای شهر تهران، به ازدواج مجدد شهردار سابق تهران
پشت پرده بازگشت شاهزاده ارشد سعودی مقیم لندن به ریاض با ضمانت آمریکا و انگلیس!
رئیس‌صداوسیما‌ تلفنی به‌فروغی‌شبکه‌سه‌ چه‌گفت؟
افشاگری وزارت ورزش علیه رسول خادم + سند
تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان قدس رضوی
تبادل آتش روی آنتن شبکه سوم سیما به مدت دو روز!
پنج دلیلی که منجر به شکست تحریم‌های ۱۳ آبان آمریکا علیه ایران می‌شود!
خوش‌شانس‌ترین مرد روی زمین
برگزاری رزمایش نظامی عربستان و چند کشور عربی در مصر/واکنش ارتش کویت به ورود نیروهای فرانسوی به این کشور/ واکنش هیأت علمای عربستان به عادی سازی روابط با اسرائیل/حملات ائتلاف آمریکایی با بمب‌های فسفر سفید به دیرالزور سوریه

چالش معرفی «پنج کتاب تأثیرگذار» به خوانندگان تابناک  (۲۲۹ نظر)

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟  (۱۳۹ نظر)

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت ایرانی در تاجیکستان/ادعای تماس محرمانه وزیر خارجه سعودی با ایران  (۱۳۹ نظر)

چهار وزیر پیشنهادی دولت،از مجلس شورای اسلامی،رای اعتماد گرفتند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

رئیس شدن قالیباف در بنیاد مستضعفان شایعه است؟/دو ایرانی مشهور در اینستاگرام، از ترکیه اخراج شدند/انتقاد عضو سابق شورای شهر تهران، به ازدواج مجدد شهردار سابق تهران  (۹۸ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی  (۹۲ نظر)

کنایه علم‌الهدی به جهانگیری/ادعای رویترز درباره اخراج یک دیپلمات ایرانی از فرانسه/نامه محرمانه اطلاعات سپاه به مجلس درباره شایعه گرین‌کارت/نامه‌ی رسول خادم از مجارستان به رئیس جمهور!  (۹۰ نظر)

13 آبان اتفاق جدیدی نمی‌افتد؛ اما از تجربه «برجام» هم درس بگیریم!  (۹۰ نظر)

تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کوه‌خواری در تهران!/مشروب تقلبی: ۸۵ کشته در ۲ ماه/تشکیل نخستین یگان حفاظت آستان قدس رضوی  (۸۹ نظر)

روحانی: ملت ایران در برابر توطئه‌های آمریکا پیروز شد/ عده‌ای از ارز یارانه‌ای سوءاستفاده کردند  (۸۷ نظر)

انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است  (۸۵ نظر)

پنج دلیلی که منجر به شکست تحریم‌های ۱۳ آبان آمریکا علیه ایران می‌شود!  (۸۱ نظر)

واکنش پانته آ بهرام به ادعاهای کارگردان دلدادگان  (۷۶ نظر)

تیغ سانسور صدا و سیما بر سریال «دلدادگان»؟!  (۷۵ نظر)