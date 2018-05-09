جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
9605بازدید
‍ پ

North Korea warns US to be ‘sincere’ in talks

NORTH KOREAN state media has warned the United States should be “sincere” and restrain from acting in a way which could ruin the cooperative atmosphere ahead of a proposed summit between the two countries.
کد خبر: ۷۹۷۴۴۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۱:۳۲ 09 May 2018

NORTH KOREAN state media has warned the United States should be “sincere” and restrain from acting in a way which could ruin the cooperative atmosphere ahead of a proposed summit between the two countries.

“The US should know that it will be better off to restrain from words and acts that could undermine the rarely created atmosphere for talks,” Rodong Sinmun the ruling Workers’ Party’s official newspaper said in a commentary as quoted by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

“Also, it should make efforts to show sincere and genuine attitudes conforming to the current situations,” it said.

It also warned that the US risked its own security if it continued to pursue a “hostile policy” against Pyongyang.

The comments came as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for President Donald Trump’s unprecedented meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, planned for May or June.

His visit comes as rumours fly over three US citizens being held in the North, with suggestions they may have been moved in preparation for a release. It is Pompeo’s second visit to North Korea in less than six weeks.

Trump earlier said the two countries had agreed on a date and location for the summit, although he stopped short of providing details.

“We think relationships are building with North Korea,” Trump said in a televised address from the White House. “We will see how it all works out. Maybe it won’t. But it can be a great thing for North Korea, South Korea and the entire world.”

An official at South Korea’s presidential Blue House said Pompeo was expected to finalise the date of the summit and secure the release of the three American detainees.

Simultaneously, the leaders of China, Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo on Wednesday in a powerful gesture of solidarity against the backdrop of historic diplomatic moves by North Korea and a push for the isolated country to give up its nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday, Kim met Chinese President Xi Jinping in China – also the second time in six weeks – highlighting efforts by the Cold War-era allies to mend frayed ties, and with Beijing keen to avoid being left out in the cold.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی:...

یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی:...

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت...

درآمد نجومی ترکیه از فروش آپارتمان به همسایگان/زرشناس: پاسارگاد، مقبره کوروش نیست!/قطع فعالیت 20 شرکت...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

عمران خان به مخالفان در مورد دریافت وام از عربستان پاسخ داد

طلا از صعود بازماند

رویترز: نمی توان جلوی صادرات نفت ایران را گرفت

دشت‌ها وارد بحران کم‌آبی شدند

یک کشته و 5 زخمی در درگیری مسلحانه در خوزستان

وزیر راه: مسکن دغدغه دولت و رئیس‌جمهور است

اختلاف کنگره و وزارت خزانه‌داری آمریکا بر سر تحریم‌ها

رئیس سرویس امنیتی دانمارک، ایران را متهم کرد

واکنش ایران به ادعاهای اخیر برخی مقامات دانمارکی

ابتکار دولت ایتالیا برای حمایت از خانواده و افزایش جمعیت

کاهش شدید جمعیت حیات وحش در جهان

تصمیم جدی بارسلونا به فروش ستاره گرانقیمت

وزیر‌خارجه‌انگلیس: ازطرح قتل خاشقچی خبر نداشتم

دو کشته در سقوط هواپیمای آموزشی در ترکیه

مکان جسد خاشقجی باید بدون تاخیر اعلام شود

وب گردی

دوره عملی تحلیل بنیادی به زبان ساده

چک‌ در کدام استان‌ها بیشتر برگشت می‌خورد؟

در ویگو، اختیار انتخاب از هر آژانس هواپیمایی را دارید

ویگو همراه شما برای مدیریت بهتر هزینه‌های سفر

مدیریت کله قندی ترافیک در تهران

بیمه تکمیلی انفرادی از 500 هزار تومان در سال

مسئولان بگویند با اجرای FATF چه چیزی گیر مردم می‌آید؟

واکنش پانته آ بهرام به ادعاهای کارگردان دلدادگان
دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟
نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟
رفتار عجیب مدیر شبکه سوم سیما و تنش تازه
یک مرجع تقلید: آپارتمان‌سازی سیاستی انگلیسی است/پاسخ دفتر آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی: طلاب و شاگردان آیت‌الله پاسخ می‌دهند
انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است
تصاویر درون هواپیمای اندونزی در هنگام سقوط
کاهش خیره‌کننده نرخ بلیت هواپیما
غلط‌های انگلیسی تابلو‌های شهری قم!
سواستفاده جنسی به نام خیریه!
روایت فرمانده آمریکایی از رویارویی با قایق‌های سپاه
هشدار دیپلمات‌های اروپا به آمریکا در خصوص اثر تحریم‌های ایران بر دلار
حذف ۵ پیام‌رسان داخلی از گردونه خوش‌اقبالی
رسانه‌های عراق: کتایون ریاحی در پیاده روی اربعین
حیله عجیب عروس برای زیباتر شدن در شب عروسی!

چالش معرفی «پنج کتاب تأثیرگذار» به خوانندگان تابناک  (۲۲۹ نظر)

کنایه سنگین آهنگران به جریان اصلاحات/هشدار رهامی درباره اختلاف روحانی و جهانگیری/امام جمعه یزد: امنیت انتقال آب را خودمان تأمین می‌کنیم  (۱۵۵ نظر)

عزم راسخ استاندار اصفهان برای انتقال آب از سرچشمه‌های کارون  (۱۴۳ نظر)

دعوای عجیب روی آنتن زنده شبکه سه/همسر شهردار سابق تهران: اردیبهشت ۹۷ ازدواج کردیم/فرمانده پلیس: راننده گشت ارشاد به محض دیدن دختر ترمز کرد/کدام یک از اصولگرایان با رئیسی جلسات ثابت دارند؟  (۱۴۱ نظر)

نوشته‌های جالب روی میز نماینده مخالفی که موافق شد/کنایه نقوی حسینی به جهانگیری/واکنش آشنا به نامه جنجالی آیت‌الله یزدی/عضو تیم ملی کشتی: پول نوشابه خریدن هم در مجارستان نداریم!/ارز گران کدام دسته از ایرانیان خارج کشور را بیچاره کرد؟  (۱۳۹ نظر)

مهم‌ترین دلایل موفقیت پرسپولیس در لیگ قهرمانان آسیا چیست؟  (۱۱۸ نظر)

چهار وزیر پیشنهادی دولت،از مجلس شورای اسلامی،رای اعتماد گرفتند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

ضرب و شتم پناهجویان ایرانی در صربستان/ماجرای ساندویچ فروشی حسن خمینی و یاسر و مهدی هاشمی/نسخه جلیلی برای توسعه صنایع/انتقاد آخوندی از سیاست‌های دولت روحانی  (۱۱۶ نظر)

بنزین در ایران ارزان نیست/ دولت‌ها یاد گرفته اند هر جا به مشکل می‌خورند، فشار را بر مردم زیاد کنند  (۹۴ نظر)

واکنش مطهری به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی  (۹۲ نظر)

کنایه علم‌الهدی به جهانگیری/ادعای رویترز درباره اخراج یک دیپلمات ایرانی از فرانسه/نامه محرمانه اطلاعات سپاه به مجلس درباره شایعه گرین‌کارت/نامه‌ی رسول خادم از مجارستان به رئیس جمهور!  (۹۰ نظر)

13 آبان اتفاق جدیدی نمی‌افتد؛ اما از تجربه «برجام» هم درس بگیریم!  (۹۰ نظر)

روحانی: ملت ایران در برابر توطئه‌های آمریکا پیروز شد/ عده‌ای از ارز یارانه‌ای سوءاستفاده کردند  (۸۷ نظر)

انتشار ویدئوی رویارویی قایق تندرو ایرانی و ناو آمریکایی در خلیج فارس/ نشست چهارجانبه ترکیه، روسیه، آلمان و فرانسه در مورد سوریه بدون حضور ایران/ دست رد قطری ها بر سینه «بن سلمان»/وزیر خارجه عمان: زمان پذیرش اسرائیل در منطقه فرا رسیده است  (۸۵ نظر)

تیغ سانسور صدا و سیما بر سریال «دلدادگان»؟!  (۷۵ نظر)