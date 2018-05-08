جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
7153بازدید
‍ پ

Trump signals Mueller cooperation fading

US President Donald Trump is signalling a more confrontational legal strategy against Robert Mueller's Russia probe, dismissing it as an investigation into a "made up, phony crime".
کد خبر: ۷۹۷۰۵۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۰۰ 08 May 2018

US President Donald Trump is signalling a more confrontational legal strategy against Robert Mueller's Russia probe, dismissing it as an investigation into a "made up, phony crime".

The cooperative approach in dealing with special counsel Mueller's investigation, as had been advocated by Trump's legal team for months, appears to have gone by the wayside judging by a series of almost a dozen tweets from Trump.

The tweets also reveal Trump's anxiety about how the Russia probe could sway voters as they decide whether to keep congressional Republicans in power or force him to face an aggressive Democratic majority.

Trump's new lawyer, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has used a string of media appearances to cast the probe as a "totally garbage investigation".

Giuliani has also questioned whether Trump would be treated fairly by Mueller's prosecutors if he were to agree to an interview.

No decision has been made on whether Trump will be interviewed, but a person familiar with the situation said the legal team hopes to resolve that by May 17, which marks one year since Mueller's appointment.

Mueller's team is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US election and possible coordination with Trump associates as well as whether the president obstructed justice. So far, the special counsel's office has charged 19 people - including four Trump campaign advisers - and three Russian companies.

On Monday, Trump seized on Giuliani's message, focusing on what he sees as the conflicts of interest on Mueller's team.

"The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice...and just wait 'till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!" he wrote.

Trump appeared to be drawing attention to a federal judge's questioning last week of Mueller's authority in a case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. But it was unclear what legal action Trump was referring to that would touch on "unrevealed" conflicts of interest.

Mueller is a longtime Republican, but some members of his team have made political contributions to Democrats, including to Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic opponent in the 2016 election.

Mueller could not have barred them from serving on the team based solely on their political contributions. Federal regulations and Justice Department policy prohibit the consideration of political affiliation in hiring and other personnel actions involving career attorneys.

Mueller's investigation has operated largely in secrecy with the public only getting glimpses into its operation through witnesses who are questioned or when indictments and guilty pleas are publicly unsealed.

It's unclear when the investigation will conclude, a fact that Trump seized on as he worried that it could affect Republican chances in the November midterm elections.

"Is this Phony Witch Hunt going to go on even longer so it wrongfully impacts the Mid-Term Elections, which is what the Democrats always intended?" Trump tweeted. "Republicans better get tough and smart before it is too late."

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

فتاوای آیت الله العظمی صافی گلپایگانی (مدظله) در مورد احکام اجاره

فتاوای آیت الله العظمی صافی گلپایگانی (مدظله) در مورد احکام اجاره

فتاوای آیت الله العظمی وحید خراسانی (مدظله) در مورد اجاره

ادامه جدال توییتری وزرای خارجه ایران و آمریکا

اولین دوره مسابقات تیروکمان نظامیان جهان در تهران

چین به دنبال اجرای کاهش قابل توجه مالیات است

دسترسی به فیسبوک برای برخی از کاربران قطع شد

بررسی راه‌اندازی کانال مالی بین ایران و اروپا

وزیر صنعت: خودروسازان باید به تعهداتشان عمل کنند

عرضه اولیه گوشی‌های تاشوی سامسونگ چقدر است؟

هزینه یک درصدی غول‌های نفتی روی انرژی پاک

بازار نفت ۱۸۰ درجه‌ چرخید

قیمت طلا به کمترین رقم یک ماه گذشته رسید

نفت برنت 71 دلار شد

وزارت نفت مصر هرگونه همکاری نفتی با ایران را تکذیب کرد

وب گردی

ربات های که برای کودکان قصه می خوانند

ساخت دستگاه درمان ناباروری فوق دقیق در ایران

سئو سایت

چرا تربیت جنسی کودک مهم است؟

پیش‌بینی آینده تجارت ایران با اروپایی‌ها

زمین‌گیر شدن مجدد هواپیماهای ایرانی در ترکیه چقدر محتمل است؟

پیش‌بینی عجیب نفتی بلومبرگ

چالش جدید با نام «نوه آیت‌ا... یزدی»!
زن باردار بچه قورباغه زایید
بسته حمایتی دولت از آبان نقدی پرداخت می‌شود
تیپ عجیب خواننده سرشناس مرد با مانتو و روسری
افشاگری «نیویورک تایمز» از توطئه بزرگ عربستان علیه ایران و نقشه ترور سردار سلیمانی
لبخند این زن قبل از مرگ جهانی شد
زنده شدن پیرمرد ۹۵ ساله در مراسم تشییع جنازه!
«ر. کلانتری» دختر کدام کلانتری است؟!
گزینه نهایی اعتماد ملی برای شهرداری تهران/ظریف و معاونانش طرفدار چه تیمی هستند؟/توضیح‌ موحدی‌کرمانی ‌درباره‌ صحبت‌های اخیرش/کیفرخواست جعبه سیاه پرونده بابک زنجانی صادر شد
خطای دید جالب!
درخواست قرائتی درخصوص گردشگران خارجی/توصیه قالیباف به نیروهای انقلابی/آمار علی‌عسکری از مخاطبان رسانه ملی/نمایندگان در خارج از کشور خانه خریده‌اند؟
3 صحنه کاملا غم‌انگیز از بازی دیروز پرسپولیس
دو دختری که فینال آسیا را با قیافه پسرانه دیدند
وزیر‌بهداشت‌در‌حال انجام‌جراحی‌چشم‌به‌صورت‌‌بلوتوثی
مرد غیرتی دوست خیانتکارش را کشت

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثنا بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق دوست: تولید خوراک دام سخت‌تر از موشک قاره‌پیما نیست/روایت متفاوت بادامچیان از علت رأی اعتماد مجلس به چهار وزیر روحانی  (۲۸۶ نظر)

سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!  (۲۴۷ نظر)

آیا بازگشت تحریم‌ها آن‌چنان که آمریکا ادعا می‌کند «به مردم صدمه نمی‌زند»؟  (۱۵۶ نظر)

افزایش 100 درصدی حقوق امکان‌پذیر است؟!/ قیمت واقعی دلار چقدر باید باشد؟  (۱۳۸ نظر)

درخواست قرائتی درخصوص گردشگران خارجی/توصیه قالیباف به نیروهای انقلابی/آمار علی‌عسکری از مخاطبان رسانه ملی/نمایندگان در خارج از کشور خانه خریده‌اند؟  (۱۲۱ نظر)

ادعای ذالنور: یک نهضت توابین در مجلس به راه افتاده/علم الهدی: عده‌ای می‌خواهند مردم را به یک ولایت اساطیری ارجاع دهند/صادقی: رفع ایرادهای شورای نگهبان به لایحه CFT در مجلس امکان پذیر است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آسیا به پایان رسید، پرسپولیس خسته به جام نرسید/ رویای تیم برانکو شاید سال بعد  (۱۰۷ نظر)

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»  (۹۶ نظر)

افشاگری «نیویورک تایمز» از توطئه بزرگ عربستان علیه ایران و نقشه ترور سردار سلیمانی  (۸۵ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند  (۷۷ نظر)

با شدت گرفتن خروج سرمایه از ایران؛ سرمایه‌های ایرانی به سوی کدام کشور‌ها روانه خواهند شد؟  (۷۶ نظر)

سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک  (۷۵ نظر)

گزینه نهایی اعتماد ملی برای شهرداری تهران/ظریف و معاونانش طرفدار چه تیمی هستند؟/توضیح‌ موحدی‌کرمانی ‌درباره‌ صحبت‌های اخیرش/کیفرخواست جعبه سیاه پرونده بابک زنجانی صادر شد  (۷۴ نظر)

«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید  (۷۰ نظر)

تأسف شدید اروپا، آلمان، فرانسه و انگلیس از تحریم‌های آمریکا علیه ایران/ مأموریت جدید مقام ضد ایرانی وزارت خارجه آمریکا در خاورمیانه/ راه اندازی مکانیسم اروپا برای تجارت با ایران روزهای آینده/ اعلام اسامی هشت کشور معاف شده از تحریم های ایران  (۶۸ نظر)