جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
7179بازدید
‍ پ

Nobel laureates say violence against Rohingya is genocide

TWO laureates of the Nobel Peace Prize have publicly called mass violence against Rohingya Muslims in Burma (Myanmar) “genocide” after making a visit to refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh earlier this year.
کد خبر: ۷۹۷۰۴۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۵۲ 08 May 2018

TWO laureates of the Nobel Peace Prize have publicly called mass violence against Rohingya Muslims in Burma (Myanmar) “genocide” after making a visit to refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh earlier this year.

Iranian lawyer Shirin Ebadi and Yemeni journalist Tawakkol Karman last week co-wrote an opinion piece in the prominent Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail in which they described their eyewitness accounts of the “fastest-growing refugee crisis in the world today.”

The two women visited Rohingya refugees in late February along with the Nobel Women Initiative and have vowed to fight for justice on behalf of the persecuted Muslim group. “Nothing could have prepared us for what we saw and heard,” they wrote.

“The systematic use of the most brutal and dehumanising forms of violence that we witnessed in the Bangladesh camps should awaken us all to the fact that what is happening to the Rohingya has a name: It is genocide.”

Humanitarian agencies have said that at least 687,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Rakhine State into Cox’s Bazar in since Aug 25 last year in response to so-called “clearing operations” by the Tatmadaw army.

Security forces and Buddhist vigilantes stand accused of mass killings, rape and arson in Muslim villages amid a campaign described by the UN human rights chief as a “textbook example” of ethnic cleansing.

Burma’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi – herself a Nobel laureate once seen as a human rights champion – has been heavily criticised by many in the international community for failing to stop alleged atrocities against the Rohingya or defend their rights.

Fellow laureates Malala Yousafzai and Desmond Tutu have are also among those who have publicly criticised Suu Kyi.

“More than 100 women told us how the Myanmar security forces burned villages, tortured, killed and systematically raped women and girls,” wrote Ebadi and Karman. Many medical aid organisations and rights groups have similarly documented widespread sexual violence against Rohingya girls and women.

The UN Secretary General’s Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict recently added Burma’s military to a blacklist of organisations known to use sexual violence amid armed conflict, stating that rape was a “calculated tool” against the Rohingyas.

The authors also quoted Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s special envoy to Burma Bob Rae’s recent report, stating that: “the lesson of history is that genocide is not an event like a bolt of lightning. It is a process, one that starts with hate speech and the politics of exclusion, then moves to legal discrimination, then policies of removal, and then finally to a sustained drive to physical extermination.”

Rae’s report, entitled Tell them we’re human, argued that Canada should hold Burmese government officials, the military and vigilante groups accountable for committing “crimes against humanity” against the Rohingya, while arguing against sanctions against the long isolated Southeast Asian country.

“Ending the genocide against the Rohingya is a global imperative, and urgently requires robust, concrete leadership from Canada,” wrote Karman and Ebadi.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

فتاوای آیت الله العظمی صافی گلپایگانی (مدظله) در مورد احکام اجاره

فتاوای آیت الله العظمی صافی گلپایگانی (مدظله) در مورد احکام اجاره

فتاوای آیت الله العظمی وحید خراسانی (مدظله) در مورد اجاره

ادامه جدال توییتری وزرای خارجه ایران و آمریکا

اولین دوره مسابقات تیروکمان نظامیان جهان در تهران

چین به دنبال اجرای کاهش قابل توجه مالیات است

دسترسی به فیسبوک برای برخی از کاربران قطع شد

بررسی راه‌اندازی کانال مالی بین ایران و اروپا

وزیر صنعت: خودروسازان باید به تعهداتشان عمل کنند

عرضه اولیه گوشی‌های تاشوی سامسونگ چقدر است؟

هزینه یک درصدی غول‌های نفتی روی انرژی پاک

بازار نفت ۱۸۰ درجه‌ چرخید

قیمت طلا به کمترین رقم یک ماه گذشته رسید

نفت برنت 71 دلار شد

وزارت نفت مصر هرگونه همکاری نفتی با ایران را تکذیب کرد

وب گردی

ربات های که برای کودکان قصه می خوانند

ساخت دستگاه درمان ناباروری فوق دقیق در ایران

سئو سایت

چرا تربیت جنسی کودک مهم است؟

پیش‌بینی آینده تجارت ایران با اروپایی‌ها

زمین‌گیر شدن مجدد هواپیماهای ایرانی در ترکیه چقدر محتمل است؟

پیش‌بینی عجیب نفتی بلومبرگ

چالش جدید با نام «نوه آیت‌ا... یزدی»!
زن باردار بچه قورباغه زایید
بسته حمایتی دولت از آبان نقدی پرداخت می‌شود
تیپ عجیب خواننده سرشناس مرد با مانتو و روسری
افشاگری «نیویورک تایمز» از توطئه بزرگ عربستان علیه ایران و نقشه ترور سردار سلیمانی
لبخند این زن قبل از مرگ جهانی شد
زنده شدن پیرمرد ۹۵ ساله در مراسم تشییع جنازه!
«ر. کلانتری» دختر کدام کلانتری است؟!
گزینه نهایی اعتماد ملی برای شهرداری تهران/ظریف و معاونانش طرفدار چه تیمی هستند؟/توضیح‌ موحدی‌کرمانی ‌درباره‌ صحبت‌های اخیرش/کیفرخواست جعبه سیاه پرونده بابک زنجانی صادر شد
خطای دید جالب!
درخواست قرائتی درخصوص گردشگران خارجی/توصیه قالیباف به نیروهای انقلابی/آمار علی‌عسکری از مخاطبان رسانه ملی/نمایندگان در خارج از کشور خانه خریده‌اند؟
3 صحنه کاملا غم‌انگیز از بازی دیروز پرسپولیس
دو دختری که فینال آسیا را با قیافه پسرانه دیدند
وزیر‌بهداشت‌در‌حال انجام‌جراحی‌چشم‌به‌صورت‌‌بلوتوثی
مرد غیرتی دوست خیانتکارش را کشت

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثنا بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق دوست: تولید خوراک دام سخت‌تر از موشک قاره‌پیما نیست/روایت متفاوت بادامچیان از علت رأی اعتماد مجلس به چهار وزیر روحانی  (۲۸۶ نظر)

سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!  (۲۴۷ نظر)

آیا بازگشت تحریم‌ها آن‌چنان که آمریکا ادعا می‌کند «به مردم صدمه نمی‌زند»؟  (۱۵۶ نظر)

افزایش 100 درصدی حقوق امکان‌پذیر است؟!/ قیمت واقعی دلار چقدر باید باشد؟  (۱۳۸ نظر)

درخواست قرائتی درخصوص گردشگران خارجی/توصیه قالیباف به نیروهای انقلابی/آمار علی‌عسکری از مخاطبان رسانه ملی/نمایندگان در خارج از کشور خانه خریده‌اند؟  (۱۲۱ نظر)

ادعای ذالنور: یک نهضت توابین در مجلس به راه افتاده/علم الهدی: عده‌ای می‌خواهند مردم را به یک ولایت اساطیری ارجاع دهند/صادقی: رفع ایرادهای شورای نگهبان به لایحه CFT در مجلس امکان پذیر است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آسیا به پایان رسید، پرسپولیس خسته به جام نرسید/ رویای تیم برانکو شاید سال بعد  (۱۰۷ نظر)

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»  (۹۶ نظر)

افشاگری «نیویورک تایمز» از توطئه بزرگ عربستان علیه ایران و نقشه ترور سردار سلیمانی  (۸۵ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند  (۷۷ نظر)

با شدت گرفتن خروج سرمایه از ایران؛ سرمایه‌های ایرانی به سوی کدام کشور‌ها روانه خواهند شد؟  (۷۶ نظر)

سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک  (۷۵ نظر)

گزینه نهایی اعتماد ملی برای شهرداری تهران/ظریف و معاونانش طرفدار چه تیمی هستند؟/توضیح‌ موحدی‌کرمانی ‌درباره‌ صحبت‌های اخیرش/کیفرخواست جعبه سیاه پرونده بابک زنجانی صادر شد  (۷۴ نظر)

«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید  (۷۰ نظر)

تأسف شدید اروپا، آلمان، فرانسه و انگلیس از تحریم‌های آمریکا علیه ایران/ مأموریت جدید مقام ضد ایرانی وزارت خارجه آمریکا در خاورمیانه/ راه اندازی مکانیسم اروپا برای تجارت با ایران روزهای آینده/ اعلام اسامی هشت کشور معاف شده از تحریم های ایران  (۶۸ نظر)