جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
6859بازدید
‍ پ

New York state attorney general resigns over assault allegations

New York state attorney general Eric Schneiderman resigned on Monday evening after allegations of physical abuse by four women were reported in an article in the New Yorker magazine.
کد خبر: ۷۹۷۰۳۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۳۳ 08 May 2018

New York state attorney general Eric Schneiderman resigned on Monday evening after allegations of physical abuse by four women were reported in an article in the New Yorker magazine.

Andrew Cuomo, the state's governor, called for Mr Schneiderman's resignation within hours of the article's publication.

“In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me," Mr Schneiderman said in a statement.

"While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”

In the article published late on Monday, the New Yorker reported that four women who said they had had romantic relationships or encounters with Mr Schneiderman said they had been subjected to nonconsensual physical violence.

Reuters has not independently confirmed the accusations.

“In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," Mr Schneiderman said in a statement issued by Stu Loeser & Co before he announced his resignation. "I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is a line I would not cross."

In his statement late on Monday, Mr Cuomo said he would ask a New York district attorney to investigate the accusations against Mr Schneiderman, who is the state's highest law enforcement official.

"My personal opinion is that, given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article, I do not believe it is possible for Eric Schneiderman to continue to serve as Attorney General, and for the good of the office, he should resign," Mr Cuomo said in his statement.

The New Yorker reported that two of the women who spoke to the magazine "alleged that he repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, frequently in bed and never with their consent".

The two women who were named in the article both described the abuse by Mr Schneiderman "assault," the magazine reported. One of the women said Mr Schneiderman slapped her across the face after she rejected his advances and that when she told him she wanted to leave, he said, "A lot of women like it. They don't always think they like it, but then they do, and they ask for more," according to the article.

Mr Schneiderman has been New York State's attorney general since late 2010. He has been a high-profile proponent of the #MeToo movement, which has seen accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against prominent men in politics, media, entertainment and business. They include Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In February, Mr Schneiderman sued the Weinstein Company and Weinstein himself, alleging years of sexual harassment and misconduct by the movie producer.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women, including rape. He denies having non-consensual sex with anyone.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

فتاوای آیت الله العظمی صافی گلپایگانی (مدظله) در مورد احکام اجاره

فتاوای آیت الله العظمی صافی گلپایگانی (مدظله) در مورد احکام اجاره

فتاوای آیت الله العظمی وحید خراسانی (مدظله) در مورد اجاره

ادامه جدال توییتری وزرای خارجه ایران و آمریکا

اولین دوره مسابقات تیروکمان نظامیان جهان در تهران

چین به دنبال اجرای کاهش قابل توجه مالیات است

دسترسی به فیسبوک برای برخی از کاربران قطع شد

بررسی راه‌اندازی کانال مالی بین ایران و اروپا

وزیر صنعت: خودروسازان باید به تعهداتشان عمل کنند

عرضه اولیه گوشی‌های تاشوی سامسونگ چقدر است؟

هزینه یک درصدی غول‌های نفتی روی انرژی پاک

بازار نفت ۱۸۰ درجه‌ چرخید

قیمت طلا به کمترین رقم یک ماه گذشته رسید

نفت برنت 71 دلار شد

وزارت نفت مصر هرگونه همکاری نفتی با ایران را تکذیب کرد

وب گردی

ربات های که برای کودکان قصه می خوانند

ساخت دستگاه درمان ناباروری فوق دقیق در ایران

سئو سایت

چرا تربیت جنسی کودک مهم است؟

پیش‌بینی آینده تجارت ایران با اروپایی‌ها

زمین‌گیر شدن مجدد هواپیماهای ایرانی در ترکیه چقدر محتمل است؟

پیش‌بینی عجیب نفتی بلومبرگ

چالش جدید با نام «نوه آیت‌ا... یزدی»!
زن باردار بچه قورباغه زایید
بسته حمایتی دولت از آبان نقدی پرداخت می‌شود
تیپ عجیب خواننده سرشناس مرد با مانتو و روسری
افشاگری «نیویورک تایمز» از توطئه بزرگ عربستان علیه ایران و نقشه ترور سردار سلیمانی
لبخند این زن قبل از مرگ جهانی شد
زنده شدن پیرمرد ۹۵ ساله در مراسم تشییع جنازه!
«ر. کلانتری» دختر کدام کلانتری است؟!
گزینه نهایی اعتماد ملی برای شهرداری تهران/ظریف و معاونانش طرفدار چه تیمی هستند؟/توضیح‌ موحدی‌کرمانی ‌درباره‌ صحبت‌های اخیرش/کیفرخواست جعبه سیاه پرونده بابک زنجانی صادر شد
خطای دید جالب!
درخواست قرائتی درخصوص گردشگران خارجی/توصیه قالیباف به نیروهای انقلابی/آمار علی‌عسکری از مخاطبان رسانه ملی/نمایندگان در خارج از کشور خانه خریده‌اند؟
3 صحنه کاملا غم‌انگیز از بازی دیروز پرسپولیس
دو دختری که فینال آسیا را با قیافه پسرانه دیدند
وزیر‌بهداشت‌در‌حال انجام‌جراحی‌چشم‌به‌صورت‌‌بلوتوثی
مرد غیرتی دوست خیانتکارش را کشت

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثنا بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق دوست: تولید خوراک دام سخت‌تر از موشک قاره‌پیما نیست/روایت متفاوت بادامچیان از علت رأی اعتماد مجلس به چهار وزیر روحانی  (۲۸۶ نظر)

سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!  (۲۴۷ نظر)

آیا بازگشت تحریم‌ها آن‌چنان که آمریکا ادعا می‌کند «به مردم صدمه نمی‌زند»؟  (۱۵۶ نظر)

افزایش 100 درصدی حقوق امکان‌پذیر است؟!/ قیمت واقعی دلار چقدر باید باشد؟  (۱۳۸ نظر)

درخواست قرائتی درخصوص گردشگران خارجی/توصیه قالیباف به نیروهای انقلابی/آمار علی‌عسکری از مخاطبان رسانه ملی/نمایندگان در خارج از کشور خانه خریده‌اند؟  (۱۲۱ نظر)

ادعای ذالنور: یک نهضت توابین در مجلس به راه افتاده/علم الهدی: عده‌ای می‌خواهند مردم را به یک ولایت اساطیری ارجاع دهند/صادقی: رفع ایرادهای شورای نگهبان به لایحه CFT در مجلس امکان پذیر است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آسیا به پایان رسید، پرسپولیس خسته به جام نرسید/ رویای تیم برانکو شاید سال بعد  (۱۰۷ نظر)

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»  (۹۶ نظر)

افشاگری «نیویورک تایمز» از توطئه بزرگ عربستان علیه ایران و نقشه ترور سردار سلیمانی  (۸۵ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند  (۷۷ نظر)

با شدت گرفتن خروج سرمایه از ایران؛ سرمایه‌های ایرانی به سوی کدام کشور‌ها روانه خواهند شد؟  (۷۶ نظر)

سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک  (۷۵ نظر)

گزینه نهایی اعتماد ملی برای شهرداری تهران/ظریف و معاونانش طرفدار چه تیمی هستند؟/توضیح‌ موحدی‌کرمانی ‌درباره‌ صحبت‌های اخیرش/کیفرخواست جعبه سیاه پرونده بابک زنجانی صادر شد  (۷۴ نظر)

«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید  (۷۰ نظر)

تأسف شدید اروپا، آلمان، فرانسه و انگلیس از تحریم‌های آمریکا علیه ایران/ مأموریت جدید مقام ضد ایرانی وزارت خارجه آمریکا در خاورمیانه/ راه اندازی مکانیسم اروپا برای تجارت با ایران روزهای آینده/ اعلام اسامی هشت کشور معاف شده از تحریم های ایران  (۶۸ نظر)