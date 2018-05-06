Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Visit Russia on May 9

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will pay a visit to Russia on May 9 and is expected to attend the Victory Day Parade, the Kremlin press service said Saturday.

"Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will pay a working visit to Moscow on May 9. He has been invited to the military parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War," the press service said in a statement.

Netanyahu will also hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the statement.

Earlier this week, Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said. According to the statement, the two leaders discussed the Iran nuclear program, Syrian crisis and agreed to meet as soon as possible.