جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آفریقا
7258بازدید
‍ پ

How Nigeria's Start-Stop Immunization Battle Is Winning the War to Eradicate Polio in Africa

The 50 million doses of polio vaccine stored in laboratory refrigerators all over Nigeria had a big weekend planned for them. If things had gone as intended, on Saturday morning, May 5, all of the little vials would have been trucked, flown, biked, walked around the all 36 states of the nation – to be delivered to every single one of the 49,882,036 known Nigerian children under 5 years old.
کد خبر: ۷۹۶۳۶۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۵۳ 06 May 2018

The 50 million doses of polio vaccine stored in laboratory refrigerators all over Nigeria had a big weekend planned for them. If things had gone as intended, on Saturday morning, May 5, all of the little vials would have been trucked, flown, biked, walked around the all 36 states of the nation – to be delivered to every single one of the 49,882,036 known Nigerian children under 5 years old. But, as things developed, an outbreak of circulating virus in one region of the country upended those plans for routine immunization, replacing them for now with a crisis response in the affected area. The 50 million doses will instead remain on ice until some time late in June.

That is the start-stop way polio surveillance and immunization works—indeed, is supposed to work. And that’s what has allowed Nigeria to go a full 20 months without a single case of paralytic polio. If the country can make it to three years, plus a few extra months as an epidemiological cushion, it will be certified polio-free, which will also mean that the entire continent of Africa is clear of the disease. That will leave Afghanistan and Pakistan as the only nations on Earth where polio is endemic.

“Certification will be an achievement,” says Dr. Tunji Funsho, a former cardiologist who is now the chair of Rotary International’s Polio-Plus Committee in Nigeria. ”But we’re not in a hurry for that. We’re in a hurry to make sure no child is paralyzed.”

Dr. Funsho would have been one of the ranking officials overseeing this weekend’s planned National Immunization Day (NID), which actually would have spanned four days. NIDs are held twice a year in Nigeria, always from Saturday to Wednesday, to help ensure that field workers have two days to visit families when children are home from school. In addition to the semi-annual NIDs, a sub-NID covering nearly 23 million children is held annually in 13 northern states, which are considered high-risk areas.

The current NID was suspended when routine surveillance of sewage detected traces of live poliovirus in the northern states of Jigawa, Sokoto and Gombe, meaning somewhere in those states at least a few children were carrying the virus — perhaps asymptomatically. It had already passed through their bodies and into the environment. Bauchi state, which lies between Jigawa and Gombe, was also likely contaminated.

“When the geneticists sequenced the virus from Jigawa and Gombe they found they were identical,” says Dr. Mohammed Soghair, UNICEF’s polio field coordinator in Nigeria. “Somebody traveled from one state and shed the virus in the other, and that means it could have been shed in Bauchi too.”

In response, vaccine teams scrambled to the affected states to administer 2.4 million vaccine doses, hoping to cauterize the epidemiological wound before any cases of actual paralysis could turn up. Only when that situation is stabilized will the NID get underway.

In some ways, the weekend’s developments in Nigeria capture the devilishly tricky business of polio eradication overall. There are two types of vaccine used to prevent the disease: the oral polio vaccine (OPV) and the injected polio vaccine (IPV). OPV is easier and less expensive to administer and so that’s the kind that is used in mass-scale immunizations. The problem is, OPV uses a live, weakened form of the poliovirus to confer immunity, and on extremely rare occasions, that virus can mutate and actually cause the disease. The IPV, which is preferred in the developed world for routine childhood immunizations, uses a killed virus.

The viral samples found in the affected northern states were this vaccine-derived form of the virus—specifically Type 2. Originally, there were three types of wild poliovirus. Types 2 and 3 have been vaccinated into extinction; Type 1 remains at large. The vaccines used in NIDs include protection against both 1 and 3—since 3 was wiped out only recently. Vaccinations against Type 2 were discontinued in 2016, which made it vexing that it was that type that turned up in the northern-state sewage.

“The vaccines might simply have been discarded when they were no longer needed,” says Dr. Funsho. “Even when a vial looks empty, there can be some traces of virus left.”

To prevent this kind of careless contamination, doctors and other caregivers are cautioned to dispose of vaccine leftovers much more carefully. Vials that are returned to labs can be handled and destroyed like any other medical waste. In villages, empty vials are given something akin to the nuclear waste treatment, boiled and then buried five meters, or about 15 feet, underground. The burial site is then covered with a slab of concrete. In Bauchi state, used vials are taken to the local Ashaka Cement Factory and incinerated in an industrial oven.

It says something about Nigeria that so many of its institutions—political, medical, industrial, to say nothing of the volunteer community—are engaged in the eradication campaign. But it says something about the particular cruelty polio too—a disease that steals the happy, kinetic activity that is supposed to define childhood—that it inspires such immovable human resolve. The virus has no mind. Humans have both minds and hearts. The contest, in the end, isn’t even close.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

واکنش فلاحت‌پیشه به لفاظی پمپئو

نتایج آزمون EPT آبان ماه دانشگاه آزاد اعلام شد

تشکر ویژه رییس فیفا از روحانی

چگونه سریع‌تر به خواب برویم؟

فرود اضطراری پرواز تهران-آمستردام در فرودگاه تبریز

چین از موشک مافوق صوت جدید رونمایی کرد

تشریح جزییات طرح معلم تمام‌وقت

دریافت ۵۹۱ اثر علمی در ۵ حوزه کلان رقابت‌های علمی کنز

سفر غیرمنتظره ولیعهد ابوظبی به عربستان

چند نکته درباره سرطان معده

آب کرفس چه خواصی برای سلامتی دارد؟

آخرین مهلت ثبت نام در فراخوان جذب هیات علمی آزاد

مربیان مهدهای کودک درجه‌بندی می‌شوند

طرز تهیه سالاد تن ماهی

حمله هواداران پرسپولیس به اینستاگرام طارمی

وب گردی

ربات های که برای کودکان قصه می خوانند

ساخت دستگاه درمان ناباروری فوق دقیق در ایران

چرا تربیت جنسی کودک مهم است؟

پیش‌بینی آینده تجارت ایران با اروپایی‌ها

زمین‌گیر شدن مجدد هواپیماهای ایرانی در ترکیه چقدر محتمل است؟

پیش‌بینی عجیب نفتی بلومبرگ

پرواز از یک آژانس، هتل از آژانسی دیگر، هر دو آژانس در ویگو

ویگو کاهش هزینه سفر شما را در صدر الویت‌های خود دارد

یادآور بیمه ثالث‎ ثبت کن و 30,000 تومان تخفیف بگیر

سئو سایت

لحظه سبقت جنگنده روس از هواپیمای آمریکایی
هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثنا بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق دوست: تولید خوراک دام سخت‌تر از موشک قاره‌پیما نیست/روایت متفاوت بادامچیان از علت رأی اعتماد مجلس به چهار وزیر روحانی
اظهارات گستاخانه بن سلمان علیه ایران
چالش جدید با نام «نوه آیت‌ا... یزدی»!
زن باردار بچه قورباغه زایید
سر و شکل جدید ورزشگاه آزادی
سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک
خطای دید جالب!
مردی که پس از ۱۲ سال از کما خارج شد
کولاک دو پولادمرد بروجردی با باران مدال در قهرمانی ۲۰۱۸ دنیا/ دسته۱۰۲ کیلوگرم مبهوت قدرت ایرانی
فیفا،رسما فدراسیون فوتبال ایران را تهدید کرد
تهدید علنی برایان هوک درباره نفتکش‌های ایران
ضد زن‌ترین و نفرت‌انگیزترین رئیس جمهور عالم
چرا شکست جمهوری خواهان در انتخابات میان دوره ای کنگره به ضرر ایران است؟!
پیشنهاد قطر برای تشکیل ائتلاف پنج جانبه با حضور ایران، ترکیه، عراق و سوریه/سفر محرمانه مقام ارشد اماراتی به دمشق/ شکایت ایران از آمریکا در سازمان بین‌المللی دریانوردی/اظهار امیدواری پمپئو برای مذاکره با ایران

سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!  (۲۴۷ نظر)

هواداران تراکتور، کاشیما را تشویق کردند/الله کرم: احمدی‌نژاد یک استثنا بود و روحانی مثل او عمل نمی‌کند/رفیق دوست: تولید خوراک دام سخت‌تر از موشک قاره‌پیما نیست/روایت متفاوت بادامچیان از علت رأی اعتماد مجلس به چهار وزیر روحانی  (۲۴۴ نظر)

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی  (۱۷۰ نظر)

آیا بازگشت تحریم‌ها آن‌چنان که آمریکا ادعا می‌کند «به مردم صدمه نمی‌زند»؟  (۱۵۶ نظر)

ادعای ذالنور: یک نهضت توابین در مجلس به راه افتاده/علم الهدی: عده‌ای می‌خواهند مردم را به یک ولایت اساطیری ارجاع دهند/صادقی: رفع ایرادهای شورای نگهبان به لایحه CFT در مجلس امکان پذیر است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

هشدار قالیباف به ۴ درصدی‌ها/کنایه ظریف به یک نماینده در صحن علنی/گزینه‌های احتمالی شهرداری تهران/واکنش باهنر به احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»  (۹۶ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند  (۷۷ نظر)

سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک  (۷۵ نظر)

«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید  (۷۰ نظر)

تأسف شدید اروپا، آلمان، فرانسه و انگلیس از تحریم‌های آمریکا علیه ایران/ مأموریت جدید مقام ضد ایرانی وزارت خارجه آمریکا در خاورمیانه/ راه اندازی مکانیسم اروپا برای تجارت با ایران روزهای آینده/ اعلام اسامی هشت کشور معاف شده از تحریم های ایران  (۶۸ نظر)

دمکرات‌ها کنترل مجلس نمایندگان را به‌ دست گرفتند/مجلس سنا، همچنان در اختیار جمهوری خواهان  (۶۴ نظر)

تلاش مشکوک برخی بازنشستگان برای حفظ کرسی مدیریت!/ برای خدمت به مردم قانون را هم دور می‌زنیم!؟  (۶۳ نظر)

معافیت نفتی چین، هند، ایتالیا، یونان، ژاپن، کره جنوبی، تایوان و ترکیه از تحریم‌های آمریکا/ تحریم بیش از ۷۰۰ فرد، شرکت و نهاد، کشتی و هواپیما/ واکنش پمپئو به پوستر سریال تاج و تخت ترامپ/ معافیت‌های آمریکا در حوزه فعالیت‌های هسته‌ای  (۶۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌‌طلبان به‌ دنبال حاکم‌ کردن تفکر «آخوندی» در تهران  (۵۴ نظر)