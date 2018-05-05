جشنواره باورنکردنی77 روزه در پاییز 97

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
7574بازدید
‍ پ

Nobel Prize for Literature postponed as sex scandal engulfs Academy

The Swedish Academy that decides the Nobel Prize for Literature has said it will not make the award this year because of a sexual misconduct scandal that has caused turmoil in its ranks and led to a string of board members stepping down.
کد خبر: ۷۹۶۰۶۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۲۰ 05 May 2018

The Swedish Academy that decides the Nobel Prize for Literature has said it will not make the award this year because of a sexual misconduct scandal that has caused turmoil in its ranks and led to a string of board members stepping down.

The prize, one of the world's most prestigious cultural honours, is awarded in early October and a postponement or cancellation has not occurred in decades.

But the usually secretive Academy acknowledged it needed time to restore public trust after allegations against the husband of one of its members and the admission that the names of some prize-winners had been leaked.

The Academy, composed of Sweden's literary elite, said it aimed to award two prizes in 2019, including the 2018 one.

"We find it necessary to commit time to recovering public confidence in the Academy before the next laureate can be announced," Anders Olsson, interim permanent secretary of the Academy, said.

The turmoil caused by sexual allegations against the husband of one of the board members is unprecedented for the Academy, a revered institution established by King Gustav III in 1786 and still under royal patronage.

The Academy found itself at the centre of attention after allegations of sexual harassment and assault were made by 18 women against photographer and cultural figure Jean-Claude Arnault, who is married to Academy member and author Katarina Frostenson. He denies the allegations. The Academy provided financial support for a cultural club run by the couple.

Three members of the Academy's board resigned because of dissatisfaction over the way a probe into the allegations was conducted. The Academy's head and Ms Frostenson also subsequently stepped down, followed by a sixth member last week.

The Academy also disclosed that an investigation had shown that the names of some prize winners - the subject of lively betting - had been leaked.

Mr Arnault denies all allegations, regarding both sexual misconduct and leaking the names of laureates, his lawyer said. State prosecutors opened an investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations, but said in March the probe into assaults alleged to have been committed between March 2013 and April 2015 had been dropped due to a lack of evidence and the statute of limitations having passed for some of the incidents.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

واکنش سرلشکر جعفری به پمپئو: بیش از این آمریکا را بی‌آبرو نکنید/جهانگیری: چند ماه سختی‌ها را تحمل کنیم

واکنش سرلشکر جعفری به پمپئو: بیش از این آمریکا را بی‌آبرو نکنید/جهانگیری: چند ماه سختی‌ها را تحمل کنیم

ادعای ذالنور: یک نهضت توابین در مجلس به راه افتاده/علم الهدی: عده‌ای می‌خواهند مردم را به یک ولایت اساطیری...

ادعای ذالنور: یک نهضت توابین در مجلس به راه افتاده/علم الهدی: عده‌ای می‌خواهند مردم را به یک ولایت اساطیری...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ترافیک نیمه سنگین در مسیر هراز

برخورد اتوبوس با کوه در آزاد راه قزوین - رشت

یک روزنامه نگار قدیمی درگذشت

تصادف مینی‌بوس و سواری در محور بوئین زهرا

آخرین وضعیت انتقال دانشجویان ایرانی به داخل

سوال نامزد خاشقجی از قاتلان همسرش

ترامپ وضعیت اضطراری ملی علیه ایران را تمدید کرد

احتمال بارش برف پاییزی در ارتفاعات

احتمال بارش برف پاییزی در ارتفاعات

کنایه محمد هاشمی به مجلس و صدا و سیما

کشف و خنثی‌سازی بمب در مسیر پیاده‌روی ولایت

درد‌سر قانون منع بازنشستگی برای دانشجویان

جمال خاشقچی افشاگر تامین مالی 250 میلیون دلاری بن سلمان به ایران اینترنشنال

روابط شبهه‌انگیز شخصیت‌ها در «بازی نقاب‌ها»

نتایج آزمون استخدامی آموزش و پرورش دوباره بررسی شد

وب گردی

پرواز از یک آژانس، هتل از آژانسی دیگر، هر دو آژانس در ویگو

ویگو کاهش هزینه سفر شما را در صدر الویت‌های خود دارد

یادآور بیمه ثالث‎ ثبت کن و 30,000 تومان تخفیف بگیر

در ویگو، زمان کمتری برای جستجوی هواپیما و هتل صرف کنید

سئو سایت

دعوای امام جمعه با بخشدار سر گرفتن میکروفن!
لحظه سبقت جنگنده روس از هواپیمای آمریکایی
اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند
مالک موناکو به جرم همکاری با ایران دستگیر شد
امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»
«شهید زنده» ایران پر کشید
واکنش آمریکا به گاف تحریم سانچی و بانک تات
دمکرات‌ها کنترل مجلس نمایندگان را به‌ دست گرفتند/مجلس سنا، همچنان در اختیار جمهوری خواهان
سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک
واکنش آیت‌الله شبیری به نامه آیت‌الله یزدی
سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!
خوش تیپ ترین و زیباترین مادربزرگ جهان
سوسنگرد، ونیز شد!
یوسف تیموری به همراه همسر و پسرش
عکس کمتر دیده شده از توپخانه طهران

سیزده آبان گذشت؛ ارز 30 -40 هزار تومان نشد/ دلیل افزایش قیمت‌ها بی‌تدبیری دولت و میل برخی مردم به سودجویی بود!  (۲۳۲ نظر)

تهدید علم الهدی برای مصادره نفتکش‌های عربستان/درخواست تازه افشانی از شورای شهر تهران/پاداش‌های ۱۰۰ میلیونی برای مدیران! /طرح ممنوعیت توهین به اقوام ایرانی به مجلس ارائه می‌شود  (۱۸۵ نظر)

اینستاگرام حساب 4 میلیون فالووری تتلو را بست/حمله کیهان به رئیس دفتر روحانی/واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به یک شایعه/خاطره ناصری از جلسه با ضرغامی در روز عزل لاریجانی  (۱۷۰ نظر)

آیا بازگشت تحریم‌ها آن‌چنان که آمریکا ادعا می‌کند «به مردم صدمه نمی‌زند»؟  (۱۵۶ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: کسی که حجاب را رعایت نمی‌کند، مستکبر است/مطهری: برجام که از ابتدا تا انتهای آن با نظر رهبری انجام شد  (۱۲۳ نظر)

کاشیماآنتلرز 2 - پرسپولیس 0 / ژاپنی‌ها با دو گل‌ برزیلی، نصف‌ِ فینال را بردند/ اخراج‌ ناجی‌ پرسپولیس و دست‌ِخالی‌ برانکو در آزادی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هشدار قالیباف به ۴ درصدی‌ها/کنایه ظریف به یک نماینده در صحن علنی/گزینه‌های احتمالی شهرداری تهران/واکنش باهنر به احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

کنایه امیرحسین قاضی‌زاده به دولت/نظر قابل تأمل ترکان درباره آخوندی/دلگرمی بعیدی‌نژاد به کارکنان نادم «ایران اینترنشنال»  (۱۰۶ نظر)

امام خمینی نیم قرن پیش به عسگراولادی چه گفته بود؟/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی/روایت یک نماینده مجلس از پروژه «ب»  (۹۶ نظر)

تشویق کشاورزان اصفهانی به ادامه اعتراضات، توسط متولیان ناکارآمد آب  (۹۲ نظر)

واکنش‌های خواندنی و ادامه دار کاربران شبکه‌های اجتماعی به توییت «تحریم‌ها در راه است» ترامپ!  (۸۹ نظر)

اتفاق عجیب در بازسازی ورزشگاه آزادی/گزینه ای که نمی تواند شهردار تهران شود!/ابطحی: جهانگیری باید از دولت خارج می‌شد/کنایه وزیر خارجه اسپانیا به ترامپ/بیش از ۲۶۲ هزار ایرانی امسال به گرجستان سفر کردند  (۷۲ نظر)

تأسف شدید اروپا، آلمان، فرانسه و انگلیس از تحریم‌های آمریکا علیه ایران/ مأموریت جدید مقام ضد ایرانی وزارت خارجه آمریکا در خاورمیانه/ راه اندازی مکانیسم اروپا برای تجارت با ایران روزهای آینده/ اعلام اسامی هشت کشور معاف شده از تحریم های ایران  (۶۸ نظر)

راغفر: نرخ ارز را دولت افزایش داد، نه تحریم‌ها/ تأثیر تحریم از فردا کم می‌شود/ دولت بیشتر در خدمت محافل قدرت و ثروت است تا مردم/ یک کمیته غیردولتی و غیرحکومتی برای مقابله با تحریم‌ها تشکیل شود  (۶۷ نظر)

سخنان تهدیدآمیز نماینده ویژه آمریکا در امور ایران در مورد احتمال غرق شدن نفتکش های ایرانی/طرح اسرائیل برای ایجاد خط آهن مشترک با کشورهای عربی/بازداشت حامیان حمله تروریستی اهواز در دانمارک  (۶۶ نظر)