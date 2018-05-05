U.S., South Korea say no plans to change 'bilateral defence posture' - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton and his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, reaffirmed on Friday that there were no plans to change the two countries’ “bilateral defence posture” in South Korea, the White House said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton and his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, reaffirmed on Friday that there were no plans to change the two countries’ “bilateral defence posture” in South Korea, the White House said in a statement.

The two officials, who met in Washington, also discussed Trump’s planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and began preparations for a visit by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House on May 22, the statement said.