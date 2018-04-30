Israel no comment as Syria confirms rocket attacks on military bases

Damascus confirmed rocket attacks on military bases in central Syria to state-run media early Monday, but did not say who was responsible.

The Syrian news agency SANA quoted a military source as saying military positions in the provinces of Hama and Aleppo had been "subjected to a new aggression with hostile missiles at about 10:30 pm," on Sunday.

Syrian television aired images of what it said was the explosions. It had earlier reported loud blasts heard in rural areas of Hama.

Some media loyal to the Syrian regime suggested Israel was behind the attacks. Israel does not usually comment on such cases.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said shelling targeted a Syrian army base, home to the 47th Brigade, near the city of Salhab, west of Hama, where Iranian forces are also stationed.

Syrian opposition sources said the attack inflicted heavy casualties on the Syrian army and their allies the Iranians, without giving a specific number.

The Observatory said rockets also hit Syrian government bases in the region surrounding Nairab military airport, which is close to Aleppo International Airport.

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian government forces overseeing the evacuation by bus of rebels and their family from the towns of Ruhaiba in the eastern Qalamoun region in the Damascus countryside.

Sources close to the Syrian government said loud explosions were also heard from Iran's Nahar al-Bard base, about 60 kilometres north-west of Hama.