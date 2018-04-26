Russian ambassador slams US steps against Seattle consulate as unfriendly

The United States’ steps against Russia’s diplomatic property in Seattle on Wednesday are unfriendly, unconstructive and anti-Russian, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"This fine day was darkened by US steps, very unconstructive ones and very unfriendly, and I would even say anti-Russian," Antonov said.

"Today the US authorities took down the locks from the building where the Russian Consul General in Seattle lived. They violated all international conventions and all agreements. This gesture arouses nothing but grief and sorrow," the ambassador said.

US officials broke into the residence of Russia’s consul in Seattle, Washington, on Wednesday taking down the entrance door lock, a source with Russia’s embassy to the United States told TASS.