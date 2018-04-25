Daesh kills one, injures five in northern Iraq

One member of a pro-government militia was killed and five others injured in an ambush by Daesh terrorists in northern Iraq, a police source said Tuesday.

Kirkuk Police Director Ali Kemal told Anadolu Agency that the terrorists attacked members of the Hashd al-Shabi militia, which are allied with Iraqi forces against Daesh, in Reshad town in Kirkuk governorate.

“A Hashd al-Shabi fighter who helped ensure the security of the area was killed while five people were injured,” Kemal said.

Kemal said remnants of the Daesh terror group are still active in southern Kirkuk.

“Although they are not active in Kirkuk’s city center, they occasionally attack security forces in the south,” he added.

Recently, remnants of Daesh appear to have stepped up attacks in and around Kirkuk, erecting fake security checkpoints and killing a number of security personnel and civilians.

Late last year, officials in Baghdad declared that Daesh’s military presence in Iraq had been all but eliminated.

But it appears the notorious terrorist group still maintains “sleeper cells” in several parts of the country, including oil-rich Kirkuk province.