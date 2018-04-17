نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
10788بازدید
‍ پ

Syria attack triggered Western action, but on the ground Assad gained

After Syrian forces bombed the town of Douma earlier this month in an attack the United States says involved chlorine gas, Washington and its allies launched missile strikes as punishment.
کد خبر: ۷۹۰۹۶۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ فروردين ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۲۸ 17 April 2018

After Syrian forces bombed the town of Douma earlier this month in an attack the United States says involved chlorine gas, Washington and its allies launched missile strikes as punishment.

The retribution has changed little in the course of the seven-year civil war, but the alleged poison gas attack did.

Rebels had held the stronghold of Douma, near the capital Damascus, for years despite repeated offensives. Within hours of the April 7 attack they were in retreat.

Under pressure from beleaguered residents and facing Russian threats of further such attacks, the rebel group Jaish al-Islam finally agreed to surrender Douma and leave for the Turkish border, Mohammad Alloush, a top official in the movement, said.

By the time the West struck back just under a week later, armed resistance in the areas around the Syrian government’s seat of power had all but collapsed, further strengthening the hand of President Bashar al-Assad.

Syria and Russia condemned the Western military intervention early on Saturday, and deny the use of chemical weapons in Douma. Moscow branded it a lie concocted with the help of Britain, while the British government said a significant body of information, including intelligence, indicated the Syrian government was responsible.

Whatever happened on that day, it prompted a dramatic shift on the ground.

Medical relief groups said dozens of civilians were killed, and one video circulated by activists showed the bodies of around a dozen men, women and children lifeless on the floor, some of them with foam at the mouth.

A couple of hours later, according to Alloush, mediators from the rebel group held talks with a team led by a senior officer from the Russian defence ministry.

“The threat came: ‘You saw what happened in Douma. Now you can only sign, or there will be more strikes and nobody left in the town’,” Alloush, who is based in Istanbul, told Reuters.

He blamed Russia for helping the Syrian army carry out the attack in order to end the rebellion. “They bombed and bombed and we weren’t defeated by conventional weapons so they found the only way was to use chemical [weapons].”

After talking to the Russians, Jaish al-Islam members then met a civilian council representing Douma residents. The residents’ message to the rebels was clear: “They said ‘we can no longer hold on. If you don’t leave, we are going over to the regime’,” said Alloush.

A council member who declined to be named told Reuters that civilians said they could no longer resist, given the threat of further attacks.

Dozens of people had been killed under intense bombardment the day before poison gas was allegedly deployed, but there was a difference, Alloush said. “Chemical weapons create more terror.”

Big gains by Assad

Syria’s civil war has been going Assad’s way since Russia intervened on his side in 2015. After the key capture of eastern Aleppo in late 2016, Assad and his allies have taken back one area after another from rebels who face Russian air power and lack sufficient aid from foreign states that back them only half-heartedly.

Significant areas of Syria still remain beyond the president’s grasp. But in the region around the capital he has made big gains. Eastern Ghouta fell last month, leaving Douma as the last major rebel bastion.

Its fall — insurgent fighters have been bussed towards the Turkish border over the past few days — marks another milestone.

The Ghouta offensive was directed from the start by Russia and waged on the ground by elite Syrian forces, according to a commander in the regional military alliance that backs Assad.

Hamstrung by rivalries and weakened by the “scorched earth” bombardment, the handful of eastern Ghouta rebel groups were steadily defeated and forced to accept safe passage to opposition-held territory at the Turkish border.

Once the biggest rebel group in eastern Ghouta, Jaish al-Islam claimed to have fortified Douma extensively, meaning government forces could face a costly battle to capture it.

The group also said it could have held out thanks to weapons factories it built up during the war and enough supplies to feed people for a year.

In negotiations with Russian military personnel, Jaish al-Islam pressed for a deal that would let in Russian military police, keep out the Syrian military and allow its fighters to stay as a local security force.

Alloush said the talks appeared to be going well two days before the suspected chemical attack, with the Russians having promised to study fresh proposals.

But, he said, Russia’s response the following day was a threat: face chemical attacks or leave to northern Syria.

That afternoon the most ferocious bombardment yet was unleashed on Douma.

The government accused Jaish al-Islam of shelling residential areas of Damascus and reneging on promises to release abducted soldiers and civilians held by the group.

The rebels denied opening fire. “We were fighting the Russians. We were not fighting the regime,” Alloush said.

The pro-Assad commander who declined to be named said the army had been mobilised on April 6 in preparation for a possible assault, after Jaish al-Islam reneged on an agreement to leave the town and introduced unacceptable demands.

These included its legalisation as a political party, and a requirement that the Syrian army stay out of Douma. The Russians were furious, according to the pro-Assad commander.

“The Russians got very angry with them ... and asked them ‘what are these impossible conditions’?” The Syrian government’s position was clear, the commander said. The rebels must go “to Jarablus”, a town at the Turkish border.

Sources in the rebel group, however, said that talks with the Russians had been about the terms of them staying in Douma, not about conditions of a withdrawal.

The ensuing onslaught smashed Jaish al-Islam’s defensive lines, according to both Alloush and the pro-Assad commander. As the air strikes continued, Alloush reiterated Jaish al-Islam’s demand that it be allowed to stay in Douma to protect its people.

The next evening, more than 500 people, mostly women and children, began arriving at medical centres in Douma showing symptoms consistent with exposure to a chemical agent, according to Syrian American Medical Society, a relief organisation.

“Following the chemical attack, the target site and the surrounding area of the hospital receiving the injured were attacked with barrel bombs, which hindered the ability of the ambulances to reach the victims,” it said.

Hours later, the rebels began to withdraw.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: مقاومت در مقابل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه هزینه دارد ولی باید انجام شود/آیت‌الله...

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: مقاومت در مقابل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه هزینه دارد ولی باید انجام شود/آیت‌الله...

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر...

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پرسپولیسی ها منتظر تکرار گل رویایی منشا در بازیهای بزرگ آسیایی

دستگیری عامل اخاذی از خانم‌های جوان

دستگیری یک زن مرتبط با حادثه تروریستی اهواز

شرط شفر برای حضور در جلسه فنی باشگاه چه بود؟

سفر به ایران ۵۰ درصد ارزان شد

۷ سال و نیم حبس برای راننده اینترنتی

وب گردی

فروش بلیت رفت و برگشت تهران-استانبول از 210 هزار تومان

تخفیف خرید فالوور اینستاگرام واقعی و هدفمند

اروندکالا،تولید کننده ی برتر خوراک و ملزومات مادر و کودکان

اعطای مدرک دانشگاهی معتبر از وزارت علوم تحقیقات و فناوری

10 سال بیمه عمر پرداخت کن ،ماهی 4 میلیون تومان بازنشستگی !

مدیریت کله قندی ترافیک در تهران

بیمه تکمیلی انفرادی از 500 هزار تومان در سال

دریافت سوابق بیمه با وارد کردن کد ملی!

مناسب‌ترین قیمت‌های هتل را در ویگو جستجو کنید

مسئولان بگویند با اجرای FATF چه چیزی گیر مردم می‌آید؟

رقابت خطرناک آمریکا و چین چه پیامدهایی دارد؟

موشک‌های خارج از میدان‌دید ایران

نقشه مسیر پیاده روی اربعین در کربلا

افزایش نرخ رسمی ارز از طرف دولت جرقه دلار 19 هزار تومانی را زد.

نرخ دلار عمدا بالا نگه داشته میشود!!

هاشمی : شنود در همه جا به طور جدی انجام می شود/فیلم

نیازمندیهای رایگان کشور

کرج در یک سال گذشته تنها دو ماه شهردار داشت!

آیا مرگ زن، «مهریه» را ساقط می‌کند؟
تماس تلفنی بن سلمان با خاشقچی چند لحظه قبل از قتل / افشای جزئیات جدید از نحوه قتل روزنامه‌نگار سعودی
رهاسازی نرخ سود سپرده بانک‌ها
مجری مشهور الجزیره: تصور کنید ایران خاشقچی را می کشت!/ ترامپ: به توضیحات عربستان باور دارم/سناتورهای آمریکایی: با روایت عربستان از قتل خاشقچی تردید داریم
انتشار تصاویر جدید از ورود خاشقچی به کنسولگری
خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر به مواضع ضرغامی/همه تکذیب‌شده‌های کریمی قدوسی
عصبانیت ترامپ از جرد کوشنر در پی ماجرای جمال خاشقچی
فردی که با لباس خاشقچی از کنسولگری خارج شد
محمد بن سلمان برای انحراف افکار عمومی به دنبال جنگ با ایران است!
خاشقچی در خاک عربستان کشته شده است
افزایش مجدد حقوق کارمندان با فرمت پلکانی
افشای جزئیات جدیدی از قتل خاشقچی/افشای همدستی داماد ترامپ در قتل خاشقچی از سوی سناتور آمریکایی/درخواست نیمی از اعضای اتحادیه عرب برای بازگشایی سفارت در سوریه
ورود سه صندوق بزرگ سیاه به کنسولگری عربستان
جزئیات هولناک‌ترین جنایت سال ۹۷
کرباسچی: جای جهانگیری بودم در کابینه نمی‌ماندم/لاریجانی به عارف مأموریت داد/نظر مطهری درباره قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان/جدال توئیتری جلیلی و آشنا/یک درس خارج متفاوت در حوزه علمیه قم

با تغییراتی که در کابینه رخ داده، آیا شما در سیاست‌های کلی دولت تغییر محسوسی می‌بینید؟  (۱۸۰ نظر)

کدام زنان امروز به ورزشگاه می‌روند؟/راه حل یک نماینده برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها/اقدام عجیب مدیر شبکه سه درباره فردوسی‌پور/تهمینه میلانی: همه نقاشی‌ها را خودم کشیدم/هاشمی‌طبا: ظهور احمدی‌نژاد جدید بعید نیست  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ربوده شدن ۱۴ نیروی بسیجی هنگ مرزی میرجاوه توسط تروریست ها  (۱۵۲ نظر)

برای حفظ آبرو و تحقق شعارهای رنگارنگ انتخاباتی‌تان،«قالیباف» را شهردار کنید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

کرباسچی: جای جهانگیری بودم در کابینه نمی‌ماندم/لاریجانی به عارف مأموریت داد/نظر مطهری درباره قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان/جدال توئیتری جلیلی و آشنا/یک درس خارج متفاوت در حوزه علمیه قم  (۱۲۱ نظر)

استقبال رسانه اصولگرا از حذف فردوسی‌پور/عامل نفوذی با بیهوش کردن مرزبان‌ها موجب ربودن آنها شد/اسیدپاشی روی یک پزشک در تهران/عليرضا بهشتی: اگر رفراندوم مشکل‌آفرین بود، سوئیس باید از هم می‌پاشید»  (۱۱۸ نظر)

بازچرخانی آب؛ ایده ای زیبا شده اما تکراری مدیران اصفهان برای دست اندازی به کارون  (۱۱۳ نظر)

حکم اعدام «سلطان سکه» و متهم ردیف دوم پرونده مفسدان اقتصادی تأیید شد  (۱۰۴ نظر)

فرضیه‌پردازی ابتلای گور‌ها به «شاربن» شکست خورد؛ عامل مرگ این گونه‌های ارزشمند را ببینید!  (۹۹ نظر)

خانواده‌هایی با درآمد کمتر از 3 میلیون بسته حمایتی می‌گیرند/ تصمیم‌گیری درباره جزئیات بسته حمایتی در جلسه یکشنبه دولت/ به جای پول، مردم کالا دریافت می‌کنند  (۹۶ نظر)

درخواست عربستان برای بازپس گیری جزایر سه گانه از ایران!/تعلیق سفرهای سیاسی فرانسه، آلمان، انگلیس و هلند به عربستان سعودی/ضرب‌الاجل ۷۲ ساعته واشنگتن به ریاض/درخواست چهل نماینده آمریکا از ترامپ برای اعمال تحریم‌های سخت علیه عربستان  (۹۱ نظر)

مصاحبه انگلیسی جواد خیابانی سوژه فضای مجازی  (۸۹ نظر)

خبر مهم رئیس کمیسیون امنیت ملی درباره تحریم‌ها/روحانی با جامعه‌شناسان دیدار می‌کند/واکنش مجری زن ممنوع‌التصویر به مواضع ضرغامی/همه تکذیب‌شده‌های کریمی قدوسی  (۸۸ نظر)

تأثیر قیمت ارز بر سفرهای خارجی نمایندگان مجلس: سفر خارجی نمایندگان یک‌سوم می‌شود!/نوشابه به جای سنوات بازنشستگان!/رئیس روابط عمومی دانشگاه علوم پزشکی هرمزگان: بدون ترس مراجعه کنید؛ مراکز درمانی مسمومان الکلی را به پلیس گزارش نمی‌کنند  (۸۵ نظر)

سخنان تمسخر آمیز سناتور آمریکایی در مورد ژن و تبار ایرانی!  (۸۳ نظر)