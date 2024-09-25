?Is Pezeshkian having a direct conversation with Biden

Tabnak:The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—these talks have gained more attention. However, these negotiations have not yielded tangible results due to a lack of clarity and transparency, leaving key issues between the two countries unresolved. One major drawback of indirect negotiations is the waste of time and resources. This approach not only breeds frustration on both sides but also bolsters hardline positions and opponents of dialogue within each country. As a result, the international community is left without genuine and meaningful progress in Iran-U.S. relations.

The Importance of Active Diplomacy and Prospects for Direct Talks

Active and effective diplomacy is currently more crucial than ever. Many countries and international organizations are closely monitoring developments between Iran and the U.S. and are eager for the outcomes of these negotiations. In a climate of increasing regional and global tensions, diplomacy can serve as a key tool for mitigating these tensions and enhancing security in the region. Should a meeting between Masoud Pezeshkian and Joe Biden come to fruition, it would mark the first time a senior Iranian official has directly engaged with a U.S. president. Such a meeting could be a watershed moment in the history of bilateral relations and pave the way for future negotiations.

Opportunities Following Missed Chances

In 1998, Mohammad Khatami attended the United Nations General Assembly. At that time, Bill Clinton, the sitting U.S. president, attempted to arrange a meeting with Khatami in the UN hallways on the advice of his advisors. However, due to specific Iranian concerns, this meeting did not materialize, resulting in a missed historical opportunity. Similarly, during Hassan Rouhani's visit to the UN, the unpredictable nature of Donald Trump prevented a potential meeting. However, the current conditions are different, and Masoud Pezeshkian has the chance to take a historic step toward improving Iran-U.S. relations and capitalizing on this opportunity.

Reactions to the Potential Meeting

Since the possibility of a meeting between Pezeshkian and Biden was raised, various reactions have emerged from political experts and analysts both within and outside Iran. Some view this initiative as a positive step toward reducing tensions and starting a new chapter in bilateral relations. Conversely, others express concerns that these discussions may not yield substantive outcomes and could lead to false expectations.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, it remains to be seen whether Masoud Pezeshkian and Joe Biden will be able to seize this opportunity to pave the way for positive changes in their countries’ relations. While direct talks do not guarantee success, the absence of dialogue could clearly lead to the continuation of problems and tensions.

Given the complexities and challenges at hand, only time will reveal whether these developments will lead to a safer and more stable world.