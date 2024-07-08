Iran attracts US$12 billion foreign investment in 33 months

Iran has received nearly US$12 billion foreign investment over last 33 months, with Russia and China have been key investors.

TABNAK, Jul, 08: Iran’s Foreign Investment Organization has approved US$11.8 billion foreign investment over last 33 months to cover 690 plans.

The 33-months period involves September 2021 to May 2024 which covers gas and oil sectors, water, electricity, services, agriculture, building and construction, mining, transportation and communications.

Russian investment in Iran reached US$2.8 billion and it was followed by China whose share has been about US$2.1 billion.

The UAE with US$1.4 billion investment and Iranians abroad with US$1.3 billion were other investors.