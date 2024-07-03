Iran imposes sanctions on 11 American individuals

1. William Billy Hitchens, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety of Georgia,

2. Eddie Grier, Commanding Officer over Field Operations of Georgia,

3. Linda J. Stump-Kurnick, Chief of the University of Florida Police Department,

4. Pamela A. Smith, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia,

5. Jeffery Carroll, Executive Assistant Chief, Metropolitan Police Department,

6. Karl Jacobson, Chief of New Haven Police Department,

7. Shane Streepy, Assistant Chief of University of Texas Police Department (UTPD),

8. Michael Cox, Commissioner of the Boston Police Department,

9. Scott Dunning, The Indiana University Police Department Central Division Chief ,

10. Michael Thompson, The Arizona State University Police Chief,

11. John Brockie, Chief of Police at CAL State Long Beach Police Department.

The above-mentioned persons, pursuant to Articles 6, 7 and 8 of the sixth Section of the Law, will be subject to sanctions stipulated in the Law which are blocking of accounts and transactions in the Iranian financial and banking systems, blocking of assets within the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

All relevant national organizations and institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consistent with the regulations adopted by the related authorities, will take necessary measures for effective implementation of the above-mentioned sanctions.

MNA