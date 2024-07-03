آخرین مناظره، شب تند اشارات و کنایات / پزشکیان: مشارکت نکردن ۶۰درصد، پیام دارد/ جلیلی: امان از بهانه ها

بازگشت «پرویز پرستویی» به عرصه کنشگری سیاسی/ حضور هنرمندان مشارکت انتخاباتی را بالاتر می‌برد؟

درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری! 

Iran imposes sanctions on 11 American individuals

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran released a statement on sanctions imposed on some American individuals.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۵۹۸۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ تير ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۲:۳۸ 03 July 2024

TABNAK:The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in accordance with the Law on “Countering the Violation of Human Rights and Adventurous and Terrorist Activities of the United States in the Region”, (2017) in particular Article 5 of the Law, designates the following American individuals for their involvement in violation of human rights by suppressing peaceful protest of university students and professors in the United States who were supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation against the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza:

1.    William Billy Hitchens, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety of Georgia,

2.    Eddie Grier, Commanding Officer over Field Operations of Georgia,

3.    Linda J. Stump-Kurnick, Chief of the University of Florida Police Department,

4.    Pamela A. Smith, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia,

5.    Jeffery Carroll, Executive Assistant Chief, Metropolitan Police Department,

6.    Karl Jacobson, Chief of New Haven Police Department,

7.    Shane Streepy, Assistant Chief of University of Texas Police Department (UTPD),

8.    Michael Cox, Commissioner of the Boston Police Department,

9.    Scott Dunning, The Indiana University Police Department Central Division Chief ,

10.    Michael Thompson, The Arizona State University Police Chief,

11.    John Brockie, Chief of Police at CAL State Long Beach Police Department.

The above-mentioned persons, pursuant to Articles 6, 7 and 8 of the sixth Section of the Law, will be subject to sanctions stipulated in the Law which are blocking of accounts and transactions in the Iranian financial and banking systems, blocking of assets within the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

All relevant national organizations and institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consistent with the regulations adopted by the related authorities, will take necessary measures for effective implementation of the above-mentioned sanctions.

MNA

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran usa sanctions
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات ریاست جمهوری # مسعود پزشکیان # سعید جلیلی # دور دوم انتخابات

انتخابات دو مرحله ای با مشارکت 40 درصدی/ یک میلیون 800 هزار رای، فاصله پزشکیان با پیروزی قطعی  (۴۳۱ نظر)

درس‌‎های خودمانی انتخابات چهاردهم ریاست جمهوری!   (۳۱۴ نظر)

حالا شد مناظره!/ جای قالیباف و لاریجانی خالی!/ صدا و سیما محکوم شد  (۲۸۲ نظر)

خانه مسعود پزشکیان کجاست؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

مناظره مودبانه/ جلیلی و پزشکیان گویا قرار قلیون گذاشتن!/ جلیلی کدام است، پزشکیان کدام است؟  (۲۴۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد به دو نامزد ریاست جمهوری؛ دست کم سه عضو کابینه تان را معرفی کنید  (۲۲۵ نظر)

دل نگرانی های «روح افزا»؛ در ایران ۱۴۰۷، نه حجاب داریم نه مذهب!/۲۰ میلیون نفر در غرب پدرشان را نمی‌شناسند  (۲۱۶ نظر)

مناظره اول از دور دوم؛ فرهیختگی بدون برانگیختگی/ از سفره مردم تا بازار بنزین و فیلترشکن  (۲۱۴ نظر)

آخرین مناظره، شب تند اشارات و کنایات / پزشکیان: مشارکت نکردن ۶۰درصد، پیام دارد/ جلیلی: امان از بهانه ها  (۲۰۸ نظر)

رقابت داغ در میانه تیرماه/ مرحله دوم انتخابات چگونه برگزار می شود؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

دورهمی زوج‌های مشهور سینمای ایران در یک کنسرت  (۱۷۰ نظر)

سخنی با آقایان سعید و مسعود/ برنامه‌تان برای «تحریم، گشت ارشاد، فیلترینگ و بنزین» چیست؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ادعای دروغین نامزد اصلاح طلبان درباره قالیباف/ آقای پزشکیان عذرخواهی کنید  (۱۵۹ نظر)

تصاویر ترسناک از افغانی‌ها در حاشیه اصفهان  (۱۴۸ نظر)

سکوت پزشکیان در واکنش توهین هوادارانش در تبریزی‌!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005E8V
tabnak.ir/005E8V