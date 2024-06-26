Iran capable to emerge as regional electricity hub, says expert  

An Iranian energy expert said the country is capable to become regional electricity hub.

TABNAK: An Iranian energy expert said on Wednesday that the country’s huge potential in power exports, its self-sufficiency in fossil fueled electricity output and the government’s approval with exporting renewable electricity, has made it capable to act as a regional power hub in future.

Iran is now exchanging electricity with some neighbors, as it hopes to expand its exchange horizons to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iraq and Turkey as well.

However, Oman and Europe can be Iran’s targets via sea networks and Turkey.

Iran’s incorporation in regional countries’ power network and expanding the country’s capacity to exchange energy would pave the way for an emerge of an international electricity market to be led by Iran, the expert said.