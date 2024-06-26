حمایت رسمی برادر شهید رئیسی از دکتر قالیباف

قالیباف: جنگ‌های سیاسی و تنش‌ها فایده‌ای ندارد/ زاکانی: قیمت بنزین را کاهش می‌دهم/ پزشکیان: با متهم کردن، راه به جایی نمی‌بریم/ جلیلی: روستاها سلول جهش کشور

ای کاش بیانیه نخوانید و خودتان باشید/ قالیباف باید تا آخر بمونه/ فتنه را کلید نزنید/ اجماع اتفاق می افتد؟

Iran capable to emerge as regional electricity hub, says expert  

An Iranian energy expert said the country is capable to become regional electricity hub.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۴۷۰۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ تير ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۳:۴۸ 26 June 2024

TABNAK: An Iranian energy expert said on Wednesday that the country’s huge potential in power exports, its self-sufficiency in fossil fueled electricity output and the government’s approval with exporting renewable electricity, has made it  capable to act as a regional power hub in future.

Iran is now exchanging electricity with some neighbors, as it hopes to expand its exchange horizons to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iraq and Turkey as well.

However, Oman and Europe can be Iran’s targets via sea networks and Turkey.

Iran’s incorporation in regional countries’ power network and expanding the country’s capacity to exchange energy would pave the way for an emerge of an international electricity market to be led by Iran, the expert said.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran electricity pakistan afghanistan turkmenistan azerbaijan iraq turkey
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات # محمدباقر قالیباف # مصطفی پورمحمدی # سعید جلیلی # علیرضا زاکانی # امیرحسین قاضی زاده هاشمی # مسعود پزشکیان # انتخابات ریاست جمهوری

اعتراض تند رئیس سازمان تبلیغات به قرآن خواندن ظریف؛ سخیف و وقیح!  (۴۰۴ نظر)

میدان نقش جهان برای جلیلی نصف شد!  (۳۷۳ نظر)

افغانی‌ها دریاچه چیتگر را به نام خود سند زدند: Habibi Come to Kabul!  (۳۶۸ نظر)

پرتاب میکروفون؛ سکوت عجیب پزشکیان در برابر رفتار چاله میدانی مشاور فرهنگی اش  (۳۶۴ نظر)

نظرسنجی منتسب به صداوسیما چه می گوید؟ / قالیباف باید بماند یا جلیلی؟!  (۳۲۶ نظر)

نامه تند انجمن اسلامی دانشجویان مستقل به پزشکیان  (۳۰۲ نظر)

آبروریزی نماینده پزشکیان در تلویزیون؛ عرق شرم بر پیشانی دکتر  (۲۸۵ نظر)

امام جمعه کرج: پزشکیان و ظریف دروغ می‌گویند  (۲۷۱ نظر)

قالیباف: جنگ‌های سیاسی و تنش‌ها فایده‌ای ندارد/ زاکانی: قیمت بنزین را کاهش می‌دهم/ پزشکیان: با متهم کردن، راه به جایی نمی‌بریم/ جلیلی: روستاها سلول جهش کشور  (۲۲۲ نظر)

کارشناس میزگرد صداوسیما یا سمپات کمپین پزشکیان! / ستاد پزشکیان اسپانسر برنامه بود؟  (۲۲۱ نظر)

فارغ التحصیلان امام صادق به جلیلی: عامل تکرار تجربه تلخ ۹۲ نشوید / کشور تاب بازگشت به دوران سیاه اصلاحات را ندارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

حسن روحانی انشا نوشت، پزشکیان خواند/ آیا امشب، شب انصراف جلیلی است؟/ قالیباف بی خیال دعواهای سیاسی/ یک گام تا پایان  (۲۰۶ نظر)

متلک گزارشگر فوتبال به سعید جلیلی وسط یورو 2024  (۱۷۹ نظر)

سومین مناظره‌‌ انتخابات ریاست جمهوری بر مدار فرهنگ/قالیباف: فیلترینگ فسادزا است/قاضی زاده: سواحل خاص برای جت اسکی زنان ایجاد کنیم!/ زاکانی: ستاد آقای پزشکیان ایشان را به قعر چاه می‌برد  (۱۷۷ نظر)

تغییر آرای کاندیداها در یک نظرسنجی جدید  (۱۷۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005Dnu
tabnak.ir/005Dnu