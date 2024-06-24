Iran, Bahrain agree to hold talks on resuming political ties

Issuing a joint statement, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Bahrain declared their readiness to start negotiations on exploring ways of resuming their political relations.

TABNAK: The statement was issued after the meeting of Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

The two sides agreed to create necessary mechanisms to start negotiations between the two countries on how to restart political relations between Tehran and Manama, the statement reads.

Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani is visiting the Iranian capital of Tehran to take part in the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) meeting.

More than 30 delegations, including foreign ministers and deputy foreign ministers of ACD member states, will take part in the summit hosted by Iran's Foreign Ministry.

MNA