Iran, Tunisia exchange of tourists to rise following abolishing visa requirement

The extent of tourist exchanges between Iran and Tunisia are expected to go up after the two countries have removed visa requirement for their travelers.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۱:۱۱ 16 June 2024

TABNAK: On June 15, Tunisian foreign ministry announced in a statement that the country had waived the entry visa for holders of ordinary Iranian passports for tourism not exceeding 15 days (and once every 180 days), provided that they show a prior and confirmed hotel reservation with a return ticket. The statement also proclaimed a visa exemption for holders of ordinary Iraqi passports for tourism purposes.

Earlier on January, Iran removed visa requirement for Tunisian travelers. At the moment, few tourists are exchanged between Tehran and Tunis which number about 500 people annually, said Mir-Masoud Hosseinian, Iranian ambassador to the African country.
Tunisian travel agencies have increased their activities in Iran after Iran lifted the requirement, he said, as stressing launch of direct flight lines between the two countries.

Last year, Iran set the stage for the unilateral abolition of visa requirements for citizens of 32 countries, which took effect on February 4. The scheme was part of an initiative aimed at promoting tourism and easing travel restrictions for visitors from selected nations, according to Alireza Bigdeli, the deputy foreign minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian Expatriates Affairs.

The visa-waiver program was approved for India, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Indonesia, Brunei, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Peru, Cuba, Mexico, Bolivia, Venezuela, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Belarus, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Mauritania, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

Besides, the Islamic Republic has previously had visited cancelations with some countries like Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Oman, China, Armenia, Lebanon, and Syria, in various forms - unilateral, bilateral, and group visa cancelations, including airport visas, which were implemented in some cases.

