Iran, Azerbaijan to hold tactical drill

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are going to hold tactical exercises on June 12.

TABNAK: According to the training plan for 2024, Azerbaijan will hold the drill through its Army units deployed in Nakhchivan, Trend News Agency reported, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The drill also involves military personnel, combat equipment, aviation vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles focusing on boosting the decision-making skills of commanders and their level of professionalism, as well as improving the interoperability between the units.

The exercises is hosted by both Iran and Azerbaijan with several tasks on the protection of strategic objects and communication lines from possible sabotage activities are to be covered in a coordinated manner.