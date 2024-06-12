ابهامات و حواشی جالب شماره حساب جلیلی؛ اکانتی غیر رسمی با دسترسی به ریز تراکنش‌های ستاد

اختصاصی/ آیا از لانینا باید ترسید؟/ رابطه «دورپیوندی» این پدیده با ایران

ماجرای «خون فروشی» به کشورهای عربی چیست؟/ مراجعه بالای شهروندان برای اهدای خون به مردم غزه

Iran’s quarter exports to UK total £14mln despite sanctions

Iran’s exports to Britain hit 14 million pounds in the first quarter of 2024, the British Ministerial Department of Business and Trade said in a report.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۲۲۳۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۰:۲۸ 12 June 2024

TABNAK: The economic exchanges between Iran and the United Kingdom (UK) reached 18 million pounds in the first three months of 2024, 14 million pounds of which included Iran’s exports to the European country. Experts say the mutual economic transactions mainly include services and not goods.

However, the amount of trade exchanges decreased by 18 percent comparing to similar period in the year before.

The volume of economic exchanges between the two countries reached its highest level over the last 10 years in 2022, registering a significant growth of 72 percent.

The value of trade between the two countries amounted to 191 million pounds in 2020 when the UK exited the European Union. The trade increased to 405 million pounds in 2021 and then to 696 million pounds in 2022.

Despite this significant growth, Iran was ranked 98th among the UK's trading partners in 2022, and trade with Iran has constituted only 0.1 percent of the country's total foreign trade.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
آموزشگاه آرایشگری مردانه
خرید چیلر
فریت بار
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran england export
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات # مسعود پزشکیان # مصطفی پورمحمدی # سعید جلیلی # علیرضا زاکانی # امیرحسین قاضی زاده هاشمی # محمدباقر قالیباف # انتخابات ریاست جمهوری

عملیات‌‌ روانی علیه اتباع افغانستانی در ایران‌؟  (۵۳۴ نظر)

نتایج یک نظرسنجی بعد از اعلام نام کاندیداها  (۴۹۵ نظر)

شما ترجیح می دهید رئیس جمهور آینده ایران، چه کسی باشد؟  (۴۷۸ نظر)

اسامی تایید صلاحیت شدگان ریاست جمهوری چهاردهم اعلام شد؛ رقابت در شش ضلعی انتخابات  (۴۰۸ نظر)

نمایش شکل جدید فقر بر پشت‌بام خانه‌های تهران  (۲۸۱ نظر)

سکانس رقص پارسا پیروزفر با همسر داوود رشیدی  (۱۹۶ نظر)

به زودی؛ طرح عفاف در خانه‌ها اجرا خواهد شد  (۱۸۷ نظر)

تیبای جلیلی، تجهیز شده یا معمولی؟!  (۱۷۹ نظر)

ورود سپاه بزرگ تهران به محله هرندی  (۱۶۶ نظر)

برای پیروزی در مناظره ها، کدام کاندیدا چه حرفی را بزند؟ کدام کاندیدا چه حرفی را نزند؟  (۱۵۳ نظر)

همستر حساب شما را خالی می‌کند؟ / «ضربه زدن» یا ضربه دیدن؛ مساله این است  (۱۴۳ نظر)

نوشته ادایی یک مغازه برای تذکر حجاب به مشتریان  (۱۳۳ نظر)

تحلیل ها و توصیه های انتخاباتی یک جامعه شناس مطرح خطاب به کاندیداها؛ این کارها و این حرفها شما را رئیس جمهور می کند!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

سخنان جنجالی پزشکیان در اولین برنامه تلویزیونی  (۱۲۹ نظر)

مزاحمت زنان برای احمدی نژاد در بازار تهران: خوشگل شدی! تو رو خدا زنگ بزن  (۱۱۹ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005DA3
tabnak.ir/005DA3