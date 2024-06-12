Latest on Iran’s presidential elections: Candidates unveil plans, strategies in TV campaigns

ابهامات و حواشی جالب شماره حساب جلیلی؛ اکانتی غیر رسمی با دسترسی به ریز تراکنش‌های ستاد

Candidates for the 14th presidential elections in Iran outlined their plans and programs in TV broadcasts as they unanimously stressed using the country’s potential and opportunities in various fields to tackle the current challenges.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۰۹:۵۷ 12 June 2024

TABNAK: In a national TV broadcast, Saeed Jalili, former Iranian nuclear negotiator from the Conservative spectrum said, “Studying the process of global development and Iran’s progress indicates that we are in a proper time historically. There is a world of opportunities in front of us which can create an evolution for Iran.”

He also reiterated the need to access ‘regional and global markets, in order to boost exports as the country is passing tough days in foreign trade due to unilateral US-led western sanctions.

‘Constructive interaction with most of the countries’ was what he highlighted in another part of his televised campaign.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, another principalist candidate and current parliament speaker unveiled ‘service and progress’ as his presidential motto in a national TV channel, stressing that ‘building wealth and economic growth needs materialization of justice, otherwise harder problems will appear.”

The presidential hopeful pointed to the problems that people are facing in their livelihood, vowing to increase their purchasing power.

He also pledged to focus on implementing Iran's seventh National Development Plan (2023-2027). 

 Pezeshkian, another candidate taking part in the elections who is also a lawmaker, highlighted the importance of administrating justice, especially regarding less-developed areas in Iran as well as preventing immigration of elites and scientists and satisfying needs inside.

“We are not going to change the direction and the general policy is stability,” the reformist lawmaker asserted.

He further warned that instability would make domestic investors doubt whether to invest in the country and will push them to leave Iran.

“The first step is … bringing all the people to the stage in the economic field and breaking the ice between the government and the people,” he added.

The registration for the election concluded on June 3, with more than 80 candidates signing up to run in the vote.

On Sunday, the Interior Ministry announced a list of six hopefuls whose qualifications were approved by the Constitutional Council. Since then, campaigning has officially started for the election.

The Constitutional Council, a 12-member election supervisory body, approved on Sunday the candidacies of Ghalibaf, Pezeshkian and Jalili.

The Council's list also included the names of former interior and justice minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Head of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani.

# انتخابات # مسعود پزشکیان # مصطفی پورمحمدی # سعید جلیلی # علیرضا زاکانی # امیرحسین قاضی زاده هاشمی # محمدباقر قالیباف # انتخابات ریاست جمهوری

