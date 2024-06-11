Iran urges UN to push Israel to abide by ICJ rulings 

Iran demanded the United Nations to increase pressures on Israel in a bid to make it fulfill rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as Tel Aviv presses ahead with genocide in Gaza Strip.

TABNAK: In a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Iran’s interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani reiterated UN’s duty to pressure all member states to avoid collaborating with the aggressor regime (Israel) as it keeps conducting massacre in the strip.

"Once again, I believe it is necessary to underline the key role and inevitable responsibility of the United Nations as to the ongoing massacre in the occupied Palestinian territories by the Israeli regime," he said in his letter.

In a case brought by South Africa against Israel, the ICJ, the UN’s top court, issued three provisional measures on January 26, March 28 and May 24.

They respectively ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide in Gaza, allow unimpeded access of food aid into the besieged Palestinian territory, and immediately halt its military invasion of the southern city of Rafah.

Israel waged its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 37,124 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 84,712 others in the Gaza Strip.