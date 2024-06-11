اسامی تایید صلاحیت شدگان ریاست جمهوری چهاردهم اعلام شد؛ رقابت در شش ضلعی انتخابات

Latest on Iranian presidential election: Candidates issue statements as country prepares to vote

Iranian presidential hopefuls issued separate statements reiterating their mottos and ideologies for the future of the country as the elections race officially kicks off.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۲۰۵۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۰۹:۵۲ 11 June 2024

TABNAK: Iran in now in a ‘decisive moment’, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said in his statement, vowing to work hard towards establishing a public, revolutionary, responsible and development-seeking government based on meritocracy.

Principalist Ghalibaf, the current parliament speaker has previously contested presidential elections. In 2021, he backed late President Ebrahim Raisi instead of running.

Masoud Pezeshkian, a former Minister of Health and a seasoned lawmaker who has also previously served as the deputy parliament speaker is an approved reformist candidate who in his statement stressed providing grounds need to be provided for presence of ‘experts, experienced and clean hands individuals’ in the upcoming government.

Former Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani who was rejected by the Constitutional Council in the vetting process, criticized the decision of the body, reiterating that he would keep the path of ‘serving Iranian nation and resolving its problems,’ despite his rejection.

Iran is set to hold the snap presidential election on June 28 following the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raeisi with six contenders in race to succeed him. 

Over six days, the whole country has held its breath to see the final presidential lineup after more than 80 politicians appeared at the Interior Ministry to announce their bids. The Constitutional Council approved six candidates on Saturday, rejecting the bids of prominent figures such as Ali Larijani, and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad along with several ministers from the Raisi administration.

Other than Qalibaf and Pezeshkian, ex-nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, former interior and justice minister Mostafa Purmohammadi, Head of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani were others whose names were included in the final list.

The registration for the election concluded on June 3, with more than 80 candidates signing up to run in the vote.

Based on Iran’s ruling system, the president, acting similarly to a prime minister, appoints a cabinet of ministers who are accountable to the parliament as the top legislative body of the country elected by people.

Presidential elections are held every four years in the Islamic Republic of Iran. A president is elected for tenure of four years. However, the ministers can be removed or reshuffled anytime.

If the president is expelled, decides to resign, dies, or is absent for more than two months, a fresh election must be held within 50 days, according to the Iranian Constitution.

