Richard Kauzlarich: Ukraine war improved Russia’s position in South Caucasus

TABNAK: Richard Kauzlarich, member of the National Council of the College of Arts and Sciences at Valparaiso University, says that the war in Ukraine has improved Russia’s position in the South Caucasus. Not only is it in a better position with Baku, but through its proxies is increasing its influence in Georgia and Armenia.

Following is the full text of the interview:

Q: After the Nagorno-Karabakh war, the Armenian government realized that Moscow did not provide the necessary support to its ally. What are the reasons for Russia's lack of serious support for Armenia?

A: Russia was concerned that its war against Ukraine was causing a loss of influence in the near-abroad. It needed reliable and strong partners in the South Caucasus. At the time, Georgia leaned toward the West, and Armenia was no longer reliable. Therefore, it strengthened its relationship with Azerbaijan.

Q: What effects has the Ukrainian war had on the Russian order in the Caucasus region? Has it caused a change in Russia's attitude towards Baku?

Q: Despite the tensions between Tehran and Baku, we recently witnessed the opening of the ‘Qizqaleh Si’ dam between Elham Aliyev and Ibrahim Raisi, the late president of Iran. What is your assessment of this development?

A: Aliyev does not want to see Azerbaijan’s improved relations with Turkey and Russia damage its relations with Iran.

Q: Regarding the creation of the Zangezur Corridor, although the construction of the "Ares Crossing" can serve the interests of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan, it seems that they still insist on the creation of this corridor. What is the reason for that?

A: The corridor aims to weaken Armenia’s position in the region by strengthening the land connection of Turkey to Azerbaijan through Nakhichevan.