همستر حساب شما را خالی می‌کند؟ / «ضربه زدن» یا ضربه دیدن؛ مساله این است

نامه خاص به بیت رهبری رسید/ مخالفین و موافقین واکسن HPV چه می‌گویند؟

بالاخره نماینده دولت سیزدهم در انتخابات کیست؟!

Richard Kauzlarich: Ukraine war improved Russia’s position in South Caucasus

Aliyev does not want to see Azerbaijan’s improved relations with Turkey and Russia damage its relations with Iran.
کد خبر: ۱۲۴۱۰۶۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ خرداد ۱۴۰۳ - ۱۱:۴۵ 05 June 2024

TABNAK: Richard Kauzlarich, member of the National Council of the College of Arts and Sciences at Valparaiso University, says that the war in Ukraine has improved Russia’s position in the South Caucasus. Not only is it in a better position with Baku, but through its proxies is increasing its influence in Georgia and  Armenia.

Following is the full text of the interview:

Q: After the Nagorno-Karabakh war, the Armenian government realized that Moscow did not provide the necessary support to its ally. What are the reasons for Russia's lack of serious support for Armenia?

A: Russia was concerned that its war against Ukraine was causing a loss of influence in the near-abroad. It needed reliable and strong partners in the South Caucasus. At the time, Georgia leaned toward the West, and Armenia was no longer reliable. Therefore, it strengthened its relationship with Azerbaijan.

Q:  What effects has the Ukrainian war had on the Russian order in the Caucasus region? Has it caused a change in Russia's attitude towards Baku?

A: The war in Ukraine has improved Russia’s position in the South Caucasus. Not only is it in a better position with Baku, but through its proxies is increasing its influence in Georgia and Armenia.

Q:  Despite the tensions between Tehran and Baku, we recently witnessed the opening of the ‘Qizqaleh Si’ dam between Elham Aliyev and Ibrahim Raisi, the late president of Iran. What is your assessment of this development?

A: Aliyev does not want to see Azerbaijan’s improved relations with Turkey and Russia damage its relations with Iran.

Q: Regarding the creation of the Zangezur Corridor, although the construction of the "Ares Crossing" can serve the interests of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan, it seems that they still insist on the creation of this corridor. What is the reason for that?

A: The corridor aims to weaken Armenia’s position in the region by strengthening the land connection of Turkey to Azerbaijan through Nakhichevan.

تور تابستان ۱۴۰۳
آموزشگاه آرایشگری مردانه
خرید چیلر
فریت بار
گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
ukraine usa russia
برچسب منتخب
# انتخابات ریاست جمهوری # انتخابات # رفح # حج # قیام 15 خرداد

تصاویر جدید احمدی‌نژاد در مجمع تشخیص‌مصلحت‌نظام  (۳۴۴ نظر)

لحظات درگیری شدید در مجلس ایران؛ نمی‌گذاریم شب به خانه برسید!  (۳۳۵ نظر)

یک جامعه شناس: کاش احمدی‌نژاد تأیید شود  (۲۷۱ نظر)

کار را بدهید دستم دلار را می‌آورم زیر ۲۰ هزار تومان  (۲۶۳ نظر)

روسای جمهور در ایران چقدر حقوق می گیرند؟  (۲۵۲ نظر)

تعداد کاندیداها به 37 نفر رسید / محمود احمدی نژاد رسماً ثبت نام کرد / وزیر ارشاد با معاون و برادر داماد رئیسی آمد / صف بلند وزرا و نمایندگان مجلس / سعید محمد بر سر قبر شهید ابراهیم رئیسی؛ دورخیز برای ثبت نام؟ / شریعتمداری ثبت نام کرد  (۲۵۰ نظر)

آیا احمدی نژاد تایید صلاحیت می‌شود؟  (۲۵۰ نظر)

محمدباقر قالیباف رئیس مجلس رسماً ثبت نام کرد / معاون اول حسن روحانی کاندیدا شد / پورمحمدی، بذرپاش، آخوندی و منظور هم نام نویسی کردند / مخبر، سعید محمد و عارف نیامدند  (۲۴۸ نظر)

چهره احمدی نژاد وحشت زده در هجوم مردم  (۲۳۶ نظر)

سند جدید و جنجالی از بازی پرسپولیس - مس  (۲۱۷ نظر)

وحید حقانیان آمد، برق رفت! / زاکانی ثبت نام کرد / اطرفیان احمدی نژاد: او می‌آید / معاون احمدی نژاد ثبت نام کرد / ثبت نام پزشکیان همراه دخترش: انصراف نمی‌دهم / کاندیداها به 18 نفر رسید  (۲۱۵ نظر)

لاریجانی با وعده معیشت ثبت نام کرد / شوخی با توییت شبانه لاریجانی + ویدیو / قطعیت کاندیداتوری این شش نفر / بنر حاشیه ساز طرفداران جلیلی: علیه پدرخوانده‌ها! / چرا خبری از کاندیداهای عجیب نیست؟  (۱۸۹ نظر)

درباره محمود احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌توان گفت؟!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

مخالفت خاتمی با حمایت اصلاح‌طلبان از علی لاریجانی  (۱۷۹ نظر)

قراری برای نیامدن؛ اسامی شخصیت هایی که کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری نیستند/ آنها که نمی خواهند، آنها که نمی توانند  (۱۷۷ نظر)

tabnak.ir/005CrB
tabnak.ir/005CrB