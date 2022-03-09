From development to production, sales & marketing, packaging, delivery & installation, and customer training, you can use QR code for enterprise solutions almost everywhere in your organization. Quick and secure access to your files, links, and documents with QR Codes and shortlink access. At DocDrag our vision is a future where frontline management and technical teams have all of the information that they need at their fingertips. No paper, no complex spreadsheets, no whiteboards. With DocDrag Documents, files, and links at the touch of your employees, partners, and customers.

How to use QR Code For Development Department

QR code generator helps the development team to create QR codes for the development information such as product engineering specifications, drawings, datasheets, etc.

Some advantages of using DocDrag are listed below:

Use QR code in development procedure for quick access to the product engineering specification (e.g., Drawing, Datasheets, …).

Be more connected to your entire organization.

Help the service department to find the related document and links of products.

Help the production team to find the related documents and links of products via QR codes.

How to use QR Code For Documentation & IT Department

DocDrag platform can be hosted on-premises or on self-cloud (e.g., AWS, Azure, …). All employees from different departments can use their credentials to log in to DocDrag Platform and use the advantage of QR codes and shortlinks generators and manage them in one place.

Some advantages of using DocDrag are listed below:

Create a QR code and shortlink to get access to your cloud/server links ( e.g., Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, GoogleDrive,…)

to get access to your cloud/server links ( e.g., Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, GoogleDrive,…) Create a QR code and shortlink to get quick access to your documents and files ( e.g., Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel, PDF, Images, Videos …)

One place to host and manage all your QR codes and shortlinks in a single platform.

Easy editing and updating documents and links without having to reprint the QR Code.

Define who, when, and how to get access via QR code and a shortlink (Options for Open, Public, and private access roles).

Advanced analysis of the number of visits and locations for every link and QR codes plus comparison analysis.

How to use QR Code For Production & Quality Control

The advantage of using QR codes and Shortlinks in your production is that it helps your team quickly access required documents, files, and links on your cloud or server via smartphone, tablet, and PC. This could be about product engineering specifications, drawings, datasheets, etc.

Some more advantages of using DocDrag are listed below:

Create and print a QR code and use it in your production line to provide quick access to required documents and links.

Easy and quick access to the product documents and links located on your cloud or server via smartphone, tablet, and PC( e.g., Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, GoogleDrive,…)

Quick access to any files via smartphone, tablet, and PC( e.g., Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel, PDF, Images, Videos …)

Easy editing and updating documents and links without reprinting the QR Code.

Define who, when, and how to get access via QR code and a shortlink (Options for Open, Public, and private access roles).

Advanced analysis of the number of visits and locations for every link and QR codes plus comparison analysis.

How to use QR Code For Sales & Marketing

Technology runs today’s businesses, which is one of the main reasons you need to look at the innovation in your business to be more connected with your customers.

Some advantages of using DocDrag are listed below:

Improve your branding by creating and designing QR codes with an advanced QR code design studio

Promote all your social media links via ONE QR code and print and use it in your marketing material (e.g., Product brochures, Fliers, Packaging design, Multimedia, conferences, programs, and Advertising material, …).

Have all your promotional links via ONE QR code and Shortlink and use it in Product brochures, Fliers, Packaging design, Multimedia, and Advertising material, …).

Easy and quick access to the product documents and links located on your cloud or server via smartphone, tablet, and PC( e.g., Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, GoogleDrive,…)

Quick access to any files via smartphone, tablet, and PC( e.g., Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel, PDF, Images, Videos …)

Easy editing and updating documents and links without having to reprint the QR Code.

Define who, when, and how to get access via QR code and a shortlink (Options for Open, Public, and private access roles).

QR Code For Warehouse & Packaging

QR codes increase the productivity of packaging instructions for every product and reduce packing time and cost instead of printing and packaging manuals and documents. In addition, you can promote all your social media and promotional links via ONE QR CODE on your packaging.

Some advantages of using DocDrag are listed below:

Increase packaging productivity for every product with QR codes.

Reduce the packing time and cost with QR codes instead of printing and packaging manuals and documents.

Promote all your social media links via ONE QR CODE on your packaging.

Have all your promotional links via ONE QR CODEand SHORTLINK on your packaging.

Easy and quick access to the product documents and links located on your cloud or server via smartphone, tablet, and PC( e.g., Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, GoogleDrive,…)

Quick access to any files via smartphone, tablet, and PC( e.g., Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel, PDF, Images, Videos …)

Easy editing and updating documents and links without having to reprint the QR Code.

QR Code For Delivery & Installation & Service

Using QR codes to deliver and install products or services can improve the delivery and installation time and increase customer satisfaction.

Some advantages of using DocDrag are listed below:

Provide all your installation info via ONE QR CODE on your packaging.

Quick access to any installation files or manuals via smartphone, tablet, and PC( e.g., Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel, PDF, Images, Videos …)

Easy and quick access to the product installation documents and links located on your cloud or server via smartphone, tablet, and PC( e.g., Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, GoogleDrive,…)

Increased productivity with QR code access to your installation manuals and documents for every product.

With QR code access to your installation manuals and documents, reduce the installation time and cost.

Easy editing and updating documents and links without having to reprint the QR Code.

QR Code For Customer Training & Product Training

When customers first get your product, they need to reach the product documents as soon as possible. They need to experience the value of your product. Educate your customer by offering great content.

Some advantages of using DocDrag are listed below:

Provide all your product info via ONE QR CODE on your product and packaging.

Quick access to any product files or manuals via smartphone, tablet, and PC( e.g., Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel, PDF, Images, Videos …)

Easy and quick access to the product documents and links located on your cloud or server via smartphone, tablet, and PC( e.g., Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox, GoogleDrive,…)

Easy editing and updating documents and links without having to reprint the QR Code.

With DocDrag, we help you to :

Improve customer onboarding

Increased engagement with your product

Improved customer retention

Reduction of support costs

Increase Your Customer Satisfaction & Boost Sales

Creates brand promoters

How do we implement QR codes for Enterprise?

DocDrag Platform is a fully branded QR code solution based on your desired color, templates, logo, and domain (URL).

We provide three different secure hosting options for the DocDrag Platform:

On-premises

On AWS self-cloud (amazon cloud server)

DocDrag Cloud (e.g., yourcompany.docdrag.com)

DocDrag Platform has an open architecture with advanced features that can add new features based on your wishes and requirements.

We provide you with a business domain for your platform and your shortlinks; for instance, it can be QR.yourdmoin.com.

We hope this article has helped you make a decision on how you can use DocDrag to improve work efficiently and cost-effectively. If you have any questions about implementing the QR Code solution in your business, please don’t hesitate to contact us. If you are looking to start managing your company using QR codes, don’t waste any more time and sign up for a free DocDrag trial now.

