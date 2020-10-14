آیا مصرف «آزیترومایسین» بر درمان کرونا موثر است؟

ورود بدون ماسک به مترو ممنوع شد

مردم برای مشکلات روانی با۴۰۳۰ تماس بگیرند

بازدید 535

The most popular cosmetic surgeries in Iran

For several years, Iran has become one of the most popular destinations for medical and cosmetic procedures. People from different countries in the Middle East to Europe and the United States travel to this country every year for various operations, especially nose jobs. As you may have heard before, plastic surgery in Iran is very popular. In this article, we will review some of the popular medical and cosmetic surgeries in Iran.
کد خبر: ۱۰۰۹۰۲۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ مهر ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۵:۵۵ 14 October 2020

The most popular cosmetic surgeries in Iran

For several years, Iran has become one of the most popular destinations for medical and cosmetic procedures. People from different countries in the Middle East to Europe and the United States travel to this country every year for various operations, especially nose jobs. As you may have heard before, plastic surgery in Iran is very popular. In this article, we will review some of the popular medical and cosmetic surgeries in Iran.

 Plastic Surgery in Iran

Many cosmetic surgeries are performed in Iran. The high demand for such surgeries leads to the provision of the highest quality tools for hospitals and clinics that provide this type of service. Iran is one of the top countries with the largest number of cosmetic surgeries. Many Iranian cosmetic surgeons have studied in top universities around the world, including Iran, the United Kingdom, the United States, and so on. This has enabled the applicants to achieve the desired result with the help of these doctors without any worries and with little expense and time. Besides, the cost of plastic surgery Iran is very low compared to other countries in the world, and this will make traveling to Iran and performing surgery by skilled Iranian surgeons cost-effective.

Tummy Tuck, Liposuction, Botox, etc. are among the most important plastic surgeries in Iran, which are achieved by thousands of people traveling to Iran every year.

 Hair transplant in Iran

A hair transplant is a type of cosmetic surgery in which a part of the head or face that has lost hair or has little hair from the beginning will regain its original state and look natural, by using your hair.

The hair transplant procedure in Iran is very easy. The surgeon first cleans your scalp and injects some medications to numb the back of your head. Hair transplant procedures are two types; depending on your condition, the doctor will choose which one is more suitable for you. In the first case, Follicular Unit Strip Surgery (FUSS), the surgeon removes a 6-10-inch strip from behind your head. Do not worry, this area will soon be hidden by the surrounding hair. The removed strip is then divided into 500 to 2000 small units, each with only one or more hairs. The number of grafts depends on the type of hair, the quality, the color, and the area you want to transplant.

The second method is called follicular unit extraction (FUE) in which the surgical team shaves the back of your scalp. The surgeon then removes the hair follicles. After the grafts are ready, the surgeon cleans and numbs the area where the hair is to be transplanted, makes a hole with a needle, and then gently inserts each graft into one of the holes. Depending on the size of the transplant you are doing, this procedure will take about 4 to 8 hours.

Hair transplant cost in Iran is highly dependent on the method you will use. But there is no need to worry at all because hair transplant cost in Iran is at least 5 times lower than in other countries in the world. So there is no need to worry about hair transplant procedure when traveling to Iran. 

Nose Job in Iran

Iran has long been known as the capital of the nose job in the world which leaves no room for doubt in choosing Iran as the destination of nose job. Besides, specialist doctors and advanced medical centers in Iran have made nose jobs a dream of all those who are eager for this cosmetic surgery. For this reason, we will limit the discussion of this practice to the costs.

The cost of a nose job in Iran depends on various factors: hospital costs, medications in the hospital and after discharge, transfer costs, and subsequent visits with plastic surgeons. However, in general, Iran nose job is much cheaper than in other countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom. In fact, by doing a nose job in Iran, you can save up to 80%. It is important to know that the cost of a second nose job for revision is usually slightly higher than the original cost.

If you are thinking of doing cosmetic surgery in Iran, I recommend you get help from medical tourism companies in Iran. Medotrip currently offers the most complete medical and beauty services to health tourists in Iran. If you are planning a medical trip to Iran, it is better to consult with Medotrip specialists who are the pioneers in providing health tourism services in Iran. Just visit the Medotrip website or call them at +989194086332.

 

/End of and reporting

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
Plastic Surgery in Iran Hair transplant in Iran Nose Job in Iran Advertising reportage
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
* captcha:
برچسب منتخب
خان طومان محمدرضا شجریان جریمه کرونایی بشار رسن شهدای خان طومان اکبر عالمی

استاد محمدرضا شجریان بدرود حیات گفت  (۲۸۴ نظر)

ضرغامی: روحانی سلام و علیک نمی‌کند / رئیس کمیسیون اصل ۹۰ مجلس نهم بازداشت شد / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره روابط فامیلی در دولت  (۱۹۵ نظر)

سفر هوایی در ایران رویا شد؟ / در دولت روحانی اصلاح‌طلبان تنها نقش کولبر را داشتند! / نظر امام جمعه سابق ارومیه در مورد ریاست جمهوری زنان / پیشنهاد تست روانپزشکی برای کاندیدای ریاست جمهوری  (۱۶۰ نظر)

همه از شجریان نوشتند جز روزنامه کیهان!  (۱۵۹ نظر)

واکنش امیرعبداللهیان به اظهارات فائزه هاشمی / مجمع می‌تواند احمدی‌نژاد را اخراج کند؟ / پیام قالیباف برای ورود شهدای مدافع حرم همراه با کنایه به روحانی / رونمایی از دو کاندیدای انتخابات ۱۴۰۰  (۱۵۴ نظر)

اعلام آمادگی نخست وزیر فلسطین برای مذاکره با اسرائیل / گفت‌وگوی تلفنی پوتین و ولیعهد ابوظبی درباره اوضاع خاورمیانه / اتهام زنی وزیر خارجه مغرب علیه ایران / افشای وجود ۵۰ پایگاه نظامی ترکیه در عراق  (۱۳۹ نظر)

رئیس‌جمهور: تحریم تسلیحاتی هفته آینده لغو می‌شود / آمریکا در سیاست خارجی شکست خورده است / بساط احتکار را از آذرماه جمع می‌کنیم/ دولت لحظه‌ای از درد و مشکلات مردم غافل نیست  (۱۳۰ نظر)

آموزش و پرورش: خودکشی دانش‌آموز دیری به علت نداشتن گوشی موبایل، کذب است / علم‌الهدی: دوچرخه‌سواری زنان نباید مردان را تحریک کند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

بازگشت طرحی که جای «پلیس» و «شرور» را عوض می‌کند!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

مهاجم استقلال و سپاهان با تغییر تابعیت در تیم ‌ملی کشور اروپایی!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

ضربه جدید صداوسیما به فردوسی‌پور؛ ساترا مانع پخش ۹۹ شد / عواقب ناگوار یک تصمیم رادیکال  (۱۱۳ نظر)

آخرین آمار کرونا تا بیستم مهر/ رکورد فوت کرونایی‌ها در ایران باز هم شکست!  (۱۰۷ نظر)

جعفرزاده: اجازه دهیم گزینه پایداری رئیس‌جمهور شود! / میردامادی: روحانی دور دوم، انتظارات را برآورده نکرد / قالیباف: یک عقل معاد داریم یک عقل معاش  (۱۰۴ نظر)

کمترین حقوق بازنشستگان لشکری اعلام شد  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آخرین آمار کرونا در ایران تا ۲۱ مهر/ باز هم رکورد مرگ و میر کرونا در ایران شکست!  (۹۹ نظر)

tabnak.ir/004EUY
tabnak.ir/004EUY