The most popular cosmetic surgeries in Iran

For several years, Iran has become one of the most popular destinations for medical and cosmetic procedures. People from different countries in the Middle East to Europe and the United States travel to this country every year for various operations, especially nose jobs. As you may have heard before, plastic surgery in Iran is very popular. In this article, we will review some of the popular medical and cosmetic surgeries in Iran.

Plastic Surgery in Iran

Many cosmetic surgeries are performed in Iran. The high demand for such surgeries leads to the provision of the highest quality tools for hospitals and clinics that provide this type of service. Iran is one of the top countries with the largest number of cosmetic surgeries. Many Iranian cosmetic surgeons have studied in top universities around the world, including Iran, the United Kingdom, the United States, and so on. This has enabled the applicants to achieve the desired result with the help of these doctors without any worries and with little expense and time. Besides, the cost of plastic surgery Iran is very low compared to other countries in the world, and this will make traveling to Iran and performing surgery by skilled Iranian surgeons cost-effective.

Tummy Tuck, Liposuction, Botox, etc. are among the most important plastic surgeries in Iran, which are achieved by thousands of people traveling to Iran every year.

Hair transplant in Iran

A hair transplant is a type of cosmetic surgery in which a part of the head or face that has lost hair or has little hair from the beginning will regain its original state and look natural, by using your hair.

The hair transplant procedure in Iran is very easy. The surgeon first cleans your scalp and injects some medications to numb the back of your head. Hair transplant procedures are two types; depending on your condition, the doctor will choose which one is more suitable for you. In the first case, Follicular Unit Strip Surgery (FUSS), the surgeon removes a 6-10-inch strip from behind your head. Do not worry, this area will soon be hidden by the surrounding hair. The removed strip is then divided into 500 to 2000 small units, each with only one or more hairs. The number of grafts depends on the type of hair, the quality, the color, and the area you want to transplant.

The second method is called follicular unit extraction (FUE) in which the surgical team shaves the back of your scalp. The surgeon then removes the hair follicles. After the grafts are ready, the surgeon cleans and numbs the area where the hair is to be transplanted, makes a hole with a needle, and then gently inserts each graft into one of the holes. Depending on the size of the transplant you are doing, this procedure will take about 4 to 8 hours.

Hair transplant cost in Iran is highly dependent on the method you will use. But there is no need to worry at all because hair transplant cost in Iran is at least 5 times lower than in other countries in the world. So there is no need to worry about hair transplant procedure when traveling to Iran.

Nose Job in Iran

Iran has long been known as the capital of the nose job in the world which leaves no room for doubt in choosing Iran as the destination of nose job. Besides, specialist doctors and advanced medical centers in Iran have made nose jobs a dream of all those who are eager for this cosmetic surgery. For this reason, we will limit the discussion of this practice to the costs.

The cost of a nose job in Iran depends on various factors: hospital costs, medications in the hospital and after discharge, transfer costs, and subsequent visits with plastic surgeons. However, in general, Iran nose job is much cheaper than in other countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom. In fact, by doing a nose job in Iran, you can save up to 80%. It is important to know that the cost of a second nose job for revision is usually slightly higher than the original cost.

