home » international
187Hits
=

Leader’s adviser: Iran to respond if Israel hits Beirut suburb

TABNAK, Jun. 02 - Ali Akbar Velayati says Israel’s bombing of Beirut’s southern suburb and violation of the Lebanon ceasefire reflect the regime’s “haste to bring its ominous history to an end.”
News ID: 7465
Publish Date: 02 June 2026
Leader’s adviser: Iran to respond if Israel hits Beirut suburb

Ali Akbar Velayati, international affairs adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, says Israel’s bombing of Beirut’s southern suburb and violation of the Lebanon ceasefire reflect the regime’s “haste to bring its ominous history to an end.”

In a post on X on Monday, Velayati condemned the attacks on Dahiyeh, a stronghold of the Lebanese resistance fighters, and said Iran and the Resistance Front would continue supporting the Lebanese people.

“You started it, but unlike the passivity of the region’s spectators, Iran and the Resistance Front stand with the dear people of Lebanon, from Muslims to Maronites, until the end,” he wrote.

Velayati also warned of retaliation, saying, “History repeats itself, and a response in the spirit of ‘Dhat al-Salasil’ is on the way to break the chains of captivity. The final point of this book is ours.”

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he ordered the regime’s military to strike the Dahiyeh area, a Shia-majority area in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

However, following Iran’s stern warning, US President Donald Trump announced on social media that he had intervened and that “there will be no soldiers arriving in Beirut, and any soldier who was on the way has already turned back.”

Tags
Ali Akar Vellayati Lebanon Israeli crimes iran
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iran vows immediate, decisive response to any hostile acts
Iran Armed Forces say US, Israel to be forced to surrender
Leader’s adviser: Iran to respond if Israel hits Beirut suburb
If Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue Iran to confront Tel Aviv
Iranian senior officials unanimously warn of ceasefire violation in Lebanon, PG
Iran to suspend talks with US; Resistance Axis determined to respond Israeli regime
Continuation of Israeli crimes in Lebanon 'intolerable' for Iran's armed forces
New military surprises on the way: military official
Iran to introduce its own amendments to possible MoU with US
IRGC destroys a US air base in region
Iran parliament determined to enact Hormuz Management Law
IRGC shoots down another US drone violating Iran airspace
IRGC unveils new assault highspeed watercraft
Iran, Oman jointly to manage Strait of Hormuz
Iran's Qalibaf outlines Iran’s conditions in talks with US