Leader’s adviser: Iran to respond if Israel hits Beirut suburb

TABNAK, Jun. 02 - Ali Akbar Velayati says Israel’s bombing of Beirut’s southern suburb and violation of the Lebanon ceasefire reflect the regime’s “haste to bring its ominous history to an end.”

Ali Akbar Velayati, international affairs adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, says Israel’s bombing of Beirut’s southern suburb and violation of the Lebanon ceasefire reflect the regime’s “haste to bring its ominous history to an end.”

In a post on X on Monday, Velayati condemned the attacks on Dahiyeh, a stronghold of the Lebanese resistance fighters, and said Iran and the Resistance Front would continue supporting the Lebanese people.

“You started it, but unlike the passivity of the region’s spectators, Iran and the Resistance Front stand with the dear people of Lebanon, from Muslims to Maronites, until the end,” he wrote.

Velayati also warned of retaliation, saying, “History repeats itself, and a response in the spirit of ‘Dhat al-Salasil’ is on the way to break the chains of captivity. The final point of this book is ours.”

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he ordered the regime’s military to strike the Dahiyeh area, a Shia-majority area in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

However, following Iran’s stern warning, US President Donald Trump announced on social media that he had intervened and that “there will be no soldiers arriving in Beirut, and any soldier who was on the way has already turned back.”