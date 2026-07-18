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IRGC warns Arab states hosting US forces of corresponding response

TABNAK, Jul. 18 - The IRGC warned countries hosting U.S. military bases to prepare for retaliation, saying they bear responsibility for making their territory as launch pads for attacks on Iran.
News ID: 7583
Publish Date: 18 July 2026
IRGC warns Arab states hosting US forces of corresponding response

In a statement, the IRGC blamed the United States for resuming a war it had never truly ended, only to flee the battlefield after suffering "crushing responses" from Iran's armed forces, which it said were stronger now than at the start of the conflict on February 28.

"From yesterday, the enemy adopted a new approach, committing war crimes to hide its defeat in military confrontation — destructive attacks on hospitals, bridges, railways, airports, ports, telecommunications centres and the like, and the killing of civilians," the statement said.

With no international body willing to "American savagery," the IRGC said Iran had no choice but to respond in kind to aggression. It said that for the time being it had limited its overnight strikes to military targets — hitting a U.S. troop assembly site at the Arifjan ground forces logistics centre in Kuwait, destroying a radar at the Ali al-Salem airbase, and smashing a weapons maintenance hangar and drone shelter — in order to give Washington a chance to change its "dishonourable approach."

The statement warned: "Countries that host the aggressor American military and have placed their land at the disposal of the aggressor criminals for attacks on Iran should be prepared to receive a corresponding response, and should activate their civil defence units to safeguard the lives of their citizens and move them away from likely targets."

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IRGC iran Arab States US base States hosting US bases Iran retaliatory attack
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