IRGC targets US command center in Syria

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps conducted a surprise attack on a US special operations command center in Syria, saying the strike was carried out in retaliation for the martyrdom of Iranian Army personnel in a recent US missile attack on a military base in southeastern Iran.

In a statement released on Friday, the IRGC said the operation was launched during the eleventh wave of ‘Operation Nasr-2’.

“In response to the acts of aggression by the child-killing US military, the IRGC Aerospace Force fighters launched the 11th wave of Operation Nasr-2 under the blessed code ‘Ya Aba Abdillah al-Hussein (AS)’, dedicating the operation to the oppressed martyred soldiers of Bampur in Iranshahr. During the operation, the force carried out a surprise strike on the enemy’s special operations command center in the al-Tanf region of Syria. In addition to destroying a radar system and several special operations helicopters, the strike killed a large number of criminal American forces in retaliation for the blood of the soldiers martyred the previous night in Iranshahr,” the IRGC said.

“Full control of the Strait of Hormuz remains in the hands of our brave fighters, and as long as US acts of aggression continue, not a single drop of oil or gas will be exported from this region,” the IRGC warned.

The announcement came after seven personnel of the Iranian Army Ground Force’s 388th Iranshahr Brigade were martyred in a US missile attack on an Army base in Bampur, in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

According to the Army, the US military fired 13 missiles at the base’s dormitories, guesthouse and guard posts in the early hours of Wednesday that deliberately targeted residential facilities to maximize casualties.