Iranian MP says US not seeking all-out war

TABNAK, Jul. 19 - A member of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee believes that the US is not after a all-out war with Iran but trying to force Iran to return to negotiation table.

Emphasizing that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States has effectively ended, Ali Ahmadi member of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said, "The United States is not seeking an all-out war, but is trying to force the Islamic Republic of Iran to return to the negotiating table and make concessions through limited attacks and pressure."

He told TABNAK, "Our dignity and honor depend on this resistance. The fact that some people are still seeking the same memorandum of understanding is, in my opinion, no longer relevant; the memorandum of understanding is practically over.Ggeneral policy of the country, especially in the field of defense, is to confront aggression and defend the country, and fortunately, the armed forces have also performed very well."